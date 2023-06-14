Flair AI is a new AI design tool that allows you to create high-quality marketing assets in seconds. With Flair, you can generate entire photoshoots, product photography, and more, all in your brand’s style. Flair is perfect for businesses of all sizes, and it’s a great way to save time and money on your marketing efforts.

What is Flair AI?

How Flair AI Works?

Here we use the example product given by Flair AI

Upload a product photo: The first step is to upload a photo of a product to Flair AI. This image will serve as the foundation for the generated images.

Remove background: First, within the Flair AI interface, click on your product photo. Then, go to the Edit tab, where you’ll find a number of editing possibilities. Look for and click the “Remove Background” button. Flair AI will analyze and remove the background from your image automatically.

Resize & Rotate: You can effortlessly resize and rotate your product photographs using Flair AI. Simply pinch the object’s corners to resize and arrange it within the frame. By sliding the top vertex, you may also rotate the item. For best results, make sure the thing fits perfectly.

Choose a style: After uploading a product photo, you can choose a style for the generated photos. Flair AI has a wide range of styles to pick from. Alternatively, you can give a prompt to edit the background. Customize the images: You can also change the background, lighting, and other components of the generated images. You can, for example, modify the background color or texture, and upscale the image to 2K resolution.

Download the images: You can download images once they have been generated. After that, you can utilize them for marketing, e-commerce, or social media.

Scene Construction (Optional): Want to take your product to the next level? Flair AI offers a unique scene construction feature. Choose from a variety of captivating backgrounds and settings to create a visually appealing atmosphere for your product.

Composable Human Models (Optional): Adding a human touch can bring your product to life! With Flair AI, you can seamlessly incorporate composable human models into your photoshoot. Showcase how your product is used or styled by effortlessly placing virtual models alongside it.



Give a Prompt to Get a Product Photoshoot

Your prompt should have two or more of the following.

Subject: The product (“Skincare Bottle”) is the subject of this letter.

Placement: where it stands (“Marble Platform”).

Surroundings: accessories, decorations, and nearby things (“Flowers”).

Background/environment: Where is the background/environment? What exactly is it in front of? (“The ocean and sunset”)

“Skincare bottle [on/ standing on/ sitting on/ buried in /emerging from / hovering over] a marble platform [surrounded by/ next to] flowers [in front of/with] the ocean and the sunset [in the background.]” “Skincare bottle on a marble platform surrounded by flowers in front of the ocean and the sunset in the background.”

Pricing

Flair AI has three pricing levels to choose from: Basic, Professional, and Custom.

Here is a table that summarizes the pricing for Flair AI:

Plan Features Price Basic Up to 642 designs per month, up to 1k upscale, basic editing tools Free Professional Unlimited designs, up to 2k upscale, all latest features, advanced editing tools $18 per month Custom Tailored to your specific needs and requirements Contact sales.

Features of Using Flair AI

Selecting the Perfect Product Photo: Drag and drop your product photo from your machine into Flair AI’s intuitive interface. Whether it’s a shiny gadget or a fashionable accessory, Flair AI is here to help you make it shine even brighter! Background Removal Made Easy: Say goodbye to distracting backgrounds with Flair AI! Our powerful backdrop removal technology effortlessly removes unnecessary components, allowing your product to shine. Resize & Rotate with Precision: Flair AI knows the importance of appearance. Resize and rotate your product image with ease, ensuring it’s exactly aligned and proportioned to attract your audience’s attention. Take it to the Next Level with Scene Construction: Flair AI provides a scene construction function that helps you to create attractive locations for your items. To give your product the right stage, choose from a variety of backgrounds, props, and lighting options. Composable Human Models for Lifelike Visuals: Flair AI has Composable Human Models for Lifelike Visuals covered. In order to bring your product to life, incorporate movable human models into your photoshoot. Captivate your audience’s interest by displaying your product being utilized by relatable models.

Benefits of Using Flair AI

AI-generated product photography: Flair AI can generate high-quality, realistic product photography to help you increase sales and conversions.

Unlimited designs: With Flair AI, you can develop an unlimited number of designs, ensuring that your product or brand always has the correct look.

Up to 2k upscale: Flair AI can upscale photographs to a resolution of up to 2k, allowing you to create high-quality images for your website, social media, and marketing materials.

All latest features: Flair AI is always introducing new capabilities, allowing you to stay ahead of the competition.

Advanced editing tools: Flair AI provides advanced editing capabilities that allow you to completely personalize your creations.

Free trial: You can try out Flair AI for free before you commit to a paid plan.

Conclusion

Say goodbye to expensive studios and hours spent on photoshoots! Flair AI is a powerful marketing tool that revolutionizes the way businesses create high-quality marketing images. Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.



