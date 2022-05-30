How to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04. MongoDb or Mongo is a most popular open source NoSQL database. It does not rely upon a traditional table based relational database structure. It uses JSON based dynamic schemas which are editable anytime.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install and setup MongoDB on your Ubuntu 22.04 server. You will also learn to configure remote connection to your Mongo database.
This setup is tested on Google Cloud, so it should work fine on other VPS, cloud servers running Ubuntu 22.04.
Prerequisites
- A Ubuntu 22.04 server with sudo access.
Initial Server Setup
Start by updating the server packages to the latest available.
sudo apt update sudo apt dist-upgrade -y
Install Required Packages
You may need to install
gnupg for importing the key. Mostly it is not necessary because it may be installed by default. In case if you don’t have it you can install using the following command.
sudo apt install gnupg
Install Libssl1
You need to install libssl1 to install MongoDb on Ubuntu 22.04 otherwise you will receive an error similar to the one below.
The following packages have unmet dependencies: mongodb-org-mongos : Depends: libssl1.1 (>= 1.1.1) but it is not installable mongodb-org-server : Depends: libssl1.1 (>= 1.1.1) but it is not installable mongodb-org-shell : Depends: libssl1.1 (>= 1.1.1) but it is not installable
To install libssl1 follow the below steps.
echo "deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu impish-security main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/impish-security.list sudo apt update sudo apt install libssl1.1
Now you have all your pre-required packages installed and you can proceed to install MongoDB.
Install MongoDB
Here we will install MongoDB Community Edition with LTS using the
apt package manager.
The current latest version of MongoDB at the time of this article is 5.0.8.
Import the public key using the following command.
wget -qO - https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/server-5.0.asc | sudo apt-key add -
Add the MongoDB repository to the sources list. We will use the Focal Fosa repo because by the time of writing this article, the MongoDB Community Edition does not have a separate repository for Jammy Jellyfish.
The Focal Fosa repository is in active development and compatible with Jammy Jellyfish.
echo "deb [ arch=amd64,arm64 ] https://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu focal/mongodb-org/5.0 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-5.0.list
Update the packages and install MongoDB.
sudo apt update sudo apt install -y mongodb-org
Once the installation is completed enable MongoDB to start at system startup.
sudo systemctl enable mongod
Start MongoDB server.
sudo service mongod start
You can view the status using the following command.
sudo service mongod status
Output ● mongod.service - MongoDB Database Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/mongod.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2022-05-30 08:49:02 UTC; 7s ago Docs: https://docs.mongodb.org/manual Main PID: 3739 (mongod) Memory: 99.3M CPU: 444ms CGroup: /system.slice/mongod.service └─3739 /usr/bin/mongod --config /etc/mongod.conf
Configure MongoDB
Now we can secure MongoDB, configure MongoDB to accept remote connections and also create a new database.
Secure MongoDB
Edit MongoDB config file.
sudo nano /etc/mongod.conf
Scroll down to the security section
#security and uncomment it and enable authorization. The final edit should look as below.
security: authorization: enabled
Enable Remote Connections
To enable remote connections you need to edit the same file and add your internal or private IP to the network interfaces. Your configuration should look like the one below.
net: port: 27017 bindIp: 127.0.0.1,10.128.15.214
Replace
10.128.15.214 with your IP address.
Open firewall if you have configured any, for the port 27017.
Restart MongoDB for the changes to take effect.
sudo systemctl restart mongod
Confirm if MongoDB is allowing remote connections using the following command.
sudo lsof -i | grep mongo
You should receive an output similar to the one below.
mongod 3866 mongodb 12u IPv4 33773 0t0 TCP instance-1.c.project_id.internal:27017 (LISTEN) mongod 3866 mongodb 13u IPv4 33774 0t0 TCP localhost:27017 (LISTEN)
Create MongoDB Admin User
Connect to MongoDB shell using
mongosh command.
mongosh
Current Mongosh Log ID: 62948cd79def2ce0319469d5 Connecting to: mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/?directConnection=true&serverSelectionTimeoutMS=2000&appName=mongosh+1.4.2 Using MongoDB: 5.0.8 Using Mongosh: 1.4.2
Change to admin database.
use admin
Create admin user with all privileges and setup password.
db.createUser({user: "admin" , pwd: passwordPrompt() , roles: [{ role: "userAdminAnyDatabase" , db: "admin"}]})
Enter password when prompted.
Enter
exit to exit the shell.
Now you can use the following connection string to connect to MongoDB.
mongodb://admin:password@External-IP:27017/database
MongoDB Service Commands
You can
start,
stop,
enable,
disable,
restart using the following commands.
Start MongoDB
sudo systemctl start mongodb
Stop MongoDB
sudo systemctl stop mongodb
Enable MongoDB
sudo systemctl enable mongodb
Disable MongoDB
sudo systemctl disable mongodb
Restart MongoDB
sudo systemctl restart mongodb
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install and setup MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04 and also configure remote connections.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.