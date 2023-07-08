Threads are one of the most popular features on Instagram, allowing you to share video, photo and content with your community. They are great for creating long-form content that engages your audience and showcases your personality. But how do you use Threads app like a pro? How do you make your threads stand out from the crowd and attract more followers?

In this ultimate guide, we will show you everything you need to know about using threads like a pro. We will also share some tips and tricks to help you make your threads more creative, interactive, and fun. By the end of this guide, you will be able to use threads like a pro and take your Instagram game to the next level.

Follow Accounts from Instagram

When setting up an account on Threads, you will need to connect your Instagram ID. By doing so, the app retrieves the necessary information from your Instagram account. This enables you to effortlessly discover and follow the same accounts that you already follow on Instagram.

To follow accounts from Instagram on Threads app, follow these steps:

Launch the Threads app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner. Then, tap on the two bars at the top-right corner to access the Settings menu.

In the Settings menu, choose ‘Follow and invite friends‘. From there, select ‘Follow accounts from Instagram‘.

Now, you will be able to follow the same accounts on Threads app that you already follow on Instagram.

Even if those accounts are not currently on Threads, their profiles will appear as pending until they join the platform.

Customize Your Notification Settings

If your inbox is flooded with mentions, likes, reposts, and other alerts, it’s time to tweak notification settings on Threads.

Open Threads app and tap your profile icon in the bottom-left corner. Tap the two bars at the top-right corner to open Settings.

Open Notifications and select Threads and replies.

You can completely turn off notification categories or limit them to people you follow.

Return to the previous menu and select ‘Following and followers‘. Disable alerts for new followers, follow requests, account suggestions, and more.

Sharing Your Threads Profile

To share your Threads profile, simply open your profile and tap on “Share profile” to send the account link. Alternatively, you can share your Threads profile by providing your Instagram handle to others.

Launch the Instagram app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner. Then, tap on the three horizontal lines at the top of the screen to access the menu. From the menu, select “Threads” to open the Threads app.

Once you are in Threads, Check and share your Threads profile with others.

By following these steps, you can easily check and share your Threads profile with others, either through the account link or by sharing your Instagram handle.

Hide Words and Phrases

Threads offers a privacy feature that allows you to conceal specific words and phrases, ensuring a cleaner timeline. Follow these steps to utilize this feature:

Open the Threads app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner. Then, tap on the globe icon positioned at the top left corner of the screen.

From there, navigate to the “Hidden Words” section.

In the Hidden Words section, you can hide offensive words and phrases in your Threads app. Additionally, you have the option to manually add custom words and phrases that you wish to keep hidden.

By following these steps, you can effectively manage and conceal certain words and phrases on Threads, helping maintain a cleaner and more personalized timeline.

Activate Private Profile on Threads App

By enabling a private account setting on Threads app, you can restrict access to only approved followers, providing an effective way to protect your account from unwanted viewers. Follow these steps to switch to a private account:

Open the Threads app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner. Then, tap on the globe icon positioned at the top left corner of the screen.

Within the settings menu, locate the “Private profile” toggle and enable it. Confirm your decision to switch your account to a private status.

By following these steps, you can ensure that only approved followers have the ability to view and interact with your Threads and replies, keeping your account secure from prying eyes.

Mute Unwanted Accounts in Threads App

The Threads home menu provides trending updates from various accounts, but if you wish to mute specific accounts that you are not interested in, follow these steps:

Open the Home menu in Threads.

To mute a thread on Threads, simply tap on the three horizontal dots menu located next to the thread and choose the “Mute” option. This allows you to silence updates and notifications from that particular thread.

Repeat these steps for any other unnecessary accounts you wish to mute, allowing you to trim your timeline and enhance your overall browsing experience.

By following these steps, you can easily mute specific accounts on Threads, ensuring that you have a more tailored and enjoyable feed.

Keep Your Thread Replies to Limited Profiles

When composing a new thread on Threads, you have the option to control who can reply to it. If you want to prevent spammers or bogus profiles from flooding your Threads experience with unnecessary replies, follow these steps:

Locate the thread you have posted and tap on the three horizontal dots menu icon next to it.

Expand the “Who can reply” option, and from there, select the setting to limit replies to profiles you follow or mentioned accounts.

By following these steps, you can ensure that only profiles you follow or accounts that have been mentioned in the thread are able to reply to it. This helps to filter out unwanted replies and maintain a more streamlined and relevant conversation on Threads.

Also read: Instagram Threads App Launched – Everything You Need to Know

Change Your Profile Picture on Threads App

When you create an account on Threads using your Instagram account, your existing profile picture is automatically used. However, you also have the option to set a different display picture specifically for Threads. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Threads app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

From there, select “Edit profile” to access the profile editing options. Locate and tap on your profile picture.

In the profile picture settings, choose “New profile picture“. This allows you to select a different picture from your phone gallery.

By following these steps, you can easily set another display picture for your Threads account, giving it a personalized touch that is separate from your Instagram profile picture.

Take a Break on Threads App

Like many other social media apps, Threads can sometimes become addictive. To help you manage your usage and take breaks, the app provides the option to schedule reminders when you spend a specific amount of time on Threads continuously. Follow these steps to set up this feature:

Open the Threads app and tap on your profile icon located in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Then, tap on the two bars at the top-right corner to access the Settings menu.

In the Settings menu, select “Account” and then tap on “Take a break“.

From there, choose a relevant time duration for your break. This will determine how long you can use Threads before receiving a reminder to take a break.

By following these steps, you can set up a reminder on Threads to take a break after spending a specific amount of continuous time on the app. This feature can help you maintain a healthier and more balanced approach to your app usage.

Add a Post to Instagram Story or Feed

Adding a post from Threads to your Instagram story or feed is a simple process. When you come across an intriguing thread, just tap on the share icon and choose between “Add to story” or “Post to feed“.

By selecting “Add to story“, you can utilize all the story editing features available on Instagram, including filters and other creative tools. This allows you to customize the post before sharing it with your followers. Additionally, you can also choose to cross-post the same content to your Facebook stories.

In summary, with a few taps, you can easily share a post from Threads to your Instagram story or feed, and take advantage of various editing options and filters to enhance your content. If you are intrested to know more about threads join with us in threads.

Conclusion

In conclusion, with the ultimate guide to using Threads like a pro, you now have the knowledge and tools to maximize your experience on this unique social media app. By incorporating these tips and techniques, you can elevate your Threads usage and enjoy a more tailored and enjoyable platform for connecting with others and sharing your moments. So, go ahead and dive into the world of Threads, where you can effortlessly stay connected and engaged in a way that suits your preferences and style.