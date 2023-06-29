AI predicts hit songs with 97% accuracy by listening to your heartbeat. By analyzing how our bodies react emotionally and pay attention to music, this advanced system has achieved an impressive success rate of 97%. This breakthrough has the potential to change how the music industry suggests songs, providing listeners with more personalized and enjoyable music discovery experiences.

AI Predicts Hit Songs with 97% Accuracy by Analyzing Heartbeats

Researchers at Claremont Graduate University (CGU) have made a remarkable discovery. They trained an AI system to predict hit songs with an incredible accuracy of 97% without analyzing the actual music. Instead, they used data from volunteers’ heartbeats to measure their emotional connection to the songs. This breakthrough could revolutionize how the music industry predicts and recommends new songs, benefiting record labels, radio stations, and streaming platforms.

Power of Neurophysiology

Paul Zak, who heads the Center for Neuroeconomics Studies at CGU, led a team of researchers in a mission to understand how heartbeats relate to music preferences. They discovered that small changes in heartbeats can reveal how our brains pay attention and respond emotionally. Building on this knowledge, Zak wanted to find out if this “Immersion” in our brains could be used to help the music industry recommend new songs to listeners who face a flood of releases.

From Heartbeats to Hit Songs

To check if their idea was correct, the researchers worked together with a streaming service. The service gave them 24 songs that had been released recently. The songs were split into two groups: “hits” that had more than 70,000 streams in the first six months, and “flops” that didn’t get much attention. The researchers asked 33 people to listen to the songs while wearing special sensors to measure their heartbeats and other reactions in their bodies.

Training the AI

Since having data from just 24 songs wouldn’t be enough to train the AI properly, the researchers used the collected information to create a pretend dataset with 10,000 sets of reactions from people’s bodies. They used this fake data to teach the AI to tell which songs were hits and which were not, using only half of the pretend data. Then they tested the AI using the other half of the pretend data and the real data they collected from the volunteers. Surprisingly, the AI was incredibly accurate, correctly classifying songs with a 97% success rate based on how people’s bodies responded to them.

Predicting Hit Songs

Paul Zak, who was thrilled with the findings, highlighted the importance of using machine learning with data from our bodies, saying, “We can almost perfectly tell which songs will be hits by analyzing this data.” This research has big implications because it shows that we can predict what millions of people will like by studying just 33 people. Although the study had a small number of participants and may not represent everyone, it offers exciting possibilities for radio stations and streaming platforms to make their recommendation systems much better.

Enhancing Music Discovery

In the future, radio stations and streaming platforms might start using this AI method to improve their recommendation systems. By considering how much people connect emotionally with a new song, these platforms could give more personalized and interesting music suggestions. This groundbreaking research offers a new way of predicting hit songs, different from just looking at song details and musical elements. If neurophysiologic responses are included in recommendation systems, users could have a better and more enjoyable experience when discovering music.

Conclusion

The music industry is facing a lot of new songs, and it’s a big challenge. But the combination of AI and neurophysiology gives us hope. The CGU study is an important progress in predicting hit songs by looking at heartbeats and how our bodies respond. We still need more research to be sure it works on a bigger scale, but it’s clear that this could have a big impact on the music industry. By understanding how our hearts connect with the music we love, AI can change the way we listen to and discover songs in the future.