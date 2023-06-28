Google Meet, a popular video communication service, has added new features to make it better for users. These features include a check-in feature, a new picture-in-picture mode, and high-definition video calls. However, these new features have made Google Meet more complicated to use. To make things easier, Google has created a quick action menu that helps users access important video functions quickly on the web version of Google Meet.

Quick Action Menu for Easy Video Control

To make Google Meet easier to use, the web version now has a quick action menu. When users hover over their video feed, they can do different things like keeping their video on top, adding filters or background effects, and accessing more options. The menu also lets them remove, make smaller, or adjust their video to be more visible or zoomed in. This is more convenient than clicking on the overflow button near the end call button at the bottom.

Perfect Video Presence

A helpful feature called reframing was added to Google Meet in October last year. It is very useful for users who want to look centered on their video during conferences. Reframing automatically adjusts the video to center the user’s face when their camera isn’t positioned correctly. This feature is available for certain Google Workspace plans and also for Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space.

Disabling Feature for Meeting

Google Meet has added a new feature that lets users turn off the videos of other people in a meeting. This is helpful when users want to focus on the person leading the meeting or avoid getting distracted by others’ videos. It helps improve concentration and engagement during the meeting.

Quick Action Menu for All Google Workspace Customers

The quick action menu on the web version of Google Meet is being released gradually to all Google Workspace customers over the next few weeks. This is done to make sure that users of different Google Workspace plans can enjoy the improved video features and easier-to-use interface.

”On-the-Go” Mode for Video Calls

Google is working on a new feature called ‘On-the-Go’ mode for its Meet service. This feature will allow users to participate in video calls while walking or doing physical activities. It aims to make it safe and easy for users to stay connected on the move. Information from the latest APK file of Google Meet gives us a glimpse into how the ‘On-the-Go’ mode will change the app’s interface.

Two Access Methods for ”On-the-Go” Mode

According to reports, when the ‘On-the-Go’ mode is available, users will have two ways to use it. If the phone’s motion sensors detect that the user is walking, Google Meet will suggest switching to this mode. Alternatively, users can manually activate the mode through a new option in the in-call menu. This development is expected to benefit Google Meet users who need to be on video calls while moving around or doing physical activities. Google Meet is continuously adding new features and functionalities to provide a smooth and user-friendly experience. This ensures that individuals and businesses can effectively connect in the ever-changing world of remote collaboration.

Also Read: How to Collect More Emails with Google Forms New Features

Conclusion

The new quick action button in Google Meet is a welcome addition that makes it easier for web users to start and join meetings, share their screen, and more. The button is conveniently located in the top right corner of the meeting window, and it provides quick access to a number of common actions. This makes it a great way for new users to learn how to use Google Meet, and it also provides a convenient way for experienced users to access the features they need.