Before iOS 17 is officially published, you might want to try out the beta version if you’re interested in learning more about the new features and enhancements. Installing a beta version of software on your iPhone is more difficult than updating to a stable one. This tutorial will demonstrate how to quickly and safely install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone.

We anticipate that the first developer beta of iOS 17 will come in a similar manner following the presentation on June 5, 2023, just as the first developer beta of iOS 16 did after the WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6, 2022. Following the keynote, Apple typically releases the first beta so that developers can start checking to see if their apps function as intended.

The release of iOS’s public beta is still a few weeks away. We anticipate that iOS 17 will launch around the same time as iOS 16, maybe on July 10, 2022. The first public beta of iOS 16 was released on July 11, 2022.

How to Install iOS 17 Developer Beta on iPhone

You must first sign up for an Apple developer account, which costs $99 annually, in order to install the iOS 17 Developers Beta on your iPhone. The benefit of a developer account is that iOS 17 will initially be released to developers so they may test their apps’ compatibility with iOS 17. After all, as they say, good things never come for free.

Before iOS 16.4, accessing beta updates required downloading and activating a beta profile on your iPhone. As of iOS 16.4, all you have to do to access the opportunity to download the most recent beta is sign up for Apple’s Developer Program using your Apple ID. To install the iOS 17 developer beta on your iPhone, follow these instructions:

Get the Developers app from the App Store (free). Sign in with your Apple ID in the Developers app’s Account menu. After logging in, select Enroll Now, select Continue, and then adhere to the on-screen directions. After that, select Settings > General > Software Update.

Select the iOS 17 Developer Beta under Beta Updates.

Return to the “Update” page and select “Download and Install” from the menu that appears when you tap the “iOS 17 Developer Beta” banner.

How to Install iOS 17 Public Beta on iPhone

Users of the Public Beta must wait four weeks following the release of the Developer Beta, in contrast to the Developers Beta. Additionally, Apple has stated that the public beta for iOS 17 will launch in July 2023. Users who aren’t developers but want to try out and test the newest features can participate in the Public Beta program. On your iPhone, follow these instructions to install iOS 17 Public Beta:

Visit the Apple Beta Program website and sign in with your iPhone’s Apple ID. Select Enroll Your Devices here.

Next, find the iOS tab and click it. You can now sign up for iOS 17 public beta upgrades on your iPhone. After that, on your iPhone, navigate to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Select iOS 17 Public Beta under the Beta Updates menu.

After that, the choice to “Download and Install” the public beta of iOS 17 on your iPhone will appear.

iOS 17 Compatible iPhones

Apple typically provides iPhone owners with five years of OS updates, and iOS 17 is no exception. This indicates that iOS 17 will be available to iPhone XS or newer iPhone users. Unfortunately, the reliable iPhone X wasn’t chosen this time. Here is the full list of iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone SE (2020 & 2022)

What’s a Beta?

Betas are test versions that have not yet been released. Before going live, every iOS update has a beta testing phase, from minor adjustments like iOS 15.5.1 to major game-changers like iOS 16.

There are public betas (available to anybody interested) and developer betas (available to registered software developers only). Before a significant launch, both types go through several versions—probably a half-dozen.

Risks and Precautions

Firstly, keep in mind that betas are test releases of impending software. Since they are by definition incomplete, there will unavoidably be visual variations and issues that need to be fixed, even if they should contain the majority or all of the functionalities found in the final product. Apple tests iOS in beta in the first place because of the bugs and issues.

To put it another way, don’t anticipate a flawless user experience. Don’t count on existing apps, including ones you may depend on, to function flawlessly with the new version. In extreme circumstances, you might even discover that the beta bricked your gadget, rendering it useless until the next beta, which will hopefully cure the issue. Early beta software frequently displays issues like excessive battery use.

The betas that are now available should become more polished and feature complete as we approach closer to the official launch and iOS version. Of course, that will also mean that there will be less time before the official launch, so installing a beta won’t provide you as much in the way of benefits.

Assuming you decide to go ahead, we can’t stress enough how important it is to back up your iPhone before you install an iOS beta, or better still, use a secondary device rather than your main iPhone. You won’t lose everything if something goes wrong while the beta is installing, and you’ll be able to go back to the last version should you find that you don’t like the new software after all, or that it’s too buggy.

FAQs of iOS 17 Beta

How can I download iOS 17 early? For a small annual price of $99, you may join Apple’s Developer Program and immediately download iOS 17. How to install iOS 17 profile? With iOS 16.4, there is no longer a requirement to install a profile in order to receive beta updates on your iPhone.

This article is to help you learn how to install iOS 17 Beta on your iPhone. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.