Flowise AI is an open-source no-code UI visual tool for developing LangChain apps. It is a very powerful Graphic User Interface for constructing LLM-based apps that is built on LangChain.js. Flowise is a drag-and-drop tool that helps you to construct your own customized LLM flows without any coding experience. You may use Flowise to build a number of apps, including chatbots, virtual assistants, and data analysis tools.

Flowise is a powerful tool that can help you construct LLM apps fast and effectively. It is an excellent choice for developers who want to construct LLM apps without learning how to code. Flowise is also an excellent choice for organizations who want to develop LLM apps but lack the means to employ a developer.

Here are some of Flowise AI’s features:

Drag-and-drop UI: Flowise is a drag-and-drop tool that allows you to easily construct your own bespoke LLM flows.

Flowise AI is an open-source project, which means it is free to use and modify.

Flowise AI is simple to learn, even if you have no coding knowledge.

Flowise AI is a powerful tool that can be used to construct a range of LLM applications.

If you want to create LLM apps, Flowise AI is a wonderful choice. It is a robust, user-friendly, open-source application that may assist you in rapidly and simply creating your own unique LLM processes.

Installation

Flowise has 3 different modules in a single mono repository.

server : Node backend to serve API logics.

: Node backend to serve API logics. ui : React frontend

: React frontend components : Langchain components

Install Flowise AI

npm install -g flowise

Start Flowise AI

npx flowise start

Alternatively, if you prefer to use Docker, follow these steps:

Docker

Go to docker folder at the root of the project. Create .env file and specify the PORT (refer to .env.example ) docker-compose up -d Open http://localhost:3000 You can bring the containers down by docker-compose stop.

Prerequisite

Install Yarn

npm i -g yarn

Local Setup

Clone the repository.

git clone https://github.com/FlowiseAI/Flowise.git

Go into repository folder.

cd Flowise

Install all dependencies of all modules:

yarn install

Build all the code:

yarn build

Start the app:

yarn start

You can now access the app on http://localhost:3000

For development build:

yarn dev

Any code changes will reload the app automatically on http://localhost:8080

What you can do with Flowise AI

Flowise AI is a powerful tool for developing a wide range of LLM applications. Here are some examples of what you can achieve using Flowise:

Create chatbots: Flowise may be used to construct chatbots that can answer queries, offer customer care, or even generate creative material.

Create virtual assistants: Flowise may be used to create virtual assistants to assist you with chores such as appointment scheduling, making bookings, and tracking your expenditures.

Create data analysis tools: You can use Flowise to create data analysis tools that will assist you in understanding and visualizing your data.

Create educational tools: You may use Flowise to develop educational tools that will help you learn new things or educate others.

Create games: Flowise may be used to make games for individuals of all ages.

Create art: Flowise may be used to make both beautiful and meaningful art.

Benefits of using Flowise:

There are many benefits to using Flowise AI. Here are some of the most important ones:

Ease to use: Flowise is a drag-and-drop tool that allows you to easily construct your own bespoke LLM flows. Even if you have no coding skills, Flowise can help you construct sophisticated applications.

Open source: Because Flowise is an open-source project, it is free to use and modify. This allows you to tailor Flowise to your individual requirements.

Power: Flowise is a powerful tool that can be used to develop a wide range of LLM applications. Flowise may be used to build chatbots, virtual assistants, data analysis applications, instructional tools, games, and artwork.

Community: Flowise has a huge and active user and development community. This community can assist you in learning how to utilize Flowise and troubleshooting issues.

If you are looking for a powerful and easy-to-use tool to create LLM applications, then Flowise AI is a great option.

This article is to help you learn Flowise. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.