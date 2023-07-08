If you are using Threads, a social media app that lets you share personal content with your close friends, you may wonder how to delete Threads account if you no longer want to use it. Unlike other apps, Threads does not offer a straightforward way to delete your account permanently. You have to go through a few steps to disconnect your Threads account from your Instagram account and then delete Threads account. This will hide your profile from other users, but your data will still be stored on Instagram’s servers. You can always reactivate your account by logging back in.

In this article, we provide instructions on how to deactivate and delete Threads account. Please read the full article to make an informed decision about whether you want to delete or deactivate your Threads account.

Delete Threads Account

Before you use Threads, you should be aware that your Threads account is not separate from your Instagram account. They are both connected and share the same information. This means that if you ever choose to permanently delete Threads account, you will also lose your Instagram account and all the messages and photos you have sent or received on it.

How to Deactivate Threads Account?

However, you should know that deactivating Threads account does not delete it. The only way to delete your Threads account is to also delete your Instagram account. This is because Threads is linked to your Instagram account and uses your Instagram data. If you want to deactivate Threads profile follow these steps:

Tap on your profile symbol at the bottom of the screen to open the Threads app. Then, press on the menu icon ( two horizontal lines).

Select “Account” from the menu selections.

Look for the option “Deactivate profile” in the Account area and touch on it.

On the next screen, simply select “Deactivate Threads Profile“

That’s all! Your Threads profile has been deleted.

How to Delete Threads Account Permanently

If you no longer wish to use Threads and would like to delete your account, follow these simple steps:

Open the Threads app on your device and select the profile icon from the bottom navigation bar. A menu icon (typically represented by two horizontal lines) can be found in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap it to turn on it. Select “Account” from the menu selections.

Look for the option “Other account settings” in the Account section and touch on it.

On the following screen, click the option labeled “See more in the Accounts Center“.

Once in the Accounts Center, find and click “Personal Details“.

Look for the “Account ownership and control” area and tap on it.

Within this section, you should see the choice “Deactivation or deletion“.

Select the Instagram account that is linked to your Threads account. Choose the one you wish to get rid of. Select “Delete account” and then “Continue“.

Select a reason for cancelling your account. Tap “Continue” one again after selecting the most acceptable reason. When prompted, enter your account password and press “Continue.”

Finally, to confirm your account deletion request, click “Delete account“.

Once you click “Delete account,” your account will be deactivated and hidden from other users. However, your data will still be stored on Instagram’s servers for 1 month. After 1 month, your data will be permanently deleted, and you will no longer be able to recover it.

If you change your mind, you can log back into your account within 1 month to cancel the deletion. However, if you do not log back in within 1 month, your account and all of your data will be permanently deleted.

Threads Delete account might Change in the future

Thread will integrate with third-party services in the future, allowing users to connect with people who use it. You can deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but deleting your Instagram account is necessary to delete Threads profile. The Meta Privacy Policy covers the information collected and processed to support Threads, and the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy provides additional details on data collection when using third-party services. For information on cookies and similar technologies, refer to the Meta Cookies Policy.

FAQs about Delete Threads Account

Can I delete my Threads account without deleting Instagram? Deleting Threads account without deleting your associated Instagram account is not possible. However, if you no longer wish to use Threads, you have the option to independently deactivate your Threads account if you prefer not to use the platform anymore. What happens if I delete a thread app? If you delete the Threads app from your phone, it will not affect your Threads account or your Instagram account. You can still access your Threads account from another device or reinstall the app later. Can I deactivate my thread account? Yes, you can deactivate Threads account without deleting your Instagram account. This will hide your profile and content from other users until you reactivate it.

Conclusion

Now you know how to remove or deactivate your Threads account in this article.

If you know that you want to delete your Threads account, follow the instructions in the article. If you are unsure, you should consider deactivating your account instead. Although deactivating your account will hide your profile from other users, your data will remain on Instagram’s servers. By logging back in, you can reactivate your account at any time.

We hope you found this post useful. If you have any questions, please leave them in the comments section below.