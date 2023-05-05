AutoGPT Plugins are an innovative solution that can considerably extend the GPT language model’s capabilities. These plugins are intended to automate certain operations and add new features to GPT, making it more efficient and adaptable. Users may now customize and adjust GPT’s output to their own needs using AutoGPT Plugins.

AutoGPT Plugins for Email

The AutoGPT Plugins for Email is a cutting-edge and powerful plugin for the innovative Auto-GPT base program. Using the latest Auto-GPT architecture, Auto-GPT aims to achieve any goal you set autonomously, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with artificial intelligence. This email plugin extends Auto-GPT’s capabilities by allowing it to send and read emails, bringing up a new universe of exciting use cases.

Key Features

AutoGPT plugins for email help you to automate tasks like read emails, send mails, auto reply’s and many more. Using this AutoGPT plugins and save you time.

Read Emails: With Auto-GPT’s email reading capabilities, you can easily manage your inbox and never miss important information.

Installation

Follow these steps to configure the Auto-GPT Email Plugin:

1. Follow Auto-GPT-Plugins Installation Instructions

Follow the instructions as per the Auto-GPT-Plugins/README.md

2. Locate the .env.template file

Find the file named .env.template in the main /Auto-GPT folder.

3. Create and rename a copy of the file

Duplicate the .env.template file and rename the copy to .env inside the /Auto-GPT folder.

4. Edit the .env file

Open the .env file in a text editor. Note: Files starting with a dot might be hidden by your operating system.

5. Add email configuration settings

Append the following configuration settings to the end of the file:

################################################################################ ### EMAIL (SMTP / IMAP) ################################################################################ EMAIL_ADDRESS= EMAIL_PASSWORD= EMAIL_SMTP_HOST=smtp.gmail.com EMAIL_SMTP_PORT=587 EMAIL_IMAP_SERVER=imap.gmail.com #Optional Settings EMAIL_MARK_AS_SEEN=False EMAIL_SIGNATURE="This was sent by Auto-GPT" EMAIL_DRAFT_MODE_WITH_FOLDER=[Gmail]/Drafts

1. Email address and password:

Set EMAIL_ADDRESS to your sender email address.

to your sender email address. Set EMAIL_PASSWORD to your password. For Gmail, use an App Password.

2. Provider-specific settings:

If not using Gmail, adjust EMAIL_SMTP_HOST , EMAIL_IMAP_SERVER , and EMAIL_SMTP_PORT according to your email provider’s settings.

3. Optional settings:

EMAIL_MARK_AS_SEEN : By default, processed emails are not marked as SEEN . Set to True to change this.

: By default, processed emails are not marked as . Set to to change this. EMAIL_SIGNATURE : By default, no email signature is included. Configure this parameter to add a custom signature to each message sent by Auto-GPT.

: By default, no email signature is included. Configure this parameter to add a custom signature to each message sent by Auto-GPT. EMAIL_DRAFT_MODE_WITH_FOLDER : Prevents emails from being sent and instead stores them as drafts in the specified IMAP folder. [Gmail]/Drafts is the default drafts folder for Gmail.

6. Allowlist Plugin

In your .env search for ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS and add this Plugin:

################################################################################ ### ALLOWLISTED PLUGINS ################################################################################ #ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS - Sets the listed plugins that are allowed (Example: plugin1,plugin2,plugin3) ALLOWLISTED_PLUGINS=AutoGPTEmailPlugin

Test the Auto-GPT Email Plugin

Experience the plugin’s capabilities by testing it for sending and receiving emails.

Test Sending Emails

Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters: Name: CommunicatorGPT

Role: Communicate

Goals: Goal 1: Send an email to [email protected] to introduce yourself. Goal 2: Terminate

Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should use the email plugin to send an email to [email protected] . Verify the email: Check your outbox to confirm that the email was sent. Visit trash-mail.com and enter your chosen email to ensure the email was received. Sample email content: Auto-GPT might send the following email:

# Hello, My name is CommunicatorGPT, and I am an LLM. I am writing to introduce myself and to let you know that I will be terminating shortly. Thank you for your time. Best regards, CommunicatorGPT

Test Receiving Emails and Replying Back

Send a test email: Compose an email with a simple question from a trash-mail.com email address to your configured EMAIL_ADDRESS in your .env file. Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters: Name: CommunicatorGPT

Role: Communicate

Goals: Goal 1: Read my latest emails Goal 2: Send back an email with an answer Goal 3: Terminate

Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should automatically reply to the email with an answer.

Test Sending Emails with Attachment

Send a test email: Compose an email with a simple question from a trash-mail.com email address to your configured EMAIL_ADDRESS in your .env file. Place attachment in Auto-GPT workspace folder Insert the attachment intended for sending into the Auto-GPT workspace folder, typically named auto_gpt_workspace, which is located within the cloned Auto-GPT Github repository. Configure Auto-GPT: Set up Auto-GPT with the following parameters: Name: CommunicatorGPT

Role: Communicate

Goals: Goal 1: Read my latest emails Goal 2: Send back an email with an answer and always attach happy.png Goal 3: Terminate

Run Auto-GPT: Launch Auto-GPT, which should automatically reply to the email with an answer and the attached file.

This article helps you learn about AutoGPT Plugins for Email, you can also create AutoGPT plugins for your own use read How to Create AutoGPT plugins and create.