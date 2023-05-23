Midjourney AI is a new AI art platform that allows users to create stunning images with just a few words. Midjourney is still in beta, but it has already generated a lot of buzz. If you’re interested in trying Midjourney, but you don’t want to pay for a subscription, there are a few ways you can get it for free.

What is Midjourney AI?

Midjourney is a generative AI example that can translate natural language prompts into images. It’s just one of several machine learning-based picture generators that have recently surfaced. Despite this, it has risen to become one of the most well-known names in artificial intelligence, alongside DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.

Midjourney AI allows you to generate high-quality photos from basic text-based questions. It also doesn’t require any extra gear or software to use because it operates purely through the Discord chat app.

How does it work?

To utilize Midjourney AI, users must first connect to the Midjourney Discord server and choose a server. Users can enter the server by typing “/imagine” into the command box at the bottom of the screen, followed by any descriptive prompt in the prompt box. In roughly a minute, Midjourney AI generates four possibilities. Users can choose which photographs to upgrade or create versions of Midjourney provides both a paid and a free service, however consumers receive just 25 free tokens.

How To Use Midjourney AI for Free?

Create Discord Account

You will need a Discord account and an invitation to the Midjourney Discord server to utilize Midjourney for free. You may request an invitation by going to the Midjourney website and clicking on the “Join the beta” button. This will send you to a Discord invite page, where you may accept the invite and continue using Discord.

Join Channel

On the left side of the Midjourney Discord server, you will notice a list of channels. To begin utilizing the AI picture generator, join any of the newcomer channels, such as “newbies-108.” Each beginner channel has a free picture restriction of 25 per member, so use them wisely.

Create AI Image

To make an AI image, enter “/imagine” in the chat box followed by your word prompt. Your text prompt should be as detailed and explicit as possible in describing what you want the AI to create. You may also specify a style or genre for your image, such as fantasy, sci-fi, horror, and so on.

Generate An Image

Here we describe some of the example prompts that help you generate images. Make sure to add “/imagine” in front of your prompt.

/Imagine a serene beach with turquoise waters, palm trees swaying in the gentle breeze, and a colorful sunset painting the sky in shades of orange and pink. The style is tropical paradise.

Select An Image

After you submit your prompt, the AI will create four possible variations of your image. They are designated 1 through 4 underneath your prompt. You can select one of them by entering “/u” followed by the image number. If you like the third image, for example, you can type:

/u 3

Modify Image

This will upscale your selected image to a bigger, more detailed version. You may also put “/v” followed by the picture number you wish to change. If you wish to edit something about the second image, for example, type:

/v 2

Rules for using Midjourney AI on Discord?

Join the Midjourney Discord server and choose a server.

Midjourney Commands can be used in any Bot Channel, private Discord servers where the Midjourney Bot is permitted, or in a direct message to the Midjourney Bot.

A Prompt is a brief written sentence that you provide the Midjourney Bot and it interprets to make a picture.

Follow Midjourney’s rules, which may be found on the Discord server’s #rules channel.

Use Midjourney’s capabilities sparingly to produce visuals that may offend, disturb, or cause drama, such as gore and explicit material.

Respect others as well as the Midjourney team.

You have 25 free inquiries to begin with.

You must subscribe to a premium membership plan in order to continue using the program.

The premium membership costs $8 to $60 per month, depending on the plan you select.

Tips and tricks for using Midjourney AI

Make your prompts as precise as possible. The more detailed your prompts are, the better the outcomes will be. Instead of stating “a landscape,” mention “a mountain range in the snow.”

Make use of keywords.Keywords can assist Midjourney in determining what you’re looking for. If you want to take a picture of a cat, for example, you may use the keywords “cat,” “painting,” and “abstract.”

Be inventive. Don’t be scared to try new prompts and concepts. Midjourney is a powerful tool that can assist you in creating whatever you can think of.

Have a good time! Midjourney is a terrific method to express yourself creatively while still having fun. So, kick back, experiment, and enjoy the ride.

This article is to help you learn how to get Midjourney AI for free. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.