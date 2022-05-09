How to install PHP-FPM with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04. There are two distinct options to run PHP using the web server. One is using the PHP’s CGI and the other one is FPM. FPM is a process manager to manage the FastCGI in PHP. Apache ships with
mod_php by default and works with all major web servers. With
mod_php there is a little performance issue because it locks out the process.
In this guide you are learn how to setup PHP 8.1-FPM and configure it with Apache and also configure PHP variables.
This setup can also be done on other VPS or dedicated or cloud VM’s. This setup is tested on Google Compute Engine but it works on any Ubuntu or Debian Linux distributions.
Getting Started
Make sure your Ubuntu server is having the latest packages by running the following command.
sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade
This will update the package index and update the installed packages to the latest version.
Step 1: Install PHP 8.1 FPM
By default Ubuntu 22.04 has the latest PHP 8.1 repository added. So you can install PHP using the following command.
sudo apt install php8.1-fpm php8.1 libapache2-mod-php8.1 php8.1-common php8.1-mysql php8.1-xml php8.1-xmlrpc php8.1-curl php8.1-gd php8.1-imagick php8.1-cli php8.1-imap php8.1-mbstring php8.1-opcache php8.1-soap php8.1-zip php8.1-intl php8.1-bcmath unzip -y
Wait for the installation to complete.
Once the installation is complete verify the installation using the following command.
sudo service php8.1-fpm status
You will receive an output similar to the one below.
Output
● php8.1-fpm.service - The PHP 8.1 FastCGI Process Manager
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/php8.1-fpm.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-08 05:42:31 UTC; 2min ago
Docs: man:php-fpm8.1(8)
Process: 564 ExecStartPost=/usr/lib/php/php-fpm-socket-helper install /run/php/php-fpm.s>
...
Step 2: Install Apache
Once you have your PHP-FPM up and running you can install Apache web server.
sudo apt install apache2
Check Apache version using the below command
sudo apachectl -v
Output Server version: Apache/2.4.52 (Ubuntu) Server built: 2022-03-25T00:35:40
Every process in Apache is managed with the
systemctl command. Check the status of Apache with the following command.
sudo systemctl status apache2
Output ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2022-05-08 05:45:29 UTC; 1min 47s ago Docs: https://httpd.apache.org/docs/2.4/ Main PID: 12782 (apache2) Tasks: 55 (limit: 1151) Memory: 5.1M CPU: 52ms CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ├─12782 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─12784 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start └─12785 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start
Step 3: Configure Apache with PHP-FPM
By default Apache will use
mod_php so now you can configure Apache to use PHP-FPM.
Disable the default Apache vhost configuration.
sudo a2dissite 000-default
Enable Apache Event Module
Disable any default preform modules for any existing PHP versions.
sudo a2dismod php7.4
Disable Apache Prefork module.
sudo a2dismod mpm_prefork
Enable Apache Event module.
sudo a2enmod mpm_event proxy_fcgi setenvif
Enable PHP FPM Configuration
Now you can enable PHP-FPM configuration.
sudo a2enconf php8.1-fpm
Enable HTTP2
If you need HTTP 2 support you can enable it also.
sudo a2enmod http2
Now Apache is configured with PHP FPM.
Step 4: Configure PHP-FPM
Now we configure PHP for Web Applications by changing some values in
php.ini file.
For PHP 8.1 with Nginx the
php.ini location will be in following directory.
sudo nano /etc/php/8.1/fpm/php.ini
Hit
F6 for search inside the editor and update the following values for better performance.
upload_max_filesize = 32M
post_max_size = 48M
memory_limit = 256M
max_execution_time = 600
max_input_vars = 3000
max_input_time = 1000
Once you have modified your PHP settings you need to restart your PHP-FPM for the changes to take effect.
sudo service php8.1-fpm restart
Step 5: Configure Apache Virtual Hosts
Create a new Apache vhost configuration.
sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/domain.conf
Paste the below configuration in the file.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName domain.com
ServerAlias www.domain.com
Protocols h2 http/1.1
DocumentRoot /var/www/html/domain/public
<Directory /var/www/html/domain/public>
Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
Hit
CTRL + X followed by
Y and
Enter to save and exit the file.
Now you can enable the new Apache configuration.
sudo a2ensite domain.conf
Restart Apache.
sudo service apache2 restart
Step 6: Verify PHP-FPM with Apache
Here we have configured
/var/www/html/domain/public as the web root in the Apache configuration. So now you can navigate into that directory and create a
phpinfo file to check the setup.
cd /var/www/html/domain/public
sudo nano info.php
Paste the following.
<?php phpinfo();
Hit
CTRL + X followed by
Y and
Enter to save and exit the file.
Now go your browser and point it to your server IP address or domain name followed by the
info.php. So your address will look like this
http://domain.com/info.php
You will see the PHP info page and confirm PHP-FPM is used with Apache.
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install PHP 8.1-FPM with Apache and configure PHP in Ubuntu 22.04. You have also learned to setup PHP-FPM pools for multiple users.