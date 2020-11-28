How to Install PHP 8 on Debian. This guide let you learn how install the latest PHP version 8 on your Debian system or your Debian server on any VPS or any Cloud or any Dedicated hosting and configure it with Apache and Nginx.
The latest PHP 8 version is officially released on November 26th, 2020. It comes with a number of new features and a few incompatibilities that you should be aware of before upgrading from the previous version.
This installation is tested on Google Cloud Platform with a Compute Compute Engine VM Instance. So this set up is guaranteed to work on all Linux based servers.
Prerequisites
- A Debian server set up
with
sudo
privileges.
Getting Started
Make sure your Debian server is having the latest packages by running the following command.
sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade
This will update the package index and update the installed packages to the latest version.
Download SURY PPA for PHP 8
Download the Sury PPA for PHP 8 package using
wget.
sudo apt -y install lsb-release apt-transport-https ca-certificates wget sudo wget -O /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/php.gpg https://packages.sury.org/php/apt.gpg
Once you have downloaded the PPA you can add it to the server packages.
echo "deb https://packages.sury.org/php/ $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/php.list
Now you can proceed the installation of PHP 8 by updating the system.
sudo apt update
Install PHP 8 for Apache
Execute the following command to install PHP 8
sudo apt install php8.0
After the installation has completed, you can confirm the installation using the following command
php -v
Install PHP 8 FPM for Nginx
For Nginx you need to install FPM, execute the following command to install PHP 8 FPM.
sudo apt install php8.0-fpm
After the installation has completed, confirm that PHP 8 FPM has installed correctly with this command.
php-fpm8.0 -v
Install PHP 8 Extensions
Installing PHP extensions are simple with the following syntax.
sudo apt install php8.0-extension_name
Now, install some commonly used
php-extensions with the following command.
sudo apt install php8.0-{common,mysql,xml,xmlrpc,curl,gd,imagick,cli,dev,imap,mbstring,opcache,soap,zip,intl,bcmath} -y
Configure PHP 8.0
Now we configure PHP for Web Applications by changing some values in
php.ini file.
For PHP 8 with Apache the
php.ini location will be in following directory.
sudo nano /etc/php/8.0/apache2/php.ini
For PHP 8.0 FPM with Nginx the
php.ini location will be in following directory.
sudo nano /etc/php/8.0/fpm/php.ini
Hit
F6 for search inside the editor and update the following values for better performance.
upload_max_filesize = 32M
post_max_size = 48M
memory_limit = 256M
max_execution_time = 600
max_input_vars = 3000
max_input_time = 1000
Once you have modified your PHP settings you need to restart your Apache for the changes to take effect.
Configure PHP 8 FPM Pools
PHP 7.4 FPM allows you to configure the
user and
group that the service will run under. You can modify these with these commands
sudo nano /etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/www.conf
Change the following lines by replacing the www-data with your
username.
user = username group = username listen.owner = username listen.group = username
Hit
CTRL+X and
Y to save the configuration and check if the configuration is correct and restart PHP.
Restart PHP 8 FPM
Once you have updated your PHP FPM settings you need to restart it to apply the changes.
sudo php-fpm8.0 -t sudo service php8.0-fpm restart
Now you are having PHP 8.0 Installed and configured.
Upgrade to PHP 8 for Apache
Once you have installed PHP 8 you need to upgrade to the latest installed version of PHP.
You need to disable the old PHP version and enable the new PHP version 8.
sudo a2dismod php7.4
This command will disable the PHP 7.4 module.
sudo a2enmod php8.0
This command will enable the PHP 8 module.
Now you need to restart Apache for the changes to take effect.
sudo service apache2 restart
Upgrade to PHP 8 for Nginx
For Nginx you need to update the PHP-FPM socket in your Nginx configuration located inside the
sites-available directory. This will be located inside the
location block
location ~ \.php$
Edit your configuration…
sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/your.conf
The line you need to modify will look like this…
fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php7.4-fpm.sock;
You need to replace the old PHP version with the new version.
fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php/php8.0-fpm.sock;
Test your configuration and restart Nginx.
sudo nginx -t sudo service nginx restart
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install PHP 8 on your Debian server.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.