Bluewillow AI is a free alternative to the popular AI art generator Midjourney AI. Bluewillow AI uses the same AI technology as Midjourney AI, but it is available for free. This makes it a great option for artists and creatives who are looking for a powerful but free AI art generator. Like Midjourney AI simply enter a prompt, and Bluewillow AI will create an image based on it.

Bluewillow AI is an excellent tool for producing gorgeous images without any prior artistic experience. Bluewillow AI can help you in realizing your creative idea, whether you are a beginner or a pro. In this article, we will take a closer look at Bluewillow AI and see how it works. We will also discuss some of the advantages of using Bluewillow AI.

What is BlueWillow AI?

BlueWillow AI is a powerful image generator driven by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology. It is in the same league as other leading AI image generators such as Midjourney AI, DALL-E, Leonardo AI and others. These services use AI algorithms to generate graphics out of simple prompts and the results are highly artistic.

BlueWillow was intentionally designed to be user-friendly and accessible to all people. To use this tool efficiently, no particular skills or prior expertise are required. All you have to do is describe the image you want, and the AI will take care of the rest. Simply enter your prompt and BlueWillow AI will generate a high-quality image that closely matches your prompt. The better your prompt the better the image.

How to use BlueWillow AI?

Go to the BlueWillow AI website at https://www.bluewillow.ai/.



Once you land on the homepage, Click “Join the Free Beta” button.This will open a new window in your web browser or the Discord application, if you have it installed.

If you are not already signed in to Discord, you will be prompted to do so.

If you have a Discard account, BlueWillow’s server page is open on Discord. Click “Accept Invite” to join the server.



to join the server. Once you are signed in, you will be asked to accept the terms and conditions of use.



Click on “Accept” button to continue.

button to continue. Once you are in the “rookie” channel, you can use the /imagine command to generate stunning images based on your prompts. For example, if you wanted to create an image of a “cute cat with sunglasses”, you should type “/imagine a cute cat with sunglasses”.



How to Find your AI Image?

Using the search box to find your generated AI art among the millions of messages in the chat might be really useful. Simply enter your username as the search query or the prompt you supplied. This allows you to quickly get messages that reference you and quickly locate the message that contains your created image. Using this way, you can easily access and view your AI artwork without going through multiple messages. Also read Midjourney AI: The AI That Can Create Art from Your Thoughts

Enter your username in the search box at the top right.



Now, for your username, select the “mentions” option.



All messages mentioning you will appear in the search results, including the AI art images BlueWillow created based on your prompt.



To open the message in the server, click the result’s time.

You may view an enlarged version of the image by clicking on it.



Is it Possible to use BlueWillow Without Discord?

The answer is No. BlueWillow is an AI image generating tool available only through Discord. This means that if you want to use it, you must have a Discord account. BlueWillow cannot be used without Discord, and the image generating tool is only accessible via Discord.

Conclusion

Bluewillow AI is a popular free alternative to Midjourney AI because of its ease of use and outstanding image generation capabilities. Bluewillow is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a free way to develop AI-generated illustrations.

One of the best aspects of Bluewillow is that it is entirely free to use. There are no hidden fees or subscription fees, and you can create as many images as you want. This makes it an excellent choice for students, artists, and anyone else interested in experimenting with AI-generated images without spending any money.