How to Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04. FFmpeg is
This tutorial covers the steps required to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04. You will also learn how to use
ffmpeg
This tutorial is tested on Google Cloud for automatic image and video processing.
Prerequisites
A Ubuntu system with
sudo privileges.
Step 1: Update Packages
Update your server packages to the latest version available.
sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
Step 2: Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu
FFmpeg 4 is available by default in the Ubuntu Jammy Jellyfish repositories. So you can install it directly using the
apt install command
sudo apt install ffmpeg
Verify FFmpeg installation using the below command.
ffmpeg -version
The output will be something similar to this.
Output
ffmpeg version 4.4.1-3ubuntu5 Copyright (c) 2000-2021 the FFmpeg developers
built with gcc 11 (Ubuntu 11.2.0-18ubuntu1)
configuration: --prefix=/usr --extra-version=3ubuntu5 --toolchain=hardened --libdir=/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu --incdir=/usr/include/x86_64-linux-gnu --arch=amd64 --enable-gpl --disable-stripping --enable-gnutls --enable-ladspa --enable-libaom --enable-libass --enable-libbluray --enable-libbs2b --enable-libcaca --enable-libcdio --enable-libcodec2 --enable-libdav1d --enable-libflite --enable-libfontconfig --enable-libfreetype --enable-libfribidi --enable-libgme --enable-libgsm --enable-libjack --enable-libmp3lame --enable-libmysofa --enable-libopenjpeg --enable-libopenmpt --enable-libopus --enable-libpulse --enable-librabbitmq --enable-librubberband --enable-libshine --enable-libsnappy --enable-libsoxr --enable-libspeex --enable-libsrt --enable-libssh --enable-libtheora --enable-libtwolame --enable-libvidstab --enable-libvorbis --enable-libvpx --enable-libwebp --enable-libx265 --enable-libxml2 --enable-libxvid --enable-libzimg --enable-libzmq --enable-libzvbi --enable-lv2 --enable-omx --enable-openal --enable-opencl --enable-opengl --enable-sdl2 --enable-pocketsphinx --enable-librsvg --enable-libmfx --enable-libdc1394 --enable-libdrm --enable-libiec61883 --enable-chromaprint --enable-frei0r --enable-libx264 --enable-shared
libavutil 56. 70.100 / 56. 70.100
libavcodec 58.134.100 / 58.134.100
libavformat 58. 76.100 / 58. 76.100
libavdevice 58. 13.100 / 58. 13.100
libavfilter 7.110.100 / 7.110.100
libswscale 5. 9.100 / 5. 9.100
libswresample 3. 9.100 / 3. 9.100
libpostproc 55. 9.100 / 55. 9.100
Now, FFmpeg is installed successfully and ready to be used.
Step 3: FFmpeg Examples
In this part, we will look at some basic examples to use the
ffmpeg utility.
Basic conversion
While converting the audio and the video files
ffmpeg
Convert a video file from
webm to
mp4
ffmpeg -i input.webm output.mp4
Convert an audio file from
ogg to
mp3
ffmpeg input.ogg output.mp3
Specifying codecs
You can specify the codecs you want to use with
-c
Convert a video file from
webm to
mp4 using the
libvpx video codec and
libvorbis audio codec
ffmpeg -i input.webm -c:v libvpx -c:a libvorbis output.mp4
Convert an audio file from
ogg to
mp3 encoded with the
libopus codec.
ffmpeg -i input.ogg -c:a libopus output.mp3
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install FFmpeg on Ubuntu 22.04 and also use some basic examples for converting files.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, just leave a comment below.