Many users of the Instagram Threads app have been searching for a way to enable dark mode, as this feature is currently missing from the app. However, there is a simple workaround that allows users to activate dark mode in Threads.

In this article, we will show you how to enable dark mode in Threads on Android, iOS and Web.

Is it possible to enable Dark Mode on Instagram Threads?

Instagram Threads does not currently offer a built-in dark mode feature. However, the app does have the ability to adapt to the system’s appearance settings. This means that if the smartphone’s overall appearance is set to dark mode, Threads will automatically adjust its theme to match. Whether the app is downloaded on Android or iOS, it will reflect the prevailing light or dark theme based on the device settings.

How to Enable Dark Mode in iOS

To enable Dark Mode on iOS, you can follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app on your iOS device. Scroll down and tap on “Display & Brightness.”

In the “Appearance” section, you will see two options: “Light” and “Dark.” Tap on “Dark” to enable Dark Mode.

Once you select “Dark,” your device’s interface, including Instagram Threads, will switch to a dark theme.

After enabling Dark Mode, the Threads app will automatically adapt to the system-wide appearance settings and display in Dark Mode.

How to Enable Dark Mode in Android

To enable Dark Mode on Android, you can follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device. Look for the “Display” option and tap on it.

Depending on your Android version, you may find a “Dark Theme” or “Dark Mode” option. Tap on it.

Toggle the switch or select the “On” option to enable Dark Mode.

Once Dark Mode is activated, the Threads app will typically adjust its appearance based on the system-wide settings and display.

How to Enable Dark Mode in Web

Currently, Threads does not offer a dedicated web app, and the only way to access it on the web is by visiting a user’s profile directly through a browser. However, if you are using Threads on the web, you have the option to toggle between dark mode and light mode.

To switch between the two themes, simply click on the Threads logo located at the top of the page. This will enable you to easily choose the theme that suits your preference, as the logo serves as a toggle switch between dark mode and light mode.

Conclusion

In this article, we showed you how to enable dark mode in Threads on both Android and iOS devices. We hope you found this article helpful. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment below.