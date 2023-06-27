Microsoft, the largest investor in OpenAI and a software development pioneer, understands the potential of ChatGPT and plans to include it into their suite of Office programs, which includes Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint. Bing, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, provides a novel method to interact with search results through conversational AI.

In this article, we will look at how to use Bing with OpenAI ChatGPT efficiently, as well as some helpful tips and techniques and the benefits it provides to your search experience.

What is Bing chat?

Bing Chat is a chat interface provided by Microsoft in addition to the conventional Bing search engine. It makes use of ChatGPT, an AI-powered system, to give users with relevant web-based answers. There’s no need to visit many websites to find information using Bing Chat.

However, as an AI-powered system, there may be times when Bing Chat gives incorrect or inaccurate information. Microsoft recommends that users verify the facts and not depend exclusively on the responses supplied.

Who has Access New Bing OpenAI?

For Windows 11 customers who have passed the queue, the new Bing with OpenAI chatbot is now available. The chatbot is also available on mobile devices through the Microsoft Edge app.

Previously, the chatbot was only available to a select group of individuals via a waitlist. However, as of May 4, 2023, the chatbot is now accessible to everyone. To use the chatbot, you must first check in to Bing using your Microsoft account.

The chatbot can be used to ask questions, get responses, and create content. It can also be used to plan trips, make to-do lists, and perform other things. The chatbot is still under development, but it is a powerful tool that can assist you with a wide range of tasks.

How to Use Bing Inside ChatGPT?

Purchase a ChatGPT Plus Subscription

The first step is to get a ChatGPT Plus subscription to use Bing search with the chatbot. This is required to enable some of the options listed below. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month and, in our opinion, is completely worth it. Here’s how to obtain it. Go to the official ChatGPT website and sign up or log in if you already have an account. When you’re on the chat screen, click the “Upgrade to Plus” link in the lower left corner of the sidebar.

Then, to receive ChatGPT Plus, click the “Upgrade Plan” option.

Finally, input your card information and complete the subscription transaction.

Activate Bing in ChatGPT

After completing the previous steps, click the ellipsis icon (three dots) in the bottom left and select “Settings.”

To complete the process, go to “Beta Features” and toggle the “Browse with Bing” switch.

Bing Search in ChatGPT

Click on “GPT-4” at the top of the screen to show a dropdown menu.

Then, here, click on Browse with Bing.

Simply ask ChatGPT any question that requires Internet connection. Here example for “Give me a 3 international news for the day” It will automatically search Bing and allow you to utilize it within ChatGPT.

And instantly, you’re now using Microsoft Bing with ChatGPT! Follow the procedures above whenever you want to access the Internet and search for answers using Bing.

How Does Microsoft Bing AI Work With ChatGPT?

ChatGPT-powered Bing AI improves content production, query responding, and conversational research. To efficiently use Bing with ChatGPT:

Open the Microsoft Edge browser and type your search terms into the search box.

To enter Chat mode, click the Chat option in the top menu panel.

Choose your conversation style

Bing Chat provides three chat types to meet your specific needs:

Conversation Style Description More Creative Generates more imaginative and original responses. More Balanced Strikes a balance between creativity and accuracy. More Precise Generates factual, concise, and accurate responses.

For example, tell Bing with OpenAI, “I am planning a vacation trip; recommend the best places to enjoy with family.”

To start a new conversation, simply click on the New Topic button, which is represented by a broom. This feature allows you to easily start a new conversation and ask another question, allowing for a continuous and dynamic contact with the Chatbot.

Bing AI may show image titles and snippets taken from the internet. To see the photographs in their entirety, go to the Bing AI-recommended websites. Please keep in mind that Bing with OpenAI presently only allows access to image titles and snippets, sending viewers to the individual websites for a more complete visual experience.

Benefits of Bing with OpenAI ChatGPT

Accuracy: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is one of the most accurate language models available, powers Bing ChatGPT. This means you may be confidence in the answers you receive.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is one of the most accurate language models available, powers Bing ChatGPT. This means you may be confidence in the answers you receive. Creativity: Bing ChatGPT is also capable of becoming innovative. If you’re looking for new ideas or methods to express yourself, Bing ChatGPT can help.

Bing ChatGPT is also capable of becoming innovative. If you’re looking for new ideas or methods to express yourself, Bing ChatGPT can help. Convenience: Bing ChatGPT is linked with Bing, so you can use it to search for information, obtain directions, and do other things. As a result, it is a very convenient tool to use.

Tips and Tricks

Ask specific questions: The more explicit your inquiry, the more accurate the answers. Instead of asking, “What is the capital of France?” you may question, “What is the capital of France, and how big is its population?” Make use of keywords: Use keywords in your questions to assist the chatbot understand what you’re looking for. Instead of asking, “What is the meaning of life?” try, “What are some philosophical theories about the meaning of life?” Make use of the dialogue styles: Bing with OpenAI has three discussion styles: more creative, balanced, and precise. Choose the style that best meets your requirements. Be patient:Because Bing ChatGPT is currently in beta, it may not always be able to precisely answer your inquiries. If you are not happy with a response, you might rephrase the question or change the tone of the conversation.

Also read: You might also find useful our guide on Microsoft’s Bing AI Chatbot Gets Voice Chat Feature

Conclusion

Finally, combining Bing and OpenAI ChatGPT improves your search experience in a variety of ways. By using the tips and tactics provided, you can engage in natural language conversations, acquire credible information with thorough responses, and customize your search results. Benefit from increased engagement, quick research, and instant access to information with Bing Chat powered by ChatGPT.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.