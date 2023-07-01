Midjourney AI, a Discord bot that enables you build wonderful images with simple language instructions, is a fun and easy method to create stunning images with artificial intelligence. OpenAI’s DALL-E, a neural network that can generate visuals from any text description, powers Midjourney AI. Midjourney AI may be used to create memes, logos, portraits, landscapes, cartoons, and more. In this article, we will show you how to use Midjourney AI on Discord and some of the cool things you can do with it.

How to Access Midjourney AI on Discord

Create a Discord account: You can create a Discord account for free. After creating an account, you’ll need to confirm your email address. Join the Midjourney Discord server: After creating a Discord account and verifying your email address, you may join the Midjourney Discord server by doing the following:

Go to the Midjourney Discord server.

Click the “Join” button.

Log in with your Discord account. Subscribe to a Midjourney plan: Midjourney offers three subscription plans: Basic Plan: $8 per month

$8 per month Standard Plan: $24 per month

$24 per month Pro Plan: $48 per month

$48 per month Mega Plan: $96 per month You can subscribe to a plan by going to the Midjourney website signing in with your Discord account.

How to Use Midjourney AI on Discord

To generate images with Midjourney after subscribing to a plan, simply enter the following command in any Discord channel: Just type “/imagine” followed by a text description of what you want Midjourney to create.

/imagine [your prompt]

For example, to generate an image of a cat wearing a hat, you would type the following command:

/imagine cat wearing a hat

When you give the Midjourney bot your prompt, it will begin generating a picture for you. You have the option to alter and download the generated picture according on your needs.

Please keep in mind that the Midjourney bot may take some time to process and present you with the results. It often creates four alternative images depending on the given prompt, providing a variety of aesthetic possibilities.

When you initially use Midjourney, you will begin a free trial period of around 25 image generations. A premium account subscription is required for continuing use of Midjourney. You can use the “/info” command on the Midjourney Discord server to keep track of your trial progress.

How to Get the Most Out of Midjourney

To obtain results from Midjourney, using it for AI art creation requires more than just inputting your desired outcome and expecting the art bot to understand your intentions magically. Instead, there are several approaches available to ensure you get the precise results you seek from Midjourney’s AI art generation capabilities.

The simplest way to guide Midjourney in generating AI art is by using the buttons located below the generated image. These buttons serve different purposes. The “U” buttons allow you to upscale the corresponding image, with each button corresponding to a specific image in the grid. Clicking on these buttons enhances the resolution of the image, which is useful when you want to improve the quality of a particularly beautiful artwork.

Below the “U” buttons, you’ll find the “V” buttons, which work in a similar way as the “U” buttons but focus on creating variations of the selected image. These variations maintain the overall structure and style of the chosen image. This option is useful when Midjourney produces an image that is similar to what you want but not quite perfect.

Additionally, there is a “redo” button that repeats the same prompt but generates entirely new results. You can use this button as many times as you like to refine your preferences when you’re already close to achieving the desired outcome.

To obtain desirable results from Midjourney, it’s crucial to master the art of crafting effective prompts. If you aim to generate the finest AI art through Midjourney, it’s important to provide it with the appropriate information.

When formulating your prompt, you can specify desired art styles, colors, or themes to guide Midjourney’s creative process. It seems that Midjourney tends to yield better responses when these details are separated by commas. For instance, if you have a particular art style in mind, make sure to include it in your prompt along with other relevant preferences.

To enhance the quality of results from Midjourney, you have the option to include parameters in your prompt. Midjourney offers a variety of parameter options that allow you to fine-tune the output of your AI art.

For instance, if you have specific size requirements for your image, you can utilize the aspect parameter. By default, Midjourney generates square images, which may not be ideal if you intend to use the AI art as your desktop background. The aspect parameter enables you to instruct Midjourney to generate art that matches the resolution of your computer, ensuring a more suitable outcome.

Conclusion

In this article, we have shown you how to generate amazing images with Midjourney AI on Discord. Midjourney AI is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that can create realistic and artistic images based on your text or voice commands. You can use Midjourney AI to generate images for fun, inspiration, education, or any other purpose you can think of. We hope you found this article helpful. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment below.