Google Workspace is changing the way people collaborate by incorporating generative AI into its range of tools. Duet AI, a new tool, promises to boost productivity by assisting with tasks such as writing, organizing, and visualizing data.

The introduction of AI into Workspace expands on the company’s current commitment to collaborative workspaces. Workspace is helping to streamline workflows, increase meeting quality, and enable users to operate more productively by giving them access to the power of generative AI.

Google released generative AI tools in Gmail and Google Docs earlier this year, which were well received by trusted testers. People are already using these tools in their professional and personal lives, from writing client emails and job applications to creating project plans.

For many years, Google’s AI-powered grammar and word check, as well as smart compose and respond functions, have been popular features. In fact, users have used these capabilities over 180 billion times in the previous year alone, highlighting the company’s commitment to consistently improve the writing experience for its customers.

Users can expect a considerable gain in productivity, organization, and efficiency with the release of Duet AI for Google Workspace, making collaborative work easier than ever before.

Help you to write

Duet AI is now available in Google Workspace’s mobile app, specifically Gmail. This feature is intended to help users write more efficiently by proposing comprehensive responses to prompts of only a few words. This allows users to swiftly and simply create professional and accurate emails while on the road.

Google also intends to improve the capability of Duet AI by delivering contextual help. This implies that the tool will automatically fill in names and other pertinent information, streamlining the email drafting process even further.

Duet AI’s mobile launch will be closely followed by the release of contextual support, guaranteeing that users have access to the most advanced capabilities to help them write efficiently. This new functionality will surely make it easier for users to compose emails, create professional responses, and cooperate more efficiently.

Text-to-Image in Google Slides

By implementing Duet AI into its Slides app, Google Workspace is transforming the way people produce presentations. This new tool enables users to create attractive and distinctive graphics with just a few words, reducing the previously time-consuming and laborious process of developing visuals for presentations.

Duet AI’s imagine models have the ability to visualize something that has never existed before, allowing users to bring their artistic concepts to life. This is especially valuable for marketers and creative agencies at the early stages of concept brainstorming, when clear visual input is critical to avoiding wasted work later on.

For example, a marketer working on a lighthearted campaign to entice Parisians to go on safari can develop a creative graphic that perfectly reflects their unique artistic vision from a single request. This new Slides feature has the potential to transform the way people produce presentations, making it easier and more efficient than ever before.

Transforming ideas and data with Google Sheets

With the inclusion of Duet AI, Google Workspace’s Sheets app will receive a substantial update, allowing users to evaluate and act on their data faster than ever before. This new tool promises to simplify and speed data management like never before, with automated data classification and the generation of personalized strategies.

The classification tools are especially exciting because they can grasp the context of data in a cell and label it, removing the load of manual data entry. Duet AI simplifies the process and saves critical time in creating concise and visually appealing analysis, whether it’s a product development team analyzing user feedback sentiment or an HR recruiter summarizing interview data.

Furthermore, the new “help me organize” capability in Sheets is a game-changer. It generates custom plans automatically for activities, projects, or any activity that users want to track or manage. Sheets develops a plan that helps people get organized based on a basic description of the desired objective. Whether an event team is arranging a sales conference or a manager is coordinating a team retreat, Duet AI gives users the tools they need to build coordinated plans that get them off to a good start. Overall, this latest Sheets upgrade promises to be a game changer for data management, making it faster and more efficient than before.

Meaningful connections in Google Meet

With the inclusion of Duet AI into its Meet app, Google Workspace is taking video conferencing to a whole new level. The new tool allows users to create custom backgrounds for their video conversations, giving them a fun and creative method to express themselves and enhance connections during video calls.

One of the main advantages of this function is that it protects the privacy of users’ surroundings, allowing them to communicate with others without being concerned about what’s going on in the background. During a workplace town hall meeting, for example, a manager may celebrate the employee of the month with a visual mashup of their favorite things, whereas a sales executive could utilize a personalized background to reflect the customer’s industry or market during a call with a prospective client.

This personal touch is an excellent method to demonstrate that you are interested in the individuals you are engaging with and what is important to them. Furthermore, users may easily alter their backdrops to fit their mood or style, making video calls more entertaining and creative than ever before. Google Workspace is once again redefining the way people communicate and connect in the digital world with Duet AI.

AI Blocks in Docs Keep You in Flow

Users of Google Workspace can now take use of an improved smart canvas feature, which helps teams stay focused and work more efficiently within the same document. Users can save hours of labor and streamline their process by just employing a @ mention. This feature is being integrated into Docs’ new aided writing experience, allowing for improved speed when preparing information like as job descriptions. Duet AI not only assists with content creation, but also incorporates smart chips for information like location and status, as well as variables for customization like company names.

Furthermore, customers can expect improved neural models for grammar that can generate professional-level writing in a variety of languages like as Spanish, French, and Japanese. The new proofread recommendation pane includes even more effective features, such as advice for writing in a clear manner, minimizing repetition, and using a formal or energetic voice. Users have complete flexibility over when and how they receive proofread suggestions. These features allow users to write better and faster while maintaining quality and accuracy.

Sign up and use Workspace

Users must experiment with AI in Workspace to fully appreciate its benefits. That is why the announcement of the public opening of Workspace Labs is causing such a stir. With this change, more individuals will be able to discover Workspace’s new features and capabilities, and the waitlist will be controlled as Workspace expands to even more users and countries in the coming weeks. This is a huge step in making the potential of AI in Workspace available to a wider audience, and it is certain to pique the interest of both tech enthusiasts and business experts.