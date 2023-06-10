DataStax collaborating with Google Cloud to integrate generative AI capabilities from Google Cloud into DataStax’s database architecture. Customers of DataStax will be able to develop more powerful and smarter apps as a result.

DataStax, a provider of real-time database cloud services, has announced that its Astra DB Database as a Service (DBaaS) platform now offers vector search. Vector search is a machine learning technique that converts unstructured input, such as text and images, into a numeric representation known as a vector. This vector representation captures the data’s meaning and context, resulting in more accurate and relevant search results.

As businesses employ artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, vector search is becoming increasingly crucial. AI and machine learning systems frequently require access to vast amounts of data, and vector search can help to make this data more accessible and usable.

DataStax is collaborating with the Google Cloud AI/ML Center of Excellence to enable Google Cloud’s generative AI products to boost DataStax clients’ capabilities. This collaboration will enable DataStax customers to use Google Cloud’s advanced AI and ML capabilities to create more inventive and intelligent applications.

What is Vector Search

Vector search is a powerful new method of locating information. It operates by translating text into vectors, which are mathematical representations of the text’s meaning. This enables vector search to locate documents that are semantically comparable even if they do not have common keywords.

Elasticsearch vector search allows users to explore and analyze a broader range of data types than standard keyword-based search.

Traditional text search engines operate by breaking down documents into keywords and then searching for those keywords in the index. This can be useful for locating documents that contain certain terms, but it can be difficult to locate documents that have similar meanings but no common keywords.

You can use vector search to find texts that are semantically comparable to the open-source database Cassandra.

Image data: Deep learning models such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) can be used to turn images into feature vectors. These vectors can then be utilized to do similarity searches, allowing image-based retrieval systems to be implemented. You could, for example, use vector search to identify photos that are comparable to a particular image or that feature a specific object or scene.



Audio data: Audio data can be translated into numerical vectors using approaches such as Mel-frequency cepstral coefficients (MFCCs) or embeddings generated by deep learning models. These vectors can then be utilized to do similarity searches, allowing audio-based retrieval systems to be implemented. You could, for example, use vector search to identify songs that are similar to a given song or audio recordings that feature a specific person’s voice.



Video data: Video data can be studied frame by frame or by extracting features from video data using deep learning models such as 3D CNNs or recurrent neural networks (RNNs). This generates video vector representations, which may then be searched to enable video content-based retrieval systems. You could, for example, use vector search to identify videos that are comparable to a given video or that feature a specific object or scene.



Graph data: Graphs can be represented as vectors using techniques such as graph embeddings, which capture the graph’s structural and relational information. Similarity searches on graph data are now possible, enabling tasks such as link prediction, node classification, and graph-based recommendation systems.

Multimodal data: Data in multiple formats: When dealing with data that contains various modalities (e.g., text, image, audio), vector search can be used to generate a unified representation of the data and execute similarity searches that take into account all modalities. You could, for example, use vector search to locate documents that are similar to one another but additionally contain a specific image or audio recording.

Benefits of vector search

Robustness to typos and misspellings: Unlike standard keyword search, vector search is less sensitive to errors and misspellings. This is because vector search engines, rather of just matching words against a dictionary, utilize machine learning models to learn the meaning of words.

Ability to handle complex queries: Vector search is capable of handling complex searches, such as those using numerous terms or using Boolean operators. This is due to the fact that vector search engines can calculate vector similarity, allowing them to compare the associations between distinct terms.

Ability to support new types of data: Vector search can be used to search for new data kinds such as photos, videos, and audio files. This is due to the fact that vector search engines can turn different forms of data into vectors, which can then be compared.

Scalability: Vector search can handle extremely huge datasets. This is due to the fact that vector search engines may be dispersed across numerous servers, allowing them to handle massive amounts of data concurrently.

DataStax, a major provider of open source database software, and Google Cloud, a prominent cloud computing platform, announced today the availability of new tools to assist developers in building AI applications on Astra DB, DataStax’s cloud-native NoSQL database.

New capabilities of DataStax

DataStax has partnered with Google Cloud on several new capabilities:

A new vector search tool that allows developers to use natural language queries to search for data in Astra DB.

A new NoSQL copilot, a Google Cloud Gen AI-powered chatbot that assists developers in developing Astra DB AI apps.

An open-source plugin for LangChain, a Google Cloud service that allows developers to create chat applications.

CassIO

CassIO is a free and open-source tool that makes it simple to integrate Cassandra into popular generative AI SDKs like LangChain. Several significant features are included in the new Google Cloud integration:

Sophisticated AI assistants: CassIO may be used to create complex AI assistants that can interpret natural language, generate content, and answer inquiries.

Semantic caching for generative AI: CassIO can be used to cache semantic information from Cassandra, which helps increase the performance of generative AI models.

LLM chat history: CassIO can save LLM chat history in Cassandra, which can then be utilized to increase the accuracy of generative AI models.

Cassandra prompt templates: CassIO can be used to produce text prompts for generative AI models using Cassandra prompt templates.

New Google Cloud Gen AI integration: CassIO can now be used to interface with Google Cloud’s Gen AI service, which provides a number of tools for building and deploying AI application.

Google Cloud BigQuery Integration

The new Cassandra-Google Cloud BigQuery connection allows Google Cloud users to seamlessly import and export data from Cassandra into BigQuery. This can be used to construct and offer real-time ML features.

Google Cloud DataFlow Integration

Cassandra with Google Cloud DataFlow’s new integration allows Google Cloud users to route real-time data to and from Cassandra. This can be used to deliver real-time features to ML models, integrate with other analytics systems such as BigQuery, and track the performance of generative AI models in real time.

Conclusion

DataStax's integration of Vector Search into Astra DB on Google Cloud brings enhanced search capabilities, empowering users to extract valuable insights from large datasets. This advancement showcases DataStax's commitment to innovation and provides organizations with powerful tools to optimize data-driven decision-making.