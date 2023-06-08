In today’s fast-paced environment, visual material is critical for catching attention and successfully communicating ideas. Presentations have evolved into an important tool for knowledge dissemination in classrooms, boardrooms, and virtual meetings. Recognizing the importance of graphics, Google has made a huge step forward by launching Google Slide AI is a revolutionary technology that will change the way we create images for presentations.

Google Slide AI

Google Slides now has an AI-powered image generating feature. With a simple text prompt, users can create personalized images for their presentations using the “Help Me Visualize” tool.

Workspace Labs Feature Disclaimer

Workspace Labs feature recommendations are not the views of Google and should not be attributed to Google.

Workspace Labs features should not be used as medical, legal, financial, or other professional advice.

Workspace Labs features may suggest incorrect or improper data. Your suggestions make Workspace Labs more useful and secure.

Personal, confidential, or sensitive information should not be included.

Workspace Labs data and analytics are used by Google to create, improve, and build products, services, and machine learning technologies across the company. Google gathers Workspace Labs data when you engage with its features, including your prompts and input, prompt and input refinements, generated output, generated output refinements, and feedback. Google also collects usage statistics for these features.

Human reviewers may read, analyze, and process your Workspace Labs interactions data to assist in the development of Workspace Labs features.

The generated images can only be used within Google Slides.

Workspace Labs generated images are intended to bring your imagination to life in Slides and may not represent real-world circumstances.

How Workspace Labs data in Google Slides is collected

Google uses and keeps the following data when you use the “Help me visualize” prompt in Google Slides:

Prompts you enter or select.

Image styles you select.

Generated images

Your feedback on generated images

You can learn more about how this data will be used by reading the Google Workspace Labs Privacy Notice and Terms of Service.

How to use Google Slide AI

First, sign up to join Google Workspace Labs.

Workspace Labs is currently only available to trusted testers in English in the United States and may not be available in your country. To see if you have access to Workspace Labs capabilities, open a Google Slides presentation and look for Help me visualize on the toolbar at the top.

Open a Google Slides presentation on your computer. Select the slide to which you wish to add the image by clicking it. Click Insert > Image Help me visualize at the top. In the toolbar, click Help me visualize. Enter a prompt in the right-hand panel. As an example: Consider including the subject, context, distance to subject, materials, or background for better outcomes. For example: “A close up of a boat made out of wood on a lake surrounded by trees at sunrise.”

In your prompt, avoid using figurative language.

“A beautiful photograph of a Hawaiian beach at sunset with palm trees in the distance”“A plate of freshly baked blueberry muffins on a wooden kitchen table next to a large window”“Watercolor painting of hydrangeas in a water pitcher”“A futuristic cityscape with skyscrapers and flying cars set at night with HD details and shadows.” (Optional) You may customize the image by clicking Add a style. Click Create to get a list of suggested photos. (Optional) After clicking Create, you can: Send feedback about the suggested text : Click Good suggestion or Bad suggestion under each image.

: Click Good suggestion or Bad suggestion under each image. Edit your prompt: Click the prompt at the top of the right-hand panel. After you’ve finished editing your prompt, click Create.

Click the prompt at the top of the right-hand panel. After you’ve finished editing your prompt, click Create. See more suggested images: Click View more. When you’re finished, press the Insert button.

Images created by the AI can be in a range of genres, including photography, illustration, and flat lay. Users can also customize the image’s size and resolution.

The “Help Me Visualize” feature is an effective tool for assisting users in creating more engaging and aesthetically appealing presentations. It is now available in the most recent version of Google Slides.

Benefits of using the new AI-powered image generation feature in Google Slides:

Save time: The AI can rapidly and easily generate images, saving you time from having to search for and download images.

The AI can rapidly and easily generate images, saving you time from having to search for and download images. Create more engaging presentations: Custom images can help to improve the visual appeal and engagement of your presentations.

Custom images can help to improve the visual appeal and engagement of your presentations. Improve your presentation skills: By giving you more creative control over the style and feel of your presentations, AI can help you enhance your presentation skills.

If you want to make more interesting and visually appealing presentations, Google Slides’ new AI-powered image generating feature is an amazing alternative. It is simple to use and can help you save time while also improving your presentation skills.

With a little practice, you’ll be able to use Google Slides’ new AI-powered picture generating feature to create stunning and engaging presentations.

Turn off the “Help me visualize” prompt

To disable any of Google Workspace Labs’ features, you must first exit Workspace Labs. If you exit, you will lose access to all Workspace Labs features indefinitely and will not be able to rejoin Workspace Labs. Learn more about leaving Workspace Labs.

Also Read: Google’s New “Help Me Write” Feature Makes Emailing Faster and Easier

This article is to help you learn about Google Slide AI. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.