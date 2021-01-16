How to Install V Lang on Ubuntu 20.04. V is a simple language to build maintainable programs. You can learn V language within 1 hour using the documentation. It is similar to Go language and improved upon some things like no null, no global state, no undefined values and many more.

In this guide you are going to learn how to install V language on Ubuntu 20.04. This installation is tested on Google Cloud platform. So these steps will work well on other cloud hosting or VPS or dedicated servers running Ubuntu or Debian.

Install V Language

Start by updating the packages to the latest version available.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

V lang requires some basic packages for compilation like C compiler. So you need to install the build essentials package using the following command.

sudo apt install build-essential

Once the installation is completed you need to install Git.

sudo apt install git

Now you can install V from source by pulling the source code from git repo.

git clone https://github.com/vlang/v && cd v && make

This command will generate an executable file named v. Now you can symlink it to be used from any location.

sudo ./v symlink

Now you can check the version of V language installed using the following command.

v --version Output V 0.2.1 53941c4

Conclusion

Now you have learned how to install V language on Ubuntu 20.04.

Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.