In the world of digital image editing, the possibilities seem boundless with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin is one such innovation, a cutting-edge technology that has transformed the way we make AI-generated pictures in Photoshop.

What is Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin

The Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin is a Photoshop plugin that allows you to utilize the Stable Diffusion AI model. Stable Diffusion is a large language model capable of producing visuals based on text descriptions. You may simply generate images from text descriptions in Photoshop with the Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin.

To utilize the Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin, you must first install it. The plugin is available on GitHub. After installing the plugin, launch Photoshop and create a new document. Then, pick “Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin” from the “Plugins” menu.

The plugin will prompt you to add your text description in a new window. You may also specify the size and style of the generated picture. After entering your text description, click the “Generate” button.

The picture will then be generated by the plugin and shown in Photoshop. The image can then be edited as desired using Photoshop’s features.

The Auto-Photoshop-Stable Diffusion-Plugin is a useful tool for creating realistic pictures from text descriptions. It’s a fantastic tool for artists, designers, and anybody else who wants to make visuals out of words.

How To Install Stable Diffusion-Plugin

If you are an artist, use method 1 or 2, and if you are a developer/programmer, use method 3.

Method 1: One Click Installer

Save the.ccx file to your local device. Locate the.ccx file on your PC after the download is complete. Double-click the .ccx file to run it or use the corresponding command in your operating system. The program will be launched after you execute the.ccx file, and you will have access to the stable diffusion modes. Refer to the tutorials area to discover how to master the tool and make the most of its capabilities. Install the Automatic1111 Auto-Photoshop-SD Extension (optional). You may utilize the extension’s clever masking and picture search capabilities.

a) Copy the Auto-Photoshop plugin’s URL.

b) Paste the link into the extension tab of auto1111 and click install.

c) Check that the Auto-Photoshop plugin is present, then click “Apply and Restart UI.”

Method 2: The Unzip Method

Download the .zip file. Unzip it into a folder called the same name. Unzip the folder and place it in the Photoshop Plugins folder. (Optional) Install the Automatic1111 Auto-Photoshop-SD Extension. The extension will enable you to use the picture search and smart masking functions.

Method 3: The UXP method (Instruction for Developers):

For developers we recommend you use the one click installer.

Running the plugin locally

Running the plugin (local Automatic1111)

Download the plugin:

git clone https://github.com/AbdullahAlfaraj/Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin.git

2. Open cmd window in the “Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin” directory and then install the dependencies by typing:

npm install

3. Build the plugin by transpiring typescript to JavaScript:

npm run watch

Run “start_server.bat” inside “Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin” directory Go to where you have automatic1111 installed. Edit the “webui-user.bat” in automatic1111 change this line

set COMMANDLINE_ARGS= --api

That will allow the plugin to communicate with the automatic1111 project. After saving close the “webui-user.bat” file and run it normally.

Run photoshop. go to edit -> preferences -> plugins. make sure you check “Enable Developer Mode” checkbox. Install “Adobe UXP Developer Tool” from here Installation (adobe.com) this tool will add the plugin into photoshop. Run Adobe UXP Developer Tool and click on “Add Plugin” button in the top right. Navigate to where you have “Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin” folder and open “manifest.json” Select the plugin and click on Actions -> Load Selected that’s it.

Running the plugin Remote

Running the plugin (remote Automatic1111)

The remote webui must also have --api set in COMMANDLINE_ARGS . You can check if api access is enabled by appending “/docs#” to the end of the url. If the documentation includes /sdapi/v1/samplers then api access is enabled.

Download the plugin:

git clone https://github.com/AbdullahAlfaraj/Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin.git

2. Edit start_server.bat (or start_server.sh if using Linux) to point to the remote Automatic1111 installation.

3. Start the server by running “start_server.bat” in the “Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin” directory.

4. Launch Photoshop. Navigate to Edit > Preferences > Plugins.

5. Install the “Adobe UXP Developer Tool” from here (adobe.com). This utility will add the plugin to Photoshop.

6. Launch Adobe UXP Developer Tool and select “Add Plugin” in the upper right corner. Navigate to the “Auto-Photoshop-StableDiffusion-Plugin” folder and open the “manifest.json” file.

7. Select the plugin and then click Actions -> Load Selected.

