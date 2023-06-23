Crushon AI is a new platform that allows users to interact with fictional characters in a more immersive and unfiltered way than ever before. The platform uses artificial intelligence to generate realistic and engaging chat conversations.

What is Crushon AI?

Crushon AI is a website that employs artificial intelligence to generate realistic and immersive chat interactions between fictional characters. It provides consumers with interesting and entertaining experiences by allowing them to talk with their favourite characters. Crushon AI, unlike typical chatbots, allows users to conduct unrestricted discussions, allowing them to express themselves freely and experience a unique virtual companionship.

How to use Crushon AI?

First, visit the Crushon AI website from the link provided above. Then in the upper right corner click on the “Sign In” button.

You can sign in with your Google account or Discord or with your email address and password.



Once you’re logged in, go back to the main page and choose a character to chat with. To chat with a character, simply click on their name. This will open up a chat window where you can start typing your messages.



Crushon AI uses large language models to generate responses, so you can ask your character anything you want. They can hold conversations on a variety of topics.

How to create Character in Crushon AI

Click on the “Create Character” button on the main page.





Enter a name for your character.

Upload an avatar for your character. Choose an image with a square aspect ratio, as it will be cropped into a circle in some contexts and left as a square in others.

Add a greeting for your character. This greeting will be the initial message your character delivers when engaging in conversations with other users.



Choose a visibility level for your character. You have the option of making your character public, private, or unlisted.



Select a genre for your character. The genre will determine the personality and background of your character.

(Optional) Add additional details about your character, such as their age, appearance, or personality traits.

Click on the “Create and Chat” button to create your character and start chatting.



Pricing Details

Crushon AI has four pricing plans:

Plan Price (per month) Messages (per month) Free Plan $0 50 Standard Plan $5.9 2000 Premium Plan $14.9 6000 Deluxe Plan $49.9 Unlimited pricing plans

Features

Customized characters: You can create your own fictional characters and engage in realistic chat conversations with them. You can define the traits, interests, and other characteristics that reflect your character’s identity. This customization adds depth and authenticity to the character’s interactions.

User-friendly interface: Crushon AI has a simple and easy-to-use interface that makes it easy to get started. You can create your character, start a conversation, and explore the platform in minutes.

Crushon AI has a simple and easy-to-use interface that makes it easy to get started. You can create your character, start a conversation, and explore the platform in minutes. Continuous updates: Crushon AI is constantly being updated with new features and content. This means that you can always expect a fresh and engaging experience.

Pros:

Unrestricted content access

Free and Customized characters

User-friendly interface

Continuous updates to the chatbots

Cons:

Can be addictive.

Some users may find the content to be too explicit.

Not suitable for all ages

Conclusion

A powerful and versatile platform that offers a unique and immersive chat experience. Whether you’re looking for a virtual companion, a creative outlet or simply a way to explore your interests, it has something to offer. However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks before using the platform. Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.