Apple’s highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is shaping up to be one of the tech giant’s most significant events to date. After years of conjecture, leaks, and speculations, Apple may finally introduce its long-awaited mixed reality headset, marking the company’s debut into a whole new product category. This announcement not only debuts Apple’s entry into virtual reality, but also provides a look into their dedication to studying and investing in this developing technology.

The WWDC 2023, on the other hand, promises much more than the launch of a mixed reality headset. Attendees may expect a slew of intriguing announcements, including improvements to Apple’s operating systems, the launch of new applications and features, and even new hardware releases. As the excitement grows, we’ve gathered important information regarding the major WWDC keynote, including how and when to watch it live. In addition, we will look into some of Apple’s anticipated announcements, offering insights into the exciting advancements that lie ahead.

How to Watch the Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Event



The main WWDC 2023 keynote will take place on Monday, June 5th, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, according to Apple. This highly anticipated event will take place in both a digital and in-person format at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, with Apple CEO Tim Cook slated to start off the proceedings. Apple’s official website has a full breakdown of the WWDC roster.

To guarantee that Apple fans across the world don’t miss out on the excitement, Apple will live broadcast the WWDC keynote directly from its website and YouTube channel. You may also watch the live embedded on this article. If you are unable to watch the keynote live, Apple will post a pre-recorded version on YouTube shortly after it airs, allowing you to catch up on all the news at your leisure.

Now, let’s look at some of the highly anticipated news that Apple is scheduled to deliver during WWDC, in order to build anticipation for what’s to come.

Apple’s Highly Anticipated Mixed Reality Headset

Apple’s widely anticipated mixed reality headgear has sparked considerable interest, despite the fact that the company has yet to formally acknowledge its existence. According to reports, this device, dubbed “Reality Pro,” would provide both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

According to rumors, the “Reality Pro” headset would have a “ski goggle” design and will have a physical dial enabling seamless transition between virtual reality and the real world. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the gadget will have a slew of exterior sensors for hand tracking, as well as inside sensors for eye tracking.

The headset, which is expected to be a standalone device, is said to link to a battery pack through a proprietary connector. In terms of specs, it might have an M2 processor with 16GB of RAM. According to supply chain expert Ross Young, two 1.41-inch Micro OLED displays with 4,000 ppi and over 5,000 nits of brightness are possible. Users may notice 4K resolution in each eye.

According to reports, Apple has been hard at work on VR versions of native programs like as Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Books, and Freeform. Furthermore, the headset may have the capability of serving as an external display for Mac computers. The “Reality Pro” headset, with an estimated price tag of approximately $3,000, will appeal to a luxury market, however Apple is apparently creating more cheap versions that may not launch at this year’s WWDC.

Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality headset at WWDC. The business has given an invitation to an editor from the VR-focused publication UploadVR, and an AR teaser with an Apple logo has been posted on Apple’s website, accessible through the camera on iPhones or iPads.

However, the announcement at WWDC does not always mean rapid availability. According to Bloomberg, Apple may use the June event to acquaint developers with the gadget, while postponing its actual sale until later in the year. The information also backs up this hypothesis, indicating an autumn or winter launch.

Apple Introducing a 15-inch Option and Refreshed Mac Lineup

With the arrival of a bigger 15-inch version, Apple’s MacBook Air portfolio is likely to undergo a substantial makeover. While the MacBook Air has typically had a 13-inch display, rumours indicate that Apple has been working on a 15-inch edition, based on previous speculations.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be outfitted with Apple’s in-house M2 processor, which debuted in last year’s MacBook Air models. According to Bloomberg, the next MacBook Air’s display may have a resolution of 3024 x 1964, similar to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, because it has an extra inch of screen real estate to cover, the overall sharpness of the display may suffer significantly.

In addition to the MacBook Air, Apple is said to be working on “several new Macs,” though specifics are unknown. A updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, and a 24-inch iMac are all believed to have the new M3 CPU. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to expand its trade-in program on June 5th, including the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio. This discovery signals that new gadgets are on the way.

Overall, Apple fans can expect a slew of new Mac releases, including the highly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air, as well as upgraded MacBook Pro models, an iMac update, and an extended trade-in program.

WWDC 2023 Updates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and More

The next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to feature a slew of improvements to Apple’s operating systems, such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and others. One of the highlights will be the release of iOS 17, which is expected to include various quality-of-life enhancements. Apple has previously shown off some of the accessibility features that users may expect, such as the Personal Voice tool, which allows users to create synthetic voices with only 15 minutes of training. A feature that turns the iPhone’s lock screen into a smart home-style display when the device is oriented horizontally is another prospective inclusion.

The Stage Manager multitasking interface is expected to be updated in iPadOS 17. Its functioning has been criticized since its release in October. In this update, Apple is expected to prioritize technological enhancements in order to improve the overall user experience.

As WWDC approaches, developers and Apple fans anticipate these upgrades with bated breath, expecting for increased functionality, improved accessibility, and exciting new features across Apple’s varied range of operating systems.

Apple to Introduce a Journaling App in iOS 17

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, Apple intends to release a new journaling app for the iPhone as part of the next iOS 17 upgrade. This app’s goal is to give users a place to record their ideas, actions, and daily experiences.

The journaling app may have a variety of features to improve the writing experience. It is said to propose writing subjects to users, acting as a useful prompt when inspiration is needed. It might also have an intriguing feature dubbed “All Day People Discovery,” which allows users to track their interactions and relationships by watching the people they spend time with. The software may potentially utilize artificial algorithms to identify changes from a user’s typical routine, providing insights into their daily activities and habits.

While Apple is expected to introduce this journaling software at WWDC, it is not expected to be accessible to customers until the autumn, most likely in conjunction with the release of iOS 17. This software has the potential to be a great tool for iPhone users for documenting their experiences, reflecting on their day, and participating in self-expression.

With WWDC just around the horizon, Apple fans are anticipating the introduction of this unique journaling software, as well as a slew of other interesting improvements and announcements.

Apple’s WWDC Expectations

Apple supporters are anxiously awaiting details on the company’s Mac portfolio and its debut into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) as the highly anticipated WWDC event approaches. While not all Mac models are likely to be shown at WWDC, there is always the potential of a surprise. Aside from the previously announced MacBook improvements, Apple has been working on a Mac Pro powered by its own CPU, an improved 24-inch iMac, and two new Mac Studio models.

Apple’s AI efforts have also garnered notice, despite the company’s efforts to keep its objectives low-key. According to job postings, Apple is aggressively hiring AI professionals to improve its AI skills. Notably, Apple has restricted staff usage of ChatGPT due to worries over data leakage. This step raises concerns about Apple developing an in-house AI system for staff usage, similar to Samsung’s strategy.

Looking ahead, excitement is growing for the introduction of the iPhone 15 later this year. According to rumors, the Dynamic Island display feature, which was previously unique to Pro versions, may become accessible across all iPhone 15 types. Furthermore, compliance with a new EU law may result in the addition of a USB-C charging connector. However, iPhone fans will have to wait until September to see these new improvements unveiled officially.

The tech world is waiting for Apple’s announcements and insights into its increasing Mac portfolio, AI technologies, and the future of the iPhone as WWDC approaches.