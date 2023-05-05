AutoGPT Plugins are an innovative solution that can considerably extend the GPT language model’s capabilities. These plugins are intended to automate certain operations and add new features to GPT, making it more efficient and adaptable. Users may now customize and adjust GPT’s output to their own needs using AutoGPT Plugins.
AutoGPT Plugins for Email
The AutoGPT Plugins for Email is a cutting-edge and powerful plugin for the innovative Auto-GPT base program. Using the latest Auto-GPT architecture, Auto-GPT aims to achieve any goal you set autonomously, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence. This email plugin extends Auto-GPT’s capabilities by allowing it to send and read emails, bringing up a new universe of exciting use cases.
Key Features
AutoGPT plugins for email help you to automate tasks like read emails, send mails, auto reply’s and many more. Using this AutoGPT plugins and save you time.
- Read Emails: With Auto-GPT’s email reading capabilities, you can easily manage your inbox and never miss important information.
- Auto-Compose and Send Emails: Using its advanced language model capabilities, Auto-GPT creates personalized, context-aware emails, saving you time and effort.
- Save Emails to Drafts Folder: Gain greater control by allowing Auto-GPT to produce email drafts that you may review and amend before sending, ensuring that your communications are customized to your needs.
- Send Emails with Attachments: Send emails with attachments with ease, making your conversation richer and more complete.
- Custom Email Signature: Personalize your emails with a custom Auto-GPT signature, which adds a touch of automation to every message sent by Auto-GPT.
- Auto-Reply and Answer Questions: Streamline your email responses by allowing Auto-GPT to intelligently read, analyze, and respond to incoming messages with accurate answers.
- Seamless Integration with Auto-GPT: Enjoy simple setup and integration with the standard Auto-GPT software, bringing up a world of powerful automation options.
Installation
Follow these steps to configure the Auto-GPT Email Plugin:
1. Follow Auto-GPT-Plugins Installation Instructions
Follow the instructions as per the Auto-GPT-Plugins/README.md
2. Locate the
.env.template file
Find the file named
.env.template in the main
/Auto-GPT folder.
3. Create and rename a copy of the file
Duplicate the
.env.template file and rename the copy to
.env inside the
/Auto-GPT folder.
4. Edit the
.env file
Open the
.env file in a text editor. Note: Files starting with a dot might be hidden by your operating system.
5. Add email configuration settings
Append the following configuration settings to the end of the file:
################################################################################
### EMAIL (SMTP / IMAP)
################################################################################
EMAIL_ADDRESS=
EMAIL_PASSWORD=
EMAIL_SMTP_HOST=smtp.gmail.com
EMAIL_SMTP_PORT=587
EMAIL_IMAP_SERVER=imap.gmail.com
#Optional Settings
EMAIL_MARK_AS_SEEN=False
EMAIL_SIGNATURE="This was sent by Auto-GPT"
EMAIL_DRAFT_MODE_WITH_FOLDER=[Gmail]/Drafts
1. Email address and password:
- Set
EMAIL_ADDRESSto your sender email address.
- Set
EMAIL_PASSWORDto your password. For Gmail, use an App Password.
2. Provider-specific settings:
- If not using Gmail, adjust
EMAIL_SMTP_HOST,
EMAIL_IMAP_SERVER, and
EMAIL_SMTP_PORTaccording to your email provider’s settings.
3. Optional settings:
EMAIL_MARK_AS_SEEN: By default, processed emails are not marked as
SEEN. Set to
Trueto change this.
EMAIL_SIGNATURE: By default, no email signature is included. Configure this parameter to add a custom signature to each message sent by Auto-GPT.
EMAIL_DRAFT_MODE_WITH_FOLDER: Prevents emails from being sent and instead stores them as drafts in the specified IMAP folder.
[Gmail]/Draftsis the default drafts folder for Gmail.
6. Allowlist Plugin
In your
.env search for
ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS and add this Plugin:
################################################################################
### ALLOWLISTED PLUGINS
################################################################################
#ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS - Sets the listed plugins that are allowed (Example: plugin1,plugin2,plugin3)
ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS=AutoGPTEmailPlugin
Test the Auto-GPT Email Plugin
Experience the plugin’s capabilities by testing it for sending and receiving emails.
Test Sending Emails
- Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters:
- Name:
CommunicatorGPT
- Role:
Communicate
- Goals:
- Goal 1:
Send an email to [email protected] to introduce yourself.
- Goal 2:
Terminate
- Goal 1:
- Name:
- Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should use the email plugin to send an email to [email protected].
- Verify the email: Check your outbox to confirm that the email was sent. Visit trash-mail.com and enter your chosen email to ensure the email was received.
- Sample email content: Auto-GPT might send the following email:
#
Hello,
My name is CommunicatorGPT, and I am an LLM. I am writing to introduce myself and to let you know that I will be terminating shortly. Thank you for your time.
Best regards,
CommunicatorGPT
Test Receiving Emails and Replying Back
- Send a test email: Compose an email with a simple question from a trash-mail.com email address to your configured
EMAIL_ADDRESSin your
.envfile.
- Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters:
- Name:
CommunicatorGPT
- Role:
Communicate
- Goals:
- Goal 1:
Read my latest emails
- Goal 2:
Send back an email with an answer
- Goal 3:
Terminate
- Goal 1:
- Name:
- Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should automatically reply to the email with an answer.
Test Sending Emails with Attachment
- Send a test email: Compose an email with a simple question from a trash-mail.com email address to your configured
EMAIL_ADDRESSin your
.envfile.
- Place attachment in Auto-GPT workspace folder Insert the attachment intended for sending into the Auto-GPT workspace folder, typically named auto_gpt_workspace, which is located within the cloned Auto-GPT Github repository.
- Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters:
- Name:
CommunicatorGPT
- Role:
Communicate
- Goals:
- Goal 1:
Read my latest emails
- Goal 2:
Send back an email with an answer and always attach happy.png
- Goal 3:
Terminate
- Goal 1:
- Name:
- Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should automatically reply to the email with an answer and the attached file.
This article helps you learn about AutoGPT Plugins for Email, you can also create AutoGPT plugins for your own use read How to Create AutoGPT plugins and create. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.
