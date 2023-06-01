In the world of AI-driven communication, sharing conversations has become a valuable means of collaboration, learning, and problem-solving. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model, has introduced an exciting feature called ChatGPT Shared Links. This innovative functionality allows users to easily share and access their conversations with others, unlocking a new level of convenience and efficiency.

ChatGPT Shared Links is an OpenAI ChatGPT feature that allows users to build unique and shared URLs for their chats. It allows you to share and access particular chat sessions with others in a simple and effective manner. When utilizing ChatGPT, users may now produce a shareable link that captures the AI chatbot’s prompts, responses, and interactions. Others can read and participate in the conversation using these shared links even if they do not have direct access to the original ChatGPT interface or account. ChatGPT Shared Links make it easy to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and revisit and evaluate previous discussions.

ChatGPT shared links were still being distributed at the time of writing. When they appear on your ChatGPT account, though, you’ll want to know how to utilize them.

ChatGPT shared links function similarly to any other shared URL you’ve seen. You send the link, and the recipient can view what you’ve shared.

You’ll see a new icon in your conversation history in the ChatGPT web browser (there is currently no iOS support for shared links). Choose the ChatGPT discussion you want to share, then click the share button.

The ChatGPT shared link window will appear, displaying the discussion that you are going to share. Before you share, you may select whether to share with your name or anonymously. The ability to switch between the two is essential since anyone having the ChatGPT shared link URL may acquire access. However, “shared links are not designed to show up in public search results on the internet,” which is also important to know.

You may share your name by clicking on the three dots and then selecting “Share your name”:

When you click “Share your name,” the following text will show in the shared link preview:

If you don’t want your name to appear, click the three dots again:

Then click “Share anonymously” to remove your name from the preview, which should now appear like this:

Then, on the right, click “Update and Copy Link.”

ChatGPT Users Can Continue Your Conversation

Furthermore, anyone with the URL can participate in the ongoing ChatGPT chat. According to OpenAI, “Think of a shared link as a snapshot of a conversation up until the point at which you generate the shared link.” Anyone with the link can join the chat as if it were their own from the minute it is shared.

The new chat will not be saved in your ChatGPT history. It’s a snapshot that exists independently of your conversation. However, you should think about the information you disclose in each ChatGPT session because the full conversation history is available.

There are currently no granular permissions for ChatGPT shared links. You may, however, use the ChatGPT Settings to keep track of the shared links you’ve previously published.

Select your user profile, then Settings, in the bottom left corner. Navigate to Data Controls > Shared Links. Your list of shared URLs will be displayed here. Select the trash symbol to remove a single shared chat. Select the three-dot symbol, then remove all shared links, to erase all of your shared discussions.

This article is to help you learn how to share ChatGPT chats. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.