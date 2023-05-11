Google Bard experiment, which enables users to collaborate with generative AI, has been a resounding success since its launch less than two months ago. With the ability to help teach children fractions and its recently added coding capabilities, Bard has quickly become a popular tool for users in the U.S. and the U.K.

Now, Google is expanding on Bard’s capabilities, incorporating PaLM 2, a highly capable large language model, and introducing even more features to enhance the user experience. One such addition is the ability to collaborate with Bard on writing emails and documents, with new Export Actions allowing users to easily move Bard’s responses right into Gmail and Docs.

Google has also shared their vision for Bard’s future, including advanced math and reasoning skills and improved multilingual capabilities. With early success already achieved, it’s clear that the possibilities for Bard are endless.

Google Bard is open now

Google’s experimental project, Bard, has been gaining popularity since its launch a couple of months ago. To continue improving the experience, Google has removed the waitlist and opened up access to Bard in over 180 countries and territories, with more to come soon. This move is aimed at getting more people to try out the collaboration tool and provide feedback to Google. In addition to the wider availability, Bard is now also available in Japanese and Korean, with plans to support 40 languages in the near future. Despite the success of Bard, Google remains mindful of the limitations of large language models and will continue to uphold its high standards for quality and local nuances, while adhering to its AI Principles.

Interact with Bard visually

In an effort to boost user creativity and interaction with Google Bard, Google is set to introduce new features that incorporate images and visuals into prompts and responses. Users will soon be able to ask questions like, “What are some must-see sights in New Orleans?” and receive both text and rich visuals in response. In addition, users can upload images and prompts Bard to “write a funny caption about these two,” with the help of Google Lens. The image analysis tool will detect the dogs’ breeds and generate creative captions within seconds, making the experience more fun and engaging.

New Bard Features Boost Productivity for Developers

Google is incorporating developers’ feedback into key coding upgrades for Bard to make it better. Here are the updates:

Source citations: Google Bard will make citations even more precise by underlining parts of the response and linking to the source. Dark theme: Bard now has a dark theme feature, which was requested by developers and is easier on the eyes. “Export” button: Developers can export and run code with Replit, starting with Python, using the new “Export” button.

Connecting Bard with All services

Google Bard is set to become even more integrated with the search giant’s apps and services. Users will soon be able to access Google Docs, Drive, Gmail, Maps, and more directly from within Bard, opening up a range of new possibilities for fueling creativity and curiosity. The company is also working with external partners, such as Adobe, to integrate additional services, including Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models. With Firefly, Bard will be able to generate high-quality images quickly and easily, which users can then edit or incorporate into designs. These integrations are set to take Bard to new heights and provide users with unparalleled access to some of the most powerful and innovative tools available.

Google Bard is gearing up to become a hub for creativity, productivity, and curiosity. The company is working to integrate Bard with useful Google apps, such as Kayak, OpenTable, and ZipRecruiter, and many other partners, including Wolfram, Instacart, and Khan Academy. With these partnerships, Bard aims to help users do and create anything they can imagine by combining human imagination with its generative AI capabilities.

Google is optimistic about the boundless possibilities of this collaboration, and it eagerly anticipates seeing what users will create with Bard. As the company continues to connect Google Bard with more tools from Google and amazing services from across the web, users will be able to unleash their full creative potential.

Try Google Bard Today to enjoy its new features.