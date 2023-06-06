One of the core components of Linux system administration is managing users. Knowing how to list users in Linux is crucial whether you’re an experienced sysadmin or a curious Linux viewer exploring the command line. We’ll provide you a step-by-step tutorial on how to list users in Linux using several techniques in this article.

Prerequisites

Linux-powered hardware.

access to the command line or terminal.

List Users in Linux

Linux information can be stores the local users in the /etc/passwd file. Each line having a file contains content about a single user, including their username, user ID number (UID), home directory, and the login shell.

The following commands are used in the tutorial:

cat command

command less command

command cut command

command awk command

command getent command

cat Command

When using the “ cat ” command with the "/etc/passwd" file, you can view the user account information stored within. Each line in the file represents a user, and the first field on each line is the username. You can acquire a detailed list of users configured on your Linux system by showing the contents of this file.

cat /etc/passwd

less Command

When dealing with systems that have a large number of users, it can be beneficial to limit the output displayed from the "/etc/passwd" file at once. To accomplish this, use a terminal pager command such as “ less ” or “ more ” to go through the file’s content in a controlled manner, either line by line or page by page.

By utilizing these pager commands, you can conveniently navigate through the extensive user account information stored in the "/etc/passwd" file, enhancing readability and ease of use.

less /etc/passwd

Use more to achieve the same result. This is an older command with a more limited set of capabilities:

more /etc/passwd

cut Command

We can accomplish the same thing with the cut command. We must use the -d (delimiter) option and instruct it to choose only the first field using the -f (fields) option.

cut -d: -f1 /etc/passwd

Note: The "/etc/shadow" file contains encrypted passwords and requires administrative privileges to access. Hence, the use of “ sudo ” is required.

This command uses the “cut” command to extract the first field (username) from the "/etc/shadow" file, which contains password information.

sudo cut -d: -f1 /etc/shadow

awk Command

We may display only the username using the awk command. This is useful when building a script that wants to perform anything with a large number of user accounts. Listing the account user names and redirecting them to a text file can save you a lot of time. The rest of the command can then be copied and pasted onto each line.

We will instruct awk to use the colon “ : ” as a field separator and to print the first field. The -F (field separator) option will be used.

awk -F: '{ print $1 }' /etc/passwd

getent Command

The “ getent ” command is used to access and get information from system databases. To consider a list of files in the "/etc/passwd" file, we can use the “ getent ” command with “ passwd ” parameter. These instructions are the command to specifically retrieve and display the user account entries stored in the "/etc/passwd" file.

You can view the whole list of users configured on your Linux system by using this command.

getent passwd

compgen Command

To list the user accounts, use the compgen command with the -u (user) option. Instead of one long list with a single user name per line, we’ll pipe the output through the column command to list the user accounts in columns.

compgen -u | column

Conclusion