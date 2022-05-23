How to Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you are going to learn how to configure or setup your own timezone on Ubuntu server.

Having a local time is necessary on your server for some cronjob or any system related processes. By default, when a server is provisioned a default timezone will get configured automatically with the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). You can change the timezone later using the below method.

Here you will learn how to use the timedatectl command to change timezone.

Prerequisites

Access to server using root or user who has sudo privileges.

Check Current Timezone

To check the configured time zone that your server uses currently you can use the following command on your Ubuntu 22.04 machine.

timedatectl

You will get an output similar to the one below.

Output Local time: Mon 2022-05-23 01:50:57 UTC Universal time: Mon 2022-05-23 01:50:57 UTC RTC time: Mon 2022-05-23 01:50:57 Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000) System clock synchronized: yes NTP service: active RTC in local TZ: no

Now the time zone configured is UTC.

The system timezone is configured by creating a symbolic link of /etc/localtime to a binary timezone identifier in the /usr/share/zoneinfo directory.

You can also view the timezone by viewing the timezone file created inside the etc directory.

cat /etc/timezone

Output Etc/UTC

Change Timezone in Ubuntu

Now you can proceed to change the default timezone to your location. The time zones in Ubuntu uses the “Region/City” format.

So, you need to find your region and city using the list-timezones option with the timedatectl command.

timedatectl list-timezones

This command outputs all the available time zones.

Output Africa/Abidjan Africa/Accra Africa/Algiers Africa/Bissau Africa/Cairo . . .

Press Enter to load additional available time zones.

Once you have found your time zone you use the below format to setup your own time zone.

sudo timedatectl set-timezone your_time_zone

If your time zone is America/Los_Angeles, your format should be like this

sudo timedatectl set-timezone America/Chicago

Now you can again use the timedatectl command to confirm the time zone update.

Output Local time: Sun 2022-05-22 20:53:00 CDT Universal time: Mon 2022-05-23 01:53:00 UTC RTC time: Mon 2022-05-23 01:53:00 Time zone: America/Chicago (CDT, -0500) System clock synchronized: yes NTP service: active RTC in local TZ: no

That’s all.

Conclusion

Now you have learned how to change time zone in your Ubuntu 22.04 machine.

