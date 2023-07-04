AI Generative Fill is a new feature in Adobe Photoshop that allows you to create stunning video backgrounds with just a few clicks. By describing the background, you want to create, AI Generative Fill will generate a new background for your video. You can then preview the background and adjust the settings as needed. With a little practice, you’ll be able to use AI Generative Fill to create stunning video backgrounds that will impress your viewers.

Adobe Photoshop’s AI generative fill feature

The AI generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop is a game-changing tool that adds a new dimension to video environments. This innovative solution, driven by artificial intelligence, can be likened to the work of a skilled matte painting artist, reminiscent of Hollywood techniques used to create custom surroundings.

Nevertheless, it is important to be aware of the limitations of this feature. One significant constraint is that moving the camera can disrupt the illusion created by the generative fill. To gain a deeper understanding of how to utilize this remarkable AI technology to enhance your videos, I recommend watching the informative video below created by the Epic Light Media YouTube channel. It provides valuable insights into leveraging this tool, regardless of the appearance of your studio or spare room.

AI for Virtual Video Environments

The generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool for creating custom video environments. To make the most of this feature, it’s important to pay attention to certain details during the video production process. Here are some key things to remember:

Preserve Important Areas: Make sure that the subject of your video doesn’t cross any areas that you plan to change using generative fill. By carefully planning their movements, you can maintain the illusion and make the final result look seamless. Adjust Camera Height: Sometimes, you may need to change the height of your camera to ensure that the generative fill integrates smoothly. Raising or lowering the camera can help minimize disruptions and improve the overall visual impact. By following these guidelines, you can fully unlock the potential of AI generative fill in Adobe Photoshop. This will allow you to create impressive virtual video environments that captivate your audience.

Power of Lighting for Video Environments

Lighting plays a crucial role in making a scene look real, and understanding its intricacies can make a big difference. When filming, it’s important to know how to use different lights, like the main light and diffused light, as well as different light sources, to create an environment that looks authentic. Paying attention to these lighting details is essential when using the generative fill feature, as it helps merge the virtual elements with the real ones in a smooth and natural way.

How to use AI Generative Fill

Utilizing the generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop is a relatively simple process. Follow these steps to harness its power:

Begin by exporting a frame or still image from your video editing software. Choose a frame that you want to enhance or modify using AI generative fill. Open Adobe Photoshop and import the exported still image.

Use Photoshop’s selection tools to highlight the areas you wish to change or replace with AI generative fill. Ensure your selections are accurate and precise.

Once the desired areas are selected, Click on the “Generative Fill” button.

Type a description of the background you want to create.

Click on the “Generate” button. Click the “Generate Fill” button to preview the generative fill result. Evaluate the generated content and make further adjustments as necessary. Apply the Generative Fill When satisfied with the result, click “Apply” to incorporate the generative fill into the selected areas of the image.

Save the background.

Perfecting Your Video with Final Touches and Color Corrections

After successfully applying generative fill and achieving your desired outcome, it’s time to reintroduce the image back into your video editing software. However, you may encounter color space issues at this stage, which can usually be addressed within the editing software itself.

Make sure to perform the necessary color corrections and adjustments to ensure a seamless integration between the generative fill and the rest of your video. This step is crucial for maintaining visual consistency and enhancing the overall quality of your project.

The generative fill feature in Adobe Photoshop serves as a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of AI in the realm of video production. With a artistic eye, patience, and the right technical skills, you can unlock its full potential and create truly captivating video environments.

Conclusion

