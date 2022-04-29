How to Install LAMP Apache, MySQL, PHP in Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Apache2, MySQL and PHP 8.1.

You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Install PhpMyAdmin and finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection.

This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

Root access to your server or a sudo user.

Step 1: Setup Initialization

Start by updating the packages to the latest version available using the following command.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Once you have updated the setup you can start the setup.

Step 2: Install Apache

Install Apache using the following command.

sudo apt install apache2

This will install apache2 and all required dependencies.

Step 3: Setup Firewall

Now you can set up Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) with Apache to allow public access on default web ports for HTTP and HTTPS

sudo ufw app list

You will see all listed applications.

Output

Available applications:

Apache

Apache Full

Apache Secure

OpenSSH

Apache : This profile opens port 80 (normal, unencrypted web traffic)

: This profile opens port (normal, unencrypted web traffic) Apache Full : This profile opens both port 80 (normal, unencrypted web traffic) and port 443 (TLS/SSL encrypted traffic)

: This profile opens both port (normal, unencrypted web traffic) and port (TLS/SSL encrypted traffic) Apache Secure : This profile opens only port 443 (TLS/SSL encrypted traffic)

: This profile opens only port (TLS/SSL encrypted traffic) OpenSSH: This profile opens port 22 for SSH access.

If you are not going to use SSL you need to enable only the Apache profile.

Now we will enable Apache Full.

sudo ufw allow 'Apache Full'

With this command you can view the status of UFW.

sudo ufw status

You will see the output as follows.

Output

Status: active

To Action From

-- ------ ----

Apache Full ALLOW Anywhere

OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere

Apache Full (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Step: 4 Check Apache Installation

Once Apache is installed is is started automatically and already be up and running.

Check Apache version using the below command

sudo apachectl -v

Output Server version: Apache/2.4.52 (Ubuntu) Server built: 2022-03-25T00:35:40

Every process in Apache is managed with the systemctl command. Check the status of Apache with the following command.

sudo systemctl status apache2

Output ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-04-29 00:34:49 UTC; 2min 52s ago Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Main PID: 12782 (apache2) Tasks: 55 (limit: 1151) Memory: 5.1M CPU: 52ms CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ├─12782 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─12784 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start └─12785 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start

Now we have Apache installed and configured Firewall.

Step 5: Install MySQL

In Ubuntu 22.04 MySQL 8 is included by default in the Focal Fossa repositories, so you can install it easily using the apt install command.

sudo apt install mysql-server

Once the installation is completed, the MySQL service will start automatically. To verify that the MySQL server is running, type:

sudo service mysql status

The output should show that the service is enabled and running:

● mysql.service - MySQL Community Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mysql.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-04-29 00:38:45 UTC; 11s ago Process: 13836 ExecStartPre=/usr/share/mysql/mysql-systemd-start pre (code=exited, statu> Main PID: 13844 (mysqld) Status: "Server is operational" Tasks: 38 (limit: 1151) Memory: 351.4M CPU: 1.043s CGroup: /system.slice/mysql.service └─13844 /usr/sbin/mysqld

Check MySQl version using the below command.

sudo mysql -V

Output mysql Ver 8.0.28-0ubuntu4 for Linux on x86_64 ((Ubuntu))

Step 6: Secure MySQL

MySQL installation comes with a script named mysql_secure_installation that allows you to easily improve the MySQL server security.

sudo mysql_secure_installation

You will be asked to configure the VALIDATE PASSWORD PLUGIN which is used to test the strength of the MySQL users passwords and improve the security.

Press y if you want to set up the validate password plugin or any other key to move to the next step.

There are three levels of password validation policy, low, medium, and strong.

Enter 2 for strong password validation.

On the next prompt, you will be asked to set a password for the MySQL root user.

If you set up the validate password plugin, the script will show you the strength of your new password. Type y to confirm the password.

Next, you’ll be asked to remove the anonymous user, restrict root user access to the local machine, remove the test database, and reload privilege tables. You should answer y to all questions.

Step 7: Install PHP

By default Ubuntu 22.04 has the latest PHP 8.1 repository added. So you can install PHP using the following command.

sudo apt install php8.1-fpm php8.1 libapache2-mod-php8.1 php8.1-common php8.1-mysql php8.1-xml php8.1-xmlrpc php8.1-curl php8.1-gd php8.1-imagick php8.1-cli php8.1-imap php8.1-mbstring php8.1-opcache php8.1-soap php8.1-zip php8.1-intl php8.1-bcmath unzip -y

Once PHP is installed you can check the version using the following command.

php -v

Output PHP 8.1.5 (cli) (built: Apr 7 2022 17:46:26) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.1.5, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.1.5, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Step 8: Configure PHP

Now we configure PHP for Web Applications by changing some values in php.ini file.

For PHP 7.4 with Apache the php.ini location will be in following directory.

sudo nano /etc/php/8.1/apache2/php.ini

Hit F6 for search inside the editor and update the following values for better performance.

upload_max_filesize = 32M

post_max_size = 48M

memory_limit = 256M

max_execution_time = 600

max_input_vars = 3000

max_input_time = 1000

Once you have modified your PHP settings you need to restart your Apache for the changes to take effect.

Prepare yourself for a role working as an Information Technology Professional with Linux operating system

Step 9: Configure Apache

Disable default Apache configuration.

sudo a2dissite 000-default

Create website directories.

sudo mkdir -p /var/www/html/ domainname /public

Setup correct permissions.

sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/domainname sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/domainname

Create a new virtual host configuration.

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/ domainname .conf

Paste the following configurations in the new file.

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin [email protected] domainname.com ServerName domainname.com ServerAlias www. domainname.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/ domainname /public <Directory /var/www/html/ domainname /public> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Enable the new configuration.

sudo a2ensite domainname .conf

Step 10: Install PhpMyAdmin

PhpMyAdmin is a tool to manage MySQL database easily. You can install it using the below command.

sudo apt install phpmyadmin

Copy PhpMyAdmin configuration for Apache.

sudo cp /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf

Enable the configuration.

sudo a2enconf phpmyadmin.conf

Restart Apache.

sudo service apache2 restart

Now you have PhpMyAdmin installed, this can be accessible with this route yourdomain.com/phpmyadmin .

Step 11: Install Let’s Encrypt SSL

HTTPS is a protocol for secure communication between a server (instance) and a client (web browser). Due to the introduction of Let’s Encrypt, which provides free SSL certificates, HTTPS are adopted by everyone and also provides trust to your audiences.

sudo apt install python3-certbot-apache

Now we have installed Certbot by Let’s Encrypt for Ubuntu 22.04, run this command to receive your certificates.

Select the appropriate option and hit Enter

This command will install Free SSL, configure redirection to HTTPS and restarts the Apache server.

Step 12: Renewing SSL Certificate

Certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt are valid for 90 days only, so you need to renew them often. So, let’s test the renewal feature using the following command.

sudo certbot renew --dry-run

This command will test the certificate expiry and configures the auto-renewable feature.

Step: 13: Test the Setup

Once you have done the able steps you can create a new test PHP file in your web directory.

sudo nano /var/www/html/ domainname /public/info.php

Paste the below code inside the file.

<?php phpinfo();

Save the file.

Now go ahead and check your domain name with the info.php in the url ( domainname.com/info.php ).

You will see that your domain got redirected to HTTPS and see the PHP information details.

Become a Certified AWS Professional with this easy to learn course now.

Conclusion

Now you have learned how to install LAMP stack Ubuntu 22.04. You also learned to install and configure PhpMyAdmin and secure your installation using Let’s Encrypt SSL.

Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.