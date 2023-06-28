Adobe surprised attendees at Figma’s Config 2023 event by revealing a prototype feature named “Gingerbread.” Adobe New AI Image Generator Tool combines artificial intelligence and 3D modeling to create images from text prompts. The goal is to give users more control over how their images look by allowing them to adjust the angle and perspective. Gingerbread could change the way we generate images based on text, offering more artistic possibilities.

Transforming Text-to-Image Generation

Adobe has introduced a new feature called Gingerbread, which is still being developed. It aims to improve how we create images from text by using AI. Usually, AI puts objects in the middle of the image, but Gingerbread lets users change the angle and perspective. This means we have more control over where objects appear in the picture and can be more creative. Adobe is focusing on making AI better and Gingerbread is one way they are doing that.

Brooke Hopper, a designer at Adobe, talked about why Gingerbread is important. Normally, when AI creates images, it puts things right in the middle. But sometimes, we want to arrange things differently. Gingerbread lets us do that. With Gingerbread, we have more freedom and control to make AI-generated images look the way we want them to.

Unlocking New Levels of Customization

Gingerbread has an exciting feature that allows for more customization in creating images from text. Normally, we have to be very specific with our text prompts, but Gingerbread is different. It lets us use simple 3D shapes that we can move around to decide how the objects in the image will look. This gives artists and designers more control over their AI-generated artwork, making it more flexible and creative.

The Future of Text-to-Image Generation

Gingerbread is still being worked on, but its introduction at Figma’s Config 2023 event gives us an exciting sneak peek into what the future of text-to-image generation might look like. Adobe is continuously improving and developing this technology, which could change how artists and designers use AI for their creative work. However, we don’t know yet when or if Gingerbread will be officially available as part of Adobe’s creative tools.

Reassurance for Artists: Addressing Concerns about AI

During Adobe’s previous conference, MAX, held last year, the company acknowledged concerns raised by artists about the increasing influence of AI. While AI has made impressive progress in generating images and other creative tasks, some artists worry about its effect on human creativity and the artist’s role. At MAX, Adobe reassured artists by emphasizing that AI should be seen as a tool to enhance human creativity, not replace it. The introduction of Gingerbread aligns with this perspective, as it empowers artists to retain control over their creativity and opens up new possibilities for exploration.

Looking Ahead

Adobe is continuously investigating the possibilities of AI in the creative field, and the development of Gingerbread signifies a significant advancement. By combining 3D modeling and text-to-image generation, this upcoming feature suggests a future where artists and designers can utilize AI’s capabilities while staying true to their artistic vision. Although the release date of Gingerbread is unknown, its preview at Figma’s Config 2023 event has generated excitement for the next innovation in AI-assisted creativity.

Also Read: How to Use Adobe Firefly (Beta): Text to Image for Free

Conclusion

Adobe new AI image generator tool, Gingerbread, is a preview of the future of image creation. This tool gives designers more control over the final product by allowing them to adjust the angle and perspective of a text prompt-generated image. This could revolutionize the way that images are created, making it easier for designers to create realistic and visually appealing images. It has the potential to have a significant impact on the creative industry.