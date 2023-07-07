Threads is an Instagram app that allows you to connect with your close friends in a more private way. You can customize your Threads profile by changing your username. However, unlike other social media platforms, you cannot change your Threads username directly from the app. Instead, you’ll need to change your Instagram username.

In this article, we will show you how to change your Threads username by altering your Instagram username. In addition, we will answer some frequently asked questions about Threads usernames.

What Is Threads App?

Threads is a new social media platform that is taking over Twitter. Threads, with the focus on text-based posts, photos, links, and videos up to 5 minutes long, is an excellent way to engage with your close friends and followers in a more personal way.

Threads is free and does not have token limits like Twitter, you can post as much as you want without running out of space.

How to Use Threads App?

Threads is an Instagram social media app that allows you to connect with your close friends in a more private and personal way.

Threads can be accessed by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play. You may sign in with your Instagram account once you’ve downloaded the app. For more detail about the Threads App, you will go through the link.

How to change your username in Threads?

Following steps should be used for how to change your username in Threads:

Start the Instagram app. Tap the profile icon in the lower right corner.

After clicking on the profile icon, Select Edit Profile.

Tap on Username and enter your new username.

Tap the Done button.

Your Threads username will be immediately updated.

Check for username changes in Threads

You can verify this by going your profile in the Threads app.

You cannot change your Threads username directly from the app, but you can change other basic details about your profile, such as your Threads bio and links, as well as make your Threads profile public or private.

You can easily change your Threads Bio and add links to your profile from this page.

Keep in mind Before altering your Threads username

Your new Instagram username must be unique follow Instagram’s username guidelines.

It can’t be more than 30 characters long and cannot contain spaces, special characters, or emojis.

When you alter your Instagram username, your Threads username will be updated automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an option to change your thread’s username? No, there is no option or setting to change the Threads Username on the Threads app, but you can try the Instagram app. Can I have more than one Threads account? You can create a Threads account for each of your Instagram profiles. If you have multiple Instagram accounts, you may create a Threads account for each one. How do you delete your Threads account? If you want to delete your Threads account, you must also delete your Instagram account. Because Threads is linked to your Instagram account and uses the same login credentials, this is the case. According to the Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy and a Help Centre page, deleting your Instagram account will also delete your Threads account and all data related with it.

Conclusion

In conclusion Changing your Threads username is a easy process. You can easily adjust your username by following the steps suggested in this article. After you’ve changed your username, you’ll be able to connect with your close friends in a more personal way.