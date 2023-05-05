GPT-4 is OpenAI’s most recent and powerful natural language processing model, which has yet to be published for public usage. The GPT4Free-Chatbot, on the other hand, provides a look into GPT-4’s potential by utilizing a variation of the GPT4Free model to produce answers based on prior discussion history. This Python-based Discord bot not only provides practical features like replying to messages and updating its profile image, but it also displays significant advances in natural language understanding.

This is a Discord bot written in Python that makes use of the discord.py package. The bot reacts to messages, can change its profile image, and reports latency. It also makes use of theb from GPT4FREE to generate replies based on conversation history.

Commands

Toggle the active channel for a server using the !toggleactive command.

command. Use to toggle whether or not dm should be active !toggledm

with the !pfp [url or attachment] command, it changes its profile picture.

command, it changes its profile picture. The !ping command returns latency information.

command returns latency information. with the !changeusr [New username] command, it changes its username.

command, it changes its username. If something goes wrong, use !bonk to clear history.

Steps to install and run.

Step1: Git clone repository

git clone https://github.com/mishalhossin/Discord-Chatbot-Gpt4Free

Step2: Changing directory to cloned directory.

cd Discord-Chatbot-Gpt4Free

Step3: Getting discord bot token and enabling intents from here

Select application

Enable intents

Get the token by clicking copy.

Step4: Rename example.env to .env and put the discord token.

DISCORD_TOKEN=token_from_step_3

Step5: Install all the dependencies

Windows:

If you don’t have pip already. Run python get-pip.py on windows

pip install -r requirements.txt

Linux:

pip3 install -r requirements.txt

Step6: Run the bot

Windows:

py main.py

or

python main.py

Linux:

python main.py

or

python3 main.py

Step7: Invite the bot

Finally talk to the bot

There are 2 ways to talk to the ai

Invite your bot and DM (Direct message) it Make sure you have DM enabled.

If you want it in server channel use !toggleactive

For more awesome commands use !welp

Using docker to run

Have a working bot token

Follow up-to step 4

Install docker compose on linux machine:

apt update -y ; sudo apt upgrade -y; sudo apt autoremove -y; sudo apt install docker-compose -y

Start the bot in docker container:

sudo docker-compose up --build

