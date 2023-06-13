OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot. It is trained on a large dataset of text and code and can produce text, translate languages, compose various types of creative material, and answer your questions in an informed manner. It was recently enhanced with the ability to display ChatGPT maps and ChatGPT Earth. This means you can now ask ChatGPT to show you a map of any location in the globe, and it will produce a map displaying the location, surrounding region, and important landmarks.

ChatGPT Maps is unlikely to replace Google Maps in the future. Google Maps is an established product with a huge user base, and it has several capabilities that ChatGPT does not, such as turn-by-turn navigation, traffic information, and public transit instructions. ChatGPT, on the other hand, might be a useful tool for anyone searching for a quick and easy method to view a map of a location.

How to Use ChatGPT Maps

ChatGPT Maps features are not accessible in the basic ChatGPT version. To utilize ChatGPT Map, you must upgrade to ChatGPT Plus. You will be able to utilize ChatGPT Maps features once you have upgraded to ChatGPT Plus.

To enable the Earth plugin in ChatGPT Plus, you can go through the following steps:

Open ChatGPT Plus. Access the Plugin Store by clicking on the designated tab. Enter “earth” in the search bar and hit Enter. Install the Earth plugin by selecting the Install button associated with it. After the installation, click on the Plugins icon and choose the Earth plugin from the list. The Earth plugin will be successfully activated and ready to use.

How ChatGPT Earth Plugin Works

The ChatGPT Earth plugin works by connecting to the chatgpt API and sends user messages to the GPT-3 model, which then generates appropriate responses based on the context and settings provided. Below given some prompts to use ChatGPT Earth effectively.

Request a Map from ChatGPT

You can ask ChatGPT to display a map of a specific location.

Prompt: Show me a map of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

By default, ChatGPT Maps will display a map featuring roads.

Satellite View

Ask ChatGPT to provide a satellite view of a specific location.

Prompt: Can you show me a satellite view of the Grand Canyon?

Combine Satellite View and Roads

It’s also possible to view a combination of satellite imagery and roads, including city names.

Prompt: Can you display a satellite view with roads and city names for Central Park in New York City?

Also read ChatGPT Plugin.

Which one is Better, ChatGPT Earth Plugin or Google Maps?

Both the ChatGPT Earth plugin and Google Maps have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to seeing maps and satellite data.

The ChatGPT Maps is a more recent addition that is currently in development. While it is not as refined as Google Maps, it does have some unique features. The capacity to construct 3D representations of locales is one of these characteristics, which can be beneficial for visualizing spatial relationships. Furthermore, the ChatGPT Earth plugin is completely adjustable, allowing you to change the colors, labels, and other map elements to your liking.

Google Maps, on the other hand, is a well-established product that has been around for many years. It has a number of features that the ChatGPT Maps does not have. Google Maps, for example, offers street view, real-time traffic statistics, and public transit instructions. Google Maps has a bigger user base due to its popularity, which means there are more resources accessible for learning and troubleshooting.

Google Maps is a solid choice if you’re searching for a robust and adaptable application with broad features such as street view, real-time traffic information, and public transit instructions. If you want a modern tool with unique features like 3D models and customizable maps, the ChatGPT Earth plugin may be a good choice.

Differences between the ChatGPT Earth plugin and Google Maps

Feature ChatGPT Earth plugin Google Maps 3D models Yes No Customization Yes No Street view No Yes Real-time traffic info No Yes Public transportation No Yes Popularity Less popular More popular Resources availability Limited resources Abundant resources ChatGPT Earth plugin and Google map

ChatGPT Earth Plugin – FAQs

What is ChatGPT Earth plugin? ChatGPT Earth plugin is a tool that allows you to explore the Earth by asking it to show you the satellite images, maps, weather, landmarks, and more. How does ChatGPT Earth plugin work? ChatGPT Earth plugin uses Google Earth API to access and process geospatial data. What are the benefits of using ChatGPT Earth plugin? ChatGPT Earth plugin can help you learn more about the world, discover new places, and satisfy your curiosity by adding visual elements to your conversations and making it more engaging and fun.

Conclusion

ChatGPT Earth plugin and Google Maps both provide useful tools for viewing maps and satellite images. While the ChatGPT Earth plugin is a newer product with unique capabilities like as 3D models and customization choices, Google Maps is a more established platform with more features such as street view, real-time traffic statistics, and public transit instructions. The optimal tool for you is determined by your individual demands and preferences. Google Maps is a dependable option if you value variety and a multitude of resources. The ChatGPT Earth plugin, on the other hand, might be an attractive solution if you’re looking for unique features and the flexibility to personalize maps.