Google Expands Gemini Access to Students with School Accounts

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the latest move, Google has announced a significant update to Gemini, aiming to enhance the educational experience for students. Starting soon, Gemini will be accessible to teenage students with Google Workspace for Education accounts.

Gemini will be available to students using their Google Workspace for Education accounts in over 100 countries, initially with the feature disabled until administrators choose to activate it. The AI assistant will provide real-time feedback and support to help students develop confidence and critical thinking skills in their learning.

To ensure responsible usage, Google has implemented safeguards within Gemini to filter out inappropriate content, such as illegal substances or age-restricted material, from the responses. The platform will also encourage students to utilize the double-check feature, promoting information literacy and critical thinking.

Gemini

In addition to Gemini, Google is also launching its Read Along in Classroom feature globally. This feature is designed to enhance students’ reading abilities and offer real-time assistance, with educators able to assign tailored reading tasks based on students’ grade level or phonics proficiency.

The expansion of Gemini access to students with school accounts is part of Google’s efforts to prepare the next generation for a future where generative AI is prevalent. By providing these tools and resources, the company aims to empower students and educators to navigate this evolving landscape effectively.

Google collaborated with experts in child safety and development to ensure Gemini’s expansion is responsible. Additional protections and limitations are in place to prioritize the safety of young users. Google emphasizes data protection, ensuring that chat data from education users won’t be used to improve AI models. Content moderation systems will prevent exposure to inappropriate material.

Google’s decision to broaden Gemini access to students through their school accounts is a forward-thinking move. By offering real-time feedback, emphasizing information literacy, and safeguarding against inappropriate content, Google provides students with a powerful AI tool. Looking ahead, Responsible AI use and Gemini improvements will shape future education.