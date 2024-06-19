New AI Deepfake Porn Bill: Mandating Big Tech to Remove Fake Images

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The digital age has brought about revolutionary changes in how we create and consume content. However, it has also given rise to new forms of exploitation, such as deepfake pornography. This malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake explicit images has become a growing concern.

Lawmakers are taking action to combat the proliferation of deepfake porn. A new bill, spearheaded by Sen. Ted Cruz, aims to hold social media companies accountable for the content on their platforms. The proposed legislation would criminalize the publication of nonconsensual deepfake pornographic images.

Senator Ted Cruz is spearheading the “Take It Down Act,” a bill designed to combat the proliferation of nonconsensual deepfake pornographic content. This legislation would hold social media platforms accountable, requiring them to remove such images promptly upon request.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wy.) singlehandedly blocked legislation aimed at addressing the increase of deepfake porn and AI-generated sexually explicit images.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Under the proposed bill, social media companies would be legally obligated to develop efficient processes for removing deepfake images within 48 hours of a valid complaint. This would not only apply to public posts but also to private groups, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would be responsible for enforcing these rules. However, the bill faces opposition, with some lawmakers arguing that it could stifle American technological innovation.

While there is a consensus on the need to address deepfake AI pornography, lawmakers are divided on the approach. Competing bills in the Senate suggest different methods for tackling the issue, reflecting the complexity of regulating emerging technologies.

The introduction of the new AI deepfake porn bill represents a significant step towards safeguarding personal dignity in the digital realm. It underscores the urgent need for regulations that balance individual rights with technological advancement. As the bill moves through Congress, it will likely spark further debate on the best path forward in the age of AI