Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the fast-paced world of social media, TikTok has become a hub for viral trends, and the AI Trend Dance is no exception. Learning how to master this dance can elevate your TikTok game and boost your online presence. Whether you’re a seasoned TikTok enthusiast or just starting out, mastering the AI Trend Dance can be a fun and rewarding experience.

This article will guide you through the steps to perform the AI Trend Dance like a TikTok star. From breaking down the choreography into easy-to-follow moves to adding your unique flair, we’ll cover everything you need to know. By the end, you’ll be ready to impress your followers with your dance skills and join the global community of AI Trend Dance enthusiasts on TikTok. Let’s dive in and start dancing!

AI Trend Dance

The AI Dance Trend is a popular TikTok challenge where users animate themselves dancing using artificial intelligence. To create the effect, users upload a full-body photo of themselves to the Viggle.ai website and select a dance template or song. The website then generates a video of the photo dancing to the chosen music, which users can download and share on TikTok.

The trend has gained significant popularity, with many users creating their own versions and sharing them on the platform. However, it’s important to note that the AI technology used in this trend is still in its early stages and may not always produce accurate or realistic results. Additionally, there are ethical concerns around the use of AI in art and the potential for data harvesting without consent.

How to Do the AI Trend Dance Video Like a TikTok Star?

The AI trend on TikTok has gained immense popularity, and creating AI dance videos is a fun way to participate. Here are some steps you can follow to create your own AI dance video:

Choose an AI Tool

Start by selecting an AI tool or app that allows you to create AI-generated videos.

Some popular options include Viggle AI, which offers free templates for viral dance videos, and other online tools like Viggle AI or Lensa AI.

You can also explore TikTok’s built-in AI filters and effects, such as the “AI Manga” filter that transforms photos into anime-like images.

Upload Your Content

Once you’ve chosen your tool, upload a photo or video that you want to use for your dance video. This could be a picture of yourself, someone else, or even an object.

In some tools, you’ll need to select a video template and upload your content as the video character.

Generate the AI Video:

Hit the “Generate” button to create your AI dance video. The tool will apply AI effects, filters, and animations to your content.

Depending on the tool, you may have options to customize fonts, transitions, and background music.

Edit and Upload:

After generating the video, you can further edit it. Trim or enhance specific parts using the tool’s features.

Post it on TikTok, add relevant hashtags, and watch those likes pour in.

AI Trend Dance Video

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use pre-made AI-generated dance templates? Yes, many AI video editing platforms offer pre-made templates for AI Trend Dance Videos that you can customize with your own footage and music. Do I need to have dance skills to create an AI Trend Dance Video? No, you don’t need to be a professional dancer. AI-generated choreography and visual effects make it easy for anyone to join in the trend. Is customization possible? Absolutely! You can Customize fonts, transitions, stickers, and background music. How can I ensure my AI Trend Dance Video goes viral on TikTok? For a viral AI Trend Dance video, use hashtags, join trending challenges, and encourage duets or stitches.

Conclusion

To create a viral TikTok dance video, choose a trending sound that resonates with you, learn the choreography, set up your space, and record multiple angles. Add your own unique spin to stand out from the crowd. Popular dances in 2024 include “The Box”, “Cannibal”, “Savage”, and “Don’t Start Now”.

Dance has found a huge audience on TikTok, with the app’s algorithm quickly detecting and responding to trending moves. While professional dancers showcase their skills, TikTok is a place where anyone can recreate funny, animated dances. The key is to have fun and not worry about being perfect. With the right sound, moves, and attitude, you too can become a TikTok dance sensation!