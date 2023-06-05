ChatGPT has changed the game for developers since it was made available to the public, providing a wealth of opportunities for incorporating AI capabilities into a variety of applications. It’s no longer the case that ChatGPT is only an AI chatbot; rather, it has developed into a personal AI programmer.

Developers can take advantage of ChatGPT’s capability inside their preferred code editor thanks to the availability of Visual Studio Code (VSCode) extensions. Developers can create code, generate natural language responses, and explore new possibilities within their preferred VS Code editor by utilizing ChatGPT.

This article will look at six of the top extensions that use ChatGPT to improve programming experience.

Installing ChatGPT in VS Code

Step 1: Launch Visual Studio Code (VSCode) on your computer.

Step 2: On the left side of the VS Code window, click on the “Extensions” icon, which resembles four squares.

Step 3: In the search box at the top of the window, type “ChatGPT”.

Step 4: From the search results, select the “ChatGPT” extension.

Step 5: You will be redirected to the extension page. Click on the “Install” button.

Step 6: Wait for the extension to be installed. Depending on the speed of your internet connection, this process may take a few moments.

Step 7: To enable the ChatGPT extension, you might need to reload VSCode. If prompted, click on the “Reload” button or restart the application.

Good Job! You have successfully installed ChatGPT in Visual Studio Code. You can now enjoy the benefits of this powerful AI extension for your programming tasks.

Top 6 ChatGPT Extensions for VS Code

Here are the best ChatGPT extensions for VS Code right now, listed below.

1. ChatGPT – EasyCode

EasyCode’s ChatGPT extension offers immediate access to an AI assistant supporting both ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4. This versatile extension allows users to seamlessly switch between the two models. Setup is effortless, requiring no additional configurations or OpenAI API key integration. However, users with Open AI GPT-4 premium features have the option to include their API key for enhanced functionality.

Although creating an account or signing in is suggested by the developer, EasyCode’s ChatGPT addon offers a flexible AI assistant that may be utilized without one. Users can use ChatGPT’s features even without creating an account because to its flexibility. ChatGPT can answer a variety of programming questions, whether users are looking for help with individual code snippets or want to thoroughly examine the complete codebase.

2. CodeGPT by Tim Kmecl

The CodeGPT extension developed by Tim Kmcel utilizes ChatGPT-3 models to provide AI assistance for programming tasks. CodeGPT includes useful features including built-in prompts and the ability to create custom prompts via the chat box, even if it might not have as many resources as extensions employing GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. With this flexibility, developers can create replies with a single click or create specialized requests that are tailored to their requirements.

It provides a range of GPT-3 models, including ChatGPT, text-curie-001, text-davinci-003, code-davinci-002, and code-cushman-002. However, it is important to note that the default model working with the extension is text-davinci-003. If any errors occur during usage, it is recommended to review the model selection and adjust the extension settings to text-davinci-003.

An OpenAI API key is needed for this extension, which you may provide in the settings menu after installation. If your free OpenAI credit has run out, the extension could fail to load.

3. Code GPT

The Code GPT extension offers a comprehensive AI service that extends beyond the default choice of Open AI. It embraces inclusion by adding additional ChatGPT alternatives like Cohere, AI21, and Anthropic in addition to supporting GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. This broad selection of AI models broadens the extension’s functionality and flexibility to a wider range of developer preferences.

Developer productivity and code generating abilities are optimized with the CodeGPT extension. Users must enter their OpenAI API key, which is easily configured using a built-in command, in order to fully utilize it. To use the service efficiently, make sure you have enough free credit or a premium plan. The extension’s capability to extract prompts from code comments and provide practical code snippets in the target programming language is one of its standout features.

The CodeGPT extension offers both built-in and custom prompts to facilitate code generation. It’s important to remember that the extension imposes an 800 maximum token restriction per request. As a result, when compared to certain other providers, the maximum length of text that can be processed is somewhat less. Despite this restriction, CodeGPT makes sure that code is generated effectively and efficiently while adhering to the specified token limitations.

4. ChatGPT Helper

A user-friendly and effective AI assistant is provided by the ChatGPT Helper VS Code addon for fast resolving programming issues. This addon is perfect if you’re looking for a simple solution that prioritizes quick support.

Users can switch between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 with the help of the ChatGPT Helper addon. As soon as the first prompt is delivered after installation, you can create an OpenAI API key, which is necessary.

VS Code’s command palette can be used to deliver customized prompts using the ChatGPT Helper extension, which does not have a chat capability. Users can save and subsequently access prompt responses since responses are conveniently written in individual text files.

5. ChatGPT by Genie AI

The ChatGPT extension from Genie AI delivers an enhanced look, a sympathetic user experience, and built-in prompts. It offers customers flexible AI capabilities and supports GPT-3, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4. It also needs an OpenAI API key for easy integration, just like other ChatGPT extensions do.

You can choose between accurate, balanced, or imaginative responses with Genie AI’s ChatGPT plugin, which gives you the freedom to choose the precision temperatures according on your needs. The extension offers a chat box functionality in addition to the built-in prompts, allowing users to engage ChatGPT with more specific questions and get specialized support.

The ChatGPT extension from Genie AI makes code generation effortless by automatically writing responses into the appropriate code files, doing away with the need for manual copy-pasting. The plugin also gives users the option to locally preserve their talks, allowing them to resume where they left off and access earlier exchanges for future use.

6. ChatGPT VS Code Plugin by Jay Barnes

Jay Barnes ChatGPT VS Code extension offers a cost-free option for utilizing ChatGPT. The ChatGPT web session token and user agent are what the extension needs in place of an OpenAI API key. This extension offers a useful and cost-free alternative for accessing ChatGPT’s features by expanding your engagement with it from the web.

Even though you may use ChatGPT for free with VS Code, setting it up requires technical skill and can occasionally fail. You’ll also frequently refresh your access tokens because they expire along with your ChatGPT online session.

Jay Barnes’ ChatGPT VS Code extension provides a free alternative for utilizing ChatGPT within VS Code. We didn’t include it on our list of the best ChatGPT extensions, even though it has built-in prompts and lets you add custom ones via the chat menu. Nevertheless, once your free credit has been used up, it might be helpful. But it’s essential to use caution and avoid session hijacking.

Conclusion:

These ChatGPT plugins for Visual Studio Code will greatly improve your development process. These add-ons offer clever code assistance, effective debugging, and quick documentation creation.

Utilize ChatGPT’s strength and improve your VS Code programming experience with these essential enhancements.