Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we edit images. With AI photo editors, you can now get professional-looking results in a few clicks. These editors either analyse your photographs using machine learning algorithms and make the best adjustments automatically or create a beautiful image out of your prompts.

In this article, we will look at the top 9 AI photo editor on the market. You can get more details about their features and limitations so that you can select the best AI photo editor for your needs.

Whether you are a professional photographer or a normal user you can find out the best photo editor suited for you.

Adobe FireFly

Adobe Firefly is a strong AI application that employs natural language processing to assist users in creating stunning multimedia content. Simply describe what you want to produce in clear English, and Firefly will build it for you. Firefly use a deep learning algorithm to figure out your intent and generate high-quality visual material that corresponds to your description.

Features

Remove items with a brush, or paint in new ones from text descriptions.

Using a text prompt, add styles or textures to text.

Color variations of your vector artwork can be generated from a thorough written description.

Create images by interacting with 3D components.

With a simple click, you may alter the aspect ratio of your image.

Pricing

Adobe Firefly features are available for free via beta access.

Leonardo AI

Leonardo AI is an AI photo editor that assists artists in creating unique and appealing game assets. You can quickly generate ideas, train your own AI models, and create production-ready products with Leonardo AI.

Leonardo AI generates realistic and diversified game elements using cutting-edge deep learning algorithms. To suit your game vision, you can select from a wide range of genres, styles, themes, and moods. You can also combine several elements to create unique and distinctive assets. To learn more about Leonardo AI. Also read How to Use Leonardo AI Free Right Now

Features

Create your ideal game with ease.

Create eye-catching graphics that will stick with you.

Fluid and dynamic animations.

Network Management

Maintain inventory and keep track of your IT assets.

Pricing

Leonardo AI is entirely free to use.

Midjourney AI

Midjourney AI Art generator application employs cutting-edge technology to generate images with a distinct creative style.

Midjourney is intended to generate images in its own distinct style, making it a great tool for artists and creatives looking to express themselves via their work.

Features

Midjourney can generate images with resolutions of up to 1,792 × 1,024 pixels.

It operates on the Discord chat network, which is frequently utilized.

The Midjourney team is constantly working to develop and expand AI capabilities, ensuring that the tool remains current and relevant in the ever-changing AI landscape.

It includes a number of commands and settings to assist users in fine-tuning their image creations, giving them more control over the end result.

Pricing

Basic Plan: $8 per month

Standard Plan: $24 per month

Pro Plan: $48 per month

Canva AI Photo Editor

Canva AI is an excellent AI photo editor for beginners. It’s simple to use, with a drag-and-drop interface that makes creating professional-looking designs a breeze. It also includes an AI picture editor that can help you improve your photos with a few clicks.

Features

Easy for beginners.

More templates available.

Removes backgrounds from images with a single click using Automatic background remover.

With Magic resizer, it resizes images and designs to fit any size or format.

Pricing

Canva is free to use for basic features, and there are premium plans available for those who need more features.

Lexica

Lexica is a stable diffusion search engine that allows you to explore and create AI art. You can enter a text prompt to generate an AI art piece, or you can browse through different categories of AI art. Lexica uses Stable Diffusion models to create realistic and diverse artworks.

Features

Generate stunning images with text prompts.

It allows users to publish images on social networking platforms such as Twitter.

Most of the Lexica images are public and can be seen by all users.

Pricing

Free to use

Luminar NEO

Luminar NEO is a professional AI photo editor that includes a variety of tools for landscape and portrait photography. Because the software is template-based, it is simple to apply pre-made alterations to your photographs. For example, the Atmosphere and Augmented Sky tools can be used to create gorgeous landscapes, while the Eye Color and Skin Blemish Removal tools can be used to alter portraits.

You may also save adjustments from one image and apply them to the rest of the shot with Luminar NEO. This is an excellent method for ensuring that your photographs have a consistent appearance and feel. In addition, Skylum’s online marketplace allows you to purchase pre-made looks to apply to your images.

Features

Comprehensive editing tools

Supports various file formats.

Pricing

No free plan is available.

Topaz

Topaz is a strong set of AI photo editor tools. It has many features, including as sharpening, noise reduction, and color correction. Topaz also makes it simple to get started with photo editing, even if you have no previous knowledge.

Topaz’s one-click presets are one of its strongest features. These presets allow you to add a range of effects to your images quickly and effortlessly. Presets, for example, can be used to sharpen photographs, eliminate noise, or modify color balance.

Topaz is also an excellent choice for seasoned professionals. The software includes a number of complex functions, such as the ability to change individual pixels and build custom presets.

Features

Sharpening portraits

Advanced and precise image enhancement

Removes noise from images

Converts JPEG files to RAW and masks subjects

Pricing

Topaz offers a 30-day free trial, and a paid plan is also available.

Pixlr

Pixlr is a robust image editing application that includes AI-powered tools to assist you in creating great photos. It has an outstanding auto image correction capability. This tool analyzes your images and instantly makes tweaks to improve their color, brightness, contrast, and saturation using deep learning algorithms. It is completely automated. Pixlr will amaze you with how quickly it can edit and enhance your photos.

Features

Remove backgrounds and isolate subjects in your images easily.

Resize images while maintaining their original quality.

Enter some text, and the AI Image Generation tool will create a personalized image for you.

This editor transforms any element of your images using machine learning technologies.

Pricing

Free plans are available, and the premium plan starts at $1.99 for more features.

Freepik AI Image Generator

Freepik AI Image Generator is a powerful tool for creating customized graphics using artificial intelligence. With just a few clicks, you can produce stunning photographs that are sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for photos, icons, or backgrounds, Freepik’s massive library and the power of AI provide a wide range of alternatives.

Features

Create a variety of different images.

Perfect for occasional or low-volume users

The Freepik AI image generator is powered by state-of-the-art AI technology, so you can be confident that your images will be of high quality.

Pricing

There are two options: Free and Premium. The Free plan includes thousands of free assets, whereas the Premium plan includes over 47 million editable photos, icons, and fonts.

AI photo editing is rapidly expanding, and there are currently a variety of excellent solutions. The editors mentioned in this article have a wide range of features and capabilities, so you may select one that meets your requirements and budget. There is an AI photo editor out there for you, whether you want a basic editor to touch up your photos or a more capable tool for professional-grade editing.