GPT Engineer is intended to create software based on your specifications. Simply provide a prompt, and GPT Engineer will ask clarification as needed before generating a whole codebase customized to your chosen coding style and functionality. It is adaptable, extensible, and allows you to train your agent to understand your coding preferences. In this article, I’ll show you How to Use next generation of AI-powered development tools of GPT Engineer step by step procedures.

Environment Setup

Please complete the following steps to prepare your environment for using GPT Engineer:

Follow these steps to clone the GPT Engineer repository:

Launch the command prompt or terminal.

Navigate to the repository’s desired cloning directory.

To clone the repository, use the following command:

git clone <repository_url>

To get to the project directory after cloning the GPT Engineer repository, do the following:

Launch the command prompt or terminal.

Use the cd command, followed by the cloned repository’s directory path. As an example:

cd gpt-engineer

Run the following command to create a new Conda environment:

conda create --name gpt-eng python=3.11.3

Activate the Conda Environment using following command:

For Windows users,

conda activate gpt-eng

For Linux/macOS:

source activate gpt-eng

Make sure you are in the project directory, which contains the requirements.txt file. To get to the project directory, use the cd command.

To install the prerequisites, use the following command:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Set Up OpenAI API Key

Sign up for an account on OpenAI’s website to obtain an API key. Set the API key as an environment variable once you’ve obtained it:

For Windows (Command Prompt):

set OPENAI_API_KEY=<your_api_key>

For Windows (PowerShell):

$env:OPENAI_API_KEY="<your_api_key>"

For Linux/macOS:

export OPENAI_API_KEY=<your_api_key>

Ready to Use:

You have now successfully configured the environment for utilizing GPT Engineer. You can begin using the tool by executing the required scripts or incorporating the code into your applications.

Steps to run GPT Engineer

Please follow these steps to run GPT Engineer with the provided instructions:

Make a New Empty Folder:

Make a new folder at the location you want. This can be done manually or via the command line. To create a new folder named “my-new-project” in the current directory, for example, type:

mkdir my-new-project

Copy Example Files (Optional):

To begin with an example project structure, copy the contents of the “example” folder into your newly created folder. To copy the files and folders, use the following command:

cp -r example/* my-new-project/

Fill in the Main Prompt:



Open a text editor and navigate to the “ main_prompt ” file in your “my-new-project” folder. Replace the present content with the code generating prompt of your choice. Make certain that your prompt properly specifies the necessary functionality or code structure.

Run the GPT Engineer Script:



Navigate to the GPT Engineer root directory (the folder containing “main.py”).

To run GPT Engineer and produce code depending on your main prompt, enter the following command:

python main.py my-new-project

This command tells GPT Engineer to process the main prompt in the “my-new-project” folder and create code.

Process the Main Prompt

Here are some details to clarify:

Summary of areas that need clarification: 1. Details about the snake game (rules, features, etc.) 2. Specifics about the MVC components (Model, View, Controller) 3. How to handle keyboard control in Python 4. File organization and structure Clarifying question: Could you please provide more details about the snake game, such as the rules, features, and any additional requirements (answer in text, or "q" to move on)

Rules of the Snake Game for Implementation:

The Snake game is a famous arcade-style game that an engineer can construct by following these rules: Grid of the Game: The game takes place on a two-dimensional grid or screen that has been divided into cells. The grid's size can be predefined or customizable depending on the game's settings. Snake Motion: On the grid, the snake is represented as a series of connected segments or blocks. The snake begins with a single segment and goes in a single direction. The player can control the direction by utilizing keyboard inputs (e.g., arrow keys). The snake advances in the direction it is now facing, one cell at a time. Food items include: Food items are put on the grid at random. The goal of the game is for the snake to devour the food items in order to grow longer. When the snake's head collides with a food item, it consumes it and grows longer. Snake Development: The snake grows longer by adding a new segment to its body as it consumes food. The newly acquired segment is attached to the snake's tail. Detection of Collisions: To determine the game's outcome, the game should detect collisions between the snake and various items. Self-Collision: The game is over if the snake's head collides with any section of its own body. Wall Collision: If the snake's head collides with the grid's boundaries, the game is over. Food Collision: When the snake's head collides with a food item, it consumes the food, grows longer, and its score rises. Game Over: When the game ends due to collision with the snake's body or walls, a Game Over condition is triggered. The final score is displayed, indicating the number of food items consumed. The player has the option to play again or quit the game.

These rules serve as the foundation for developing the Snake game. These principles can be used by the engineer to build the game’s logic and implement the functions required for snake movement, collision detection, food generation, score tracking, and game over situations.

output

They can also include elements like stages, speed variations, and graphical interfaces to improve the gameplay experience.

Features of GPT Engineer

Identification: The identity of the AI agent can be specified by editing the files in the identity folder. This enables users to tailor the AI agent to their own requirements. Users can, for example, specify the AI agent’s name, gender, and personality qualities.

The identity of the AI agent can be specified by editing the files in the identity folder. This enables users to tailor the AI agent to their own requirements. Users can, for example, specify the AI agent’s name, gender, and personality qualities. Memory: The AI agent can remember stuff between projects by altering the identity and evolving the main_prompt . As a result, the AI agent can learn and develop over time.

The AI agent can remember stuff between projects by altering the identity and evolving the . As a result, the AI agent can learn and develop over time. Communication history: The communication history with GPT4 for each step in steps.py will be saved in the logs folder. This enables users to monitor the AI agent’s progress and troubleshoot issues.Scripts/rerun_edited_message_logs.py can be used to redo the communication history.

I think these are all great user features. They allow users to customize the AI agent, track its progress, and experiment with different approaches. This will make the AI agent more useful and effective for a wider range of people.

Also read: You might also find useful our guide on Basic Prompt Engineering Guide

Conclusion

In conclusion, GPT Engineer represents the next generation of AI-powered development tools. With its ability to generate entire codebases based on prompts and its flexible and adaptable nature, it simplifies the process of code generation and customization. From high-level prompting to seamless human-AI interaction, GPT Engineer empowers developers to efficiently build and extend their projects, opening up new possibilities in the realm of AI-driven software development. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.