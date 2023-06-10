ChatGPT is a strong artificial intelligence chatbot that can be used for a range of jobs such as writing, research, and customer support. A variety of ChatGPT Chrome extensions can be used to enhance your browsing experience. These extensions can assist you in finding information more quickly, writing better content, and staying organized.

Top 10 ChatGPT Chrome Extensions

Here is the top 10 ChatGPT chrome extension that help you improve your browsing experiences.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is an entirely AI-aware search engine. Perplexity employs the GPT-3 LLM with direct Internet access. When a user asks a question, it uses its own dataset along with useful Internet knowledge to generate results. This Chrome extension mentions its sources, which is quite useful.

Perplexity AI can read specific content such as entire websites or a single pages. So, once you’ve landed on a specific item, you can utilize the AI to search through a lengthy article and ask it questions. Perplexity AI is undoubtedly one of the greatest ChatGPT Chrome extensions due to its versatility and ability to cite sources.

ChatGPT for Google

If you’ve used this AI chatbot before, you’ll know that it’s limited to a single browser tab. So, if you want it to be available at all times, you must keep that tab open. This ChatGPT extension overcomes the issue by exposing the bot to search engines. The ChatGPT for Google extension, as the name implies, shows ChatGPT’s response alongside Google search results. You only need to log in to OpenAI using the extension to get started.

The extension activates whenever you use Google and does not require any specific prompts. To begin, simply conduct a standard Google search for any topic. The existing knowledge panel on the right has been replaced by a new ChatGPT panel. This is where ChatGPT responds directly from your Google search results. You don’t need to do anything extra because it treats your search query as a prompt. ChatGPT here, like the website, can provide responses, develop code, answer questions, and more.

Compose AI

Compose AI is a ChatGPT Chrome extension that lets individuals effortlessly write e-mails by automating the entire process. The AI can be used in any text field and sits directly in it. Most significantly, you can utilize the composer to create any form of email. Simply enter its shortcode (//), and the menu bar will appear.

Compose AI offers numerous possibilities, including the ability to create outlines, bullet lists, headlines, paragraphs, sentences, thoughts, e-mails, and more. Simply specify your use case and press enter. The AI will provide a well-written output in less than 30 seconds, and it’s rather great. Compose AI offers 1,000 free words after which you can buy 15,000 words per month for $9.99.

TeamSmart AI

While most ChatGPT extensions only use one or two features, our ChatGPT extension does it all. TeamSmart AI has a comprehensive array of AI agents meant to assist users. Each virtual agent has an expertise that can assist consumers with a variety of needs. So, while Marc, the software engineer, can assist you with questions, Rose, the mental coach, will guide you through difficult periods.

However, users must enter their OpenAI API key in order to use TeamSmart. However, once completed, everything is smooth sailing. TeamSmart is actually pretty responsive and accurate in our experience. Because it’s built with ChatGPT, you can expect nothing but the best from the chatbot.

Superpower ChatGPT

This Chrome extension provides a variety of capabilities, but we’ll focus on one in particular. ChatGPT’s superpower is the ability to establish specialized folders to store your AI chats. Depending on your chats, you can create a variety of different folders. After that, simply drag and drop the necessary chat into the folder before closing it. The Chrome extension saves these conversations, which users may readily access later.

Superpower ChatGPT also includes the ability to save several unique prompts, search for them online, and even change the tone of voice, writing style, and language. ChatGPT chats can also be downloaded because they are synchronised with your device. Despite all of these features, Superpower is completely free to download. Check it out.

Wiseone

Wiseone, one of the top ChatGPT Chrome extensions for readers, describes itself as an AI-powered reading copilot. The extension is designed to simplify reading a variety of literature while making no significant modifications to the flow. Wiseone inserts seamlessly into the browser window and recognizes all text types. It then reads the complex part automatically and offers to assist readers by breaking it down for them.

All that is required is to hover over a concept that is unfamiliar to you. Within seconds, Wiseone opens a box containing the necessary explanations and context. It may also give competitor articles if the reader wishes to broaden their horizons. For those who are too slow to read, the extension includes a useful summarize button that summarizes the entire material in a few paragraphs. You may even make it a subject expert by asking it a series of questions. So, if you’re having trouble with complex topic, consult the Wiseone.

Merlin – OpenAI ChatGPT Powered Assistant

If you loved the ChatGPT for Google extension but wanted it to work across all browsers rather than just the search engine, here’s an alternative. Merlin is an Open AI-powered ChatGPT extension that works throughout the full browser. Because the extension is based on Open AI’s GPT AI model, it responds consistently to a wide range of prompts.

Merlin is a browser extension that may be activated by pressing the CTRL (CMD on Mac) + M keyboard shortcut. The extension’s user interface is modern, with rounded corners. In terms of how it works, you enter a question like you would on ChatGPT, and Merlin will respond within seconds. Merlin, as previously said, works across the full browser on any webpage. So, the next time you need a quick response to a work email or some HTML code, use this extension.

ShareGPT

While exporting your chats sounds like fun, there are times when you just can’t be bothered. We have ShareGPT, an AI Chrome extension that allows you to share your discussion with the click of a button. When you install it, a little share button appears in every ChatGPT session. Instead of exporting a chat, all you have to do now is click this button and wait a few seconds.

ShareGPT now launches the chat in a new tab while maintaining the ChatGPT formatting. You can now copy the link to this chat and share it with anyone. For individuals who are concerned about their privacy, there is also a delete button that deletes the communication after a certain amount of time. You can even share the conversation link and track how many people view it. ShareGPT is a useful Chrome extension for individuals who want to share their ChatGPT experience.

ChatGPT to Notion

If you want to share your conversation but do so privately, Save ChatGPT to Notion is the better extension for you. This ChatGPT Chrome extension simply forwards any messages from your conversations to Notion. When you install the extension, you must configure it by selecting a database and a document.

After that, simply hit the pin icon that now displays on the side of every message, and it will be immediately routed to your selected doc. While this is a highly specific application of a ChatGPT Chrome extension, we believe it is one of the best due to how swiftly and well it works.

Talk-to-ChatGPT

This Chrome extension allows ChatGPT to speak back to the user. True to its name, Talk-to-ChatGPT is a simple plug-and-play extension that allows users to speak to the chatbot using their AI. Everything the user says is dictated and typed. The magic, though, is in the response. Talk-to-ChatGPT causes the AI chatbot to respond immediately. The reaction is rapid and consistent.

You can select from a number of different voices. While some sound unnaturally artificial, there are a couple that are rather good. All you have to do is tap the Start button to begin your conversation. Talk-to-ChatGPT is absolutely free to use and does not require the formation of an account, so give it a shot and let us know whether it’s one of the best Chrome extensions you’ve used.

