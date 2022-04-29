How to Install LAMP Apache, MySQL, PHP in Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Apache2, MySQL and PHP 8.1.
You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Install PhpMyAdmin and finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection.
This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.
Prerequisites
- Root access to your server or a sudo user.
Step 1: Setup Initialization
Start by updating the packages to the latest version available using the following command.
sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
Once you have updated the setup you can start the setup.
Step 2: Install Apache
Install Apache using the following command.
sudo apt install apache2
This will install
apache2 and all required dependencies.
Step 3: Setup Firewall
Now you can set up Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) with Apache to allow public access on default web ports for
HTTP and
HTTPS
sudo ufw app list
You will see all listed applications.
Output
Available applications:
Apache
Apache Full
Apache Secure
OpenSSH
- Apache: This profile opens port
80(normal, unencrypted web traffic)
- Apache Full: This profile opens both port
80(normal, unencrypted web traffic) and port
443(TLS/SSL encrypted traffic)
- Apache Secure: This profile opens only port
443(TLS/SSL encrypted traffic)
- OpenSSH: This profile opens port
22for SSH access.
If you are not going to use SSL you need to enable only the Apache profile.
Now we will enable Apache Full.
sudo ufw allow 'Apache Full'
With this command you can view the status of UFW.
sudo ufw status
You will see the output as follows.
Output
Status: active
To Action From
-- ------ ----
Apache Full ALLOW Anywhere
OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere
Apache Full (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
Step: 4 Check Apache Installation
Once Apache is installed is is started automatically and already be up and running.
Check Apache version using the below command
sudo apachectl -v
Output
Server version: Apache/2.4.52 (Ubuntu)
Server built: 2022-03-25T00:35:40
Every process in Apache is managed with the
systemctl command. Check the status of Apache with the following command.
sudo systemctl status apache2
Output
● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-04-29 00:34:49 UTC; 2min 52s ago
Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/
Main PID: 12782 (apache2)
Tasks: 55 (limit: 1151)
Memory: 5.1M
CPU: 52ms
CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service
├─12782 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
├─12784 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
└─12785 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
Now we have Apache installed and configured Firewall.
Step 5: Install MySQL
In Ubuntu 22.04 MySQL 8 is included by default in the Focal Fossa repositories, so you can install it easily using the
apt install command.
sudo apt install mysql-server
Once the installation is completed, the MySQL service will start automatically. To verify that the MySQL server is running, type:
sudo service mysql status
The output should show that the service is enabled and running:
● mysql.service - MySQL Community Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mysql.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-04-29 00:38:45 UTC; 11s ago Process: 13836 ExecStartPre=/usr/share/mysql/mysql-systemd-start pre (code=exited, statu> Main PID: 13844 (mysqld) Status: "Server is operational" Tasks: 38 (limit: 1151) Memory: 351.4M CPU: 1.043s CGroup: /system.slice/mysql.service └─13844 /usr/sbin/mysqld
Check MySQl version using the below command.
sudo mysql -V
Output
mysql Ver 8.0.28-0ubuntu4 for Linux on x86_64 ((Ubuntu))
Step 6: Secure MySQL
MySQL installation comes with a script named
mysql_secure_installation that allows you to easily improve the MySQL server security.
sudo mysql_secure_installation
You will be asked to configure the
VALIDATE PASSWORD PLUGIN which is used to test the strength of the MySQL users passwords and improve the security.
Press
y if you want to set up the validate password plugin or any other key to move to the next step.
There are three levels of password validation policy, low, medium, and strong.
Enter 2 for strong password validation.
On the next prompt, you will be asked to set a password for the MySQL root user.
If you set up the validate password plugin, the script will show you the strength of your new password. Type
y to confirm the password.
Next, you’ll be asked to remove the anonymous user, restrict root user access to the local machine, remove the test database, and reload privilege tables. You should answer
y to all questions.
Step 7: Install PHP
By default Ubuntu 22.04 has the latest PHP 8.1 repository added. So you can install PHP using the following command.
sudo apt install php8.1-fpm php8.1 libapache2-mod-php8.1 php8.1-common php8.1-mysql php8.1-xml php8.1-xmlrpc php8.1-curl php8.1-gd php8.1-imagick php8.1-cli php8.1-imap php8.1-mbstring php8.1-opcache php8.1-soap php8.1-zip php8.1-intl php8.1-bcmath unzip -y
Once PHP is installed you can check the version using the following command.
php -v
Output PHP 8.1.5 (cli) (built: Apr 7 2022 17:46:26) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.1.5, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.1.5, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies
Step 8: Configure PHP
Now we configure PHP for Web Applications by changing some values in
php.ini file.
For PHP 7.4 with Apache the
php.ini location will be in following directory.
sudo nano /etc/php/8.1/apache2/php.ini
Hit
F6 for search inside the editor and update the following values for better performance.
upload_max_filesize = 32M
post_max_size = 48M
memory_limit = 256M
max_execution_time = 600
max_input_vars = 3000
max_input_time = 1000
Once you have modified your PHP settings you need to restart your Apache for the changes to take effect.
Prepare yourself for a role working as an Information Technology Professional with Linux operating system
Step 9: Configure Apache
Disable default Apache configuration.
sudo a2dissite 000-default
Create website directories.
sudo mkdir -p /var/www/html/domainname/public
Setup correct permissions.
sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/domainname sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/domainname
Create a new virtual host configuration.
sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/domainname.conf
Paste the following configurations in the new file.
<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin [email protected]domainname.com ServerName domainname.com ServerAlias www.domainname.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/domainname/public <Directory /var/www/html/domainname/public> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>
Enable the new configuration.
sudo a2ensite domainname.conf
Step 10: Install PhpMyAdmin
PhpMyAdmin is a tool to manage MySQL database easily. You can install it using the below command.
sudo apt install phpmyadmin
Copy PhpMyAdmin configuration for Apache.
sudo cp /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf /etc/apache2/conf-available/phpmyadmin.conf
Enable the configuration.
sudo a2enconf phpmyadmin.conf
Restart Apache.
sudo service apache2 restart
Now you have PhpMyAdmin installed, this can be accessible with this route
yourdomain.com/phpmyadmin.
Step 11: Install Let’s Encrypt SSL
HTTPS is a protocol for secure communication between a server (instance) and a client (web browser). Due to the introduction of Let’s Encrypt, which provides free SSL certificates, HTTPS are adopted by everyone and also provides trust to your audiences.
sudo apt install python3-certbot-apache
Now we have installed Certbot by Let’s Encrypt for Ubuntu 22.04, run this command to receive your certificates.
sudo certbot --apache --agree-tos --redirect -m [email protected] -d domainname.com -d www.domainname.com
Select the appropriate option and hit
Enter
This command will install Free SSL, configure redirection to HTTPS and restarts the Apache server.
Step 12: Renewing SSL Certificate
Certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt are valid for 90 days only, so you need to renew them often. So, let’s test the renewal feature using the following command.
sudo certbot renew --dry-run
This command will test the certificate expiry and configures the auto-renewable feature.
Step: 13: Test the Setup
Once you have done the able steps you can create a new test PHP file in your web directory.
sudo nano /var/www/html/domainname/public/info.php
Paste the below code inside the file.
<?php phpinfo();
Save the file.
Now go ahead and check your domain name with the
info.php in the url (
domainname.com/info.php).
You will see that your domain got redirected to HTTPS and see the PHP information details.
Become a Certified AWS Professional with this easy to learn course now.
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install LAMP stack Ubuntu 22.04. You also learned to install and configure PhpMyAdmin and secure your installation using Let’s Encrypt SSL.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.