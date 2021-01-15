How to Install IonCube Loader on Ubuntu. IonCube Loader is a PHP extension used when you are using a PHP script that is encrypted using ionCube. IonCube needs to be installed in your webserver and made accessible to your PHP to use it.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install ionCube loader on Ubuntu or Debian and configure your PHP or PHP-FPM and PHP-CLI to use it.
Step 1: Download IonCube Loader
You can download the latest ionCube loader from the official website. Copy the link from the packages and download it to your server using wget.
sudo wget http://downloads3.ioncube.com/loader_downloads/ioncube_
loaders_lin_x86-64.tar.gz
This will download the latest version of ionCube loader.
Once downloaded extract it to /ust/local directory using the following command.
sudo tar xzf ioncube_loaders_lin_x86-64.tar.gz -C /usr/local
Delete the downloaded file.
sudo rm -rf ioncube_loaders_lin_x86-64.tar.gz
Step 2: Install IonCube Loader
Here you will see how to install this extension for PHP 7.4. If you see the extracted files you can see the loaders for each PHP version.
ls /usr/local/ioncube
You will see something similar to this.
. . . ioncube_loader_lin_7.4.so ioncube_loader_lin_7.4_ts.so . .
This is the file that needs to be added to your
php.ini.
Installation for PHP with Apache
For Apache the
php.ini is located here
/etc/php/7.4/apache2/php.ini.
Open your
php.ini file using the following command.
sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/apache2/php.ini
Add the following line to the bottom of the file.
zend_extension = /usr/local/ioncube/ioncube_loader_lin_7.4.so
Hit
CTRL+X followed by
Y and
Enter to save and exit the file.
Restart Apache for the changes to take effect.
sudo service apache2 restart
Installation for PHP-FPM with Nginx
For PHP-FPM the
php.ini is located here
/etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini.
Open your
php.ini file using the following command.
sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini
Add the following line to the bottom of the file.
zend_extension = /usr/local/ioncube/ioncube_loader_lin_7.4.so
Hit
CTRL+X followed by
Y and
Enter to save and exit the file.
Restart PHP-FPM for the changes to take effect.
sudo service php7.4-fpm restart
Installation for PHP-CLI
For PHP-FPM the
php.ini is located here
/etc/php/7.4/cli/php.ini.
Open your
php.ini file using the following command.
sudo nano /etc/php/7.4/cli/php.ini
Add the following line to the bottom of the file.
zend_extension = /usr/local/ioncube/ioncube_loader_lin_7.4.so
Hit
CTRL+X followed by
Y and
Enter to save and exit the file.
Now if you check the installed PHP version from your command line interface, you will see PHP is loaded with IonCube loader.
PHP 7.4.3 (cli) (built: Oct 6 2020 15:47:56) ( NTS ) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v3.4.0, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with the ionCube PHP Loader + ionCube24 v10.4.5, Copyright (c) 2002-2020, by ionCube Ltd. with Zend OPcache v7.4.3, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install IonCube Loader on Ubuntu/Debian and configure it for Apache or Nginx or CLI.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.