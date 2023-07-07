Threads is a new Meta app that allows you to submit text updates and participate in public conversations with your Instagram close friends list and beyond. Threads is a social media platform similar to Twitter, but with a focus on shorter-form content and camera-first communications. You must be verified by Meta if you wish to stand out from the crowd and have a blue tick on your Threads profile.

In this article, we will explain how to get verified in the Threads meta app.

Instagram Threads App

Threads is a new app developed by Meta, and it offers a different experience compared to Instagram. Instead of focusing on visual content, Threads is centered around sharing text updates and participating in public conversations. Users can engage with posts by replying, re-sharing, and even sharing photos and videos. The app also allows users to easily share their posts to their Instagram Stories.

Signing up for Threads is a breeze as you can use your existing Instagram account, keeping the same username, password, and verification. Overall, Threads aims to provide a positive and creative platform for expressing ideas in a text-based format.

Threads empowers you to unleash your thoughts with extended post lengths of up to 500 characters, surpassing Twitter’s 280-character limit. Additionally, you can enrich your posts by including links, up to 10 captivating photos, and videos of up to 5 minutes in duration. Thread accounts can also be listed as public or private. Verified Instagram accounts are automatically verified on Threads.

How to Get Verified on Threads Meta App

To get a particular verified status on the Threads Meta app, use one of two methods: Instagram’s Legacy Verification or Threads Meta Verified.

Instagram’s Legacy Verification

Being verified can have many benefits, especially if you are a public figure and you want to avoid impostors creating fake accounts in your name. You can apply for Instagram’s legacy verification process to get a blue badge on your profile. This is how it works.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to leverage Meta Verified and obtain verification for your Threads account.

On your device, open the Instagram app. By tapping on the proper symbol, you may access the options menu. Choose the “Business/Creator Tools and Controls” option. The “Request Verification” feature can be found in the menu. To proceed, tap on it.

On your screen, a verification request form will display. Take your time filling out all of the needed information.

Once you’ve completed the form, click the “Submit” button to send your verification request to Instagram.

After you submit your request, it will be routed to Instagram and then to Threads. Please keep in mind that the verification procedure may take several weeks.

Be patient and wait for an Instagram response. Remember that this procedure does not guarantee instant verification.

By carefully following these procedures, you have taken the first crucial step toward getting your Instagram account verified. Unleash the power of verification to open up new possibilities in the digital sphere.

Threads using Meta-Verified

Unlock the exclusive right of thread verification with Meta Verified, a famous service provided by Meta. You can improve your online presence by earning a verified badge for your account with Meta Verified. Here’s a step-by-step approach to using Meta Verified to ensure thread verification:

Open Instagram on your device and touch on the profile icon. Look for a hamburger menu icon in the top-right area of the screen. To proceed, tap on it. In the menu, look for the option titled “Meta Verified.” To proceed, tap on it.

A pop-up will appear, offering you a subscription. To continue, press the “Subscribe” button.

From the list of alternatives, choose the Instagram account connected with Threads. To proceed, use the “Sign up” button.

Instagram will disclose the subscription cost, which may differ based on your location. It costs Rs. 699 per month in India, for example. To begin the payment procedure, press the “Pay now” button. Complete the payment using the payment option given. Meta will contact you within 48 hours to confirm your identity. Follow their instructions and present a government-issued photo ID for verification. Once your identification has been validated, a blue tick will appear on your Instagram profile, signifying that you are a verified account. Additionally, your verification will be extended to Threads.

Following these steps and successfully completing the Meta Verified process will earn you the valuable blue tick, which represents your verified status on both Instagram and Threads. With the power of verification, you can improve your online presence, develop trust, and discover new prospects.

Things to Consider Before Applying Verification

Threads offers several avenues for users to obtain a verified account, irrespective of their celebrity status. To increase your chances of verification, follow these steps: Complete and publicize your account: Ensure your account has a bio, profile picture, and at least one post. Set it to public so anyone can view your content. Stay active and engaging: Regularly post content, respond to comments and messages, and utilize hashtags, tags, and challenges to gain followers. Maintain relevance and respect: Post niche or industry-specific content that resonates with your audience. Attract followers from related industries or niches. Apply for verification: Fill out Instagram’s verification request form, providing pertinent details about your account and identity.

If you are not a celebrity, don’t you can also apply for this by follow these steps.

FAQs about Threads Meta App verification

How many people have signed up for Meta’s Threads? Since its initial launch, Threads has witnessed remarkable growth, with an impressive user base exceeding 30 million, as confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This staggering number highlights the significant popularity and widespread adoption of the Threads app among users worldwide. Do you need 1000 followers to get verified? Instagram does not impose a minimum follower requirement for individuals to apply for verification. How do I join Meta’s Threads? Currently, the Threads meta app is available for users. Anyone can use this app. Download the Threads app, Log in with your Instagram account. Once you’ve completed the setup process, you’re ready to start using Threads.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the paper includes useful information on how to gain verification for the Threads Meta app. It focuses on two main methods: Instagram’s Legacy Verification and Meta Verification. The Legacy Verification approach entails manual verification by Meta, which requires users to submit a verification request via the Instagram app and wait patiently for a response. Meta Verified, on the other hand, is a subscription-based service that allows customers to pay Meta a fee for verification.