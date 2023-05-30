Leonardo AI is a new text-to-image AI platform that generates high-quality pictures from word descriptions. Although it is still in its early stages, it has already proved its ability to produce a wide range of images, including landscapes, portraits, and abstract art.

The core of Leonardo AI is a big language model, a sophisticated kind of artificial intelligence that excels at text generation, language translation, and question answering. The model learns to form links between words and related visual representations by training on a large dataset that includes both text and images.

It is simple to use Leonardo AI. Users provide a written description of the desired picture, and the platform creates a number of image possibilities that correspond to the description. Users may then choose their favorite photograph and download it for future use.

LeonardoAI offers a wide range of possible applications and has the potential to change the art production process. Its characteristics can help artists, designers, and others who want to create aesthetically appealing graphics. Leonardo AI can meet your demands whether you want realistic landscapes, lifelike portraits, or inventive abstract works.

How to login and use Leonardo AI

To begin, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Leonardo AI website and click on “Get Early Access” to start the process.

2. Provide the email address you wish to use for logging into Leonardo AI and joining their Discord community.

3. Open your web browser and visit the Leonardo AI Discord and join the discord.

4. Once you’re on the server, locate the “getting-started” channel in the list of available channels on the left-hand side of the Discord interface.

5. In the “getting-started” channel, choose your preferred language. Look for the corresponding language-specific channel and click to join it.

6. After joining the language-specific channel, proceed to the “priority-early-access” channel, also listed in the channel directory.

7. Within the “priority-early-access” channel, you will find the whitelisting form. It might be pinned or posted as a message within the channel.

8. Open the whitelisting form and complete it by providing the necessary information. Make sure to enter the email address you wish to use as your Leonardo AI username and the email where you want to receive their newsletter updates.

9. Keep an eye on the email inbox you provided for a message from Leonardo AI. Follow the instructions in the email, which will lead you to a login screen. Click on “Sign up” to create your Leonardo AI account.

10. Once you’ve successfully logged in for the first time, you will be greeted with the homescreen of Leonardo.ai.

Now you can start using Leonardo AI to bring your creative visions to life!

How to use image generation feature on Leonardo AI

Here is a simplified step-by-step guide to navigate to the image generation feature on Leonardo-AI:

1. Visit the Leonardo AI website and sign into your account.

2. Once signed in, you will be on the Leonardo AI homepage. Look for the navigation menu on the left side of the page.

3. In the navigation menu, locate and click on the “Featured Models” section.

4. The “Featured Models” section will display a list of models. Choose one that interests you by clicking on it. For example, you can click on “DreamShaper v5”.

5. After clicking on the desired model, a new page will open. On this page, you will find the option to “Generate with this Model”. Click on it.

6. This action will take you to the Generation View, where you can set up the parameters for image generation.

7. In the Generation View, you will see various settings and options on the left side of the screen. You can adjust settings such as the number of images to generate, image dimensions, and other advanced options if desired.

8. At the top of the page, you will find a text box labeled “Type a prompt”. This is where you can enter your text prompt or description for the image you want to generate.

9. Once you’ve entered your prompt, scroll down or locate the “Generate” button on the page. Click on it to initiate the image generation process.

10. Leonardo AI will process your prompt and generate the image based on the given instructions. The generated image(s) will appear on the screen.

11. You can then download the image by clicking on the “Download” button.

How to use image to image generation feature on Leonardo AI

To utilize Leonardo AI’s image-to-image generation feature for creating new images based on existing ones, follow these steps:

Log in to your account on the Leonardo AI website. After logging in, go to the “Image to Image Generation” page. To access the relevant functionality, click on it. Upload the image you want to use as the basis for creating a new image. This picture will be the starting point for the changes. Enter a prompt that properly specifies the modifications you want to make to the uploaded image. You can, for example, offer instructions such as “enhance the blue color of the sky” or “incorporate a tree into the background.” After you’ve entered your prompt, click the “Generate” button to begin the image creation process. Leonardo AI will process your prompt and develop a new image depending on the information provided. Once the generation is complete, you will be able to download the newly created image. Simply locate and click on the “Download” button provided.

How to use AI canvas

To utilize the AI Canvas feature on Leonardo AI for combining images and adding backgrounds, follow these steps:

Log in to your account on the Leonardo AI website. Click the “AI Canvas” tab. Upload the desired images to be combined. To change the location, size, and rotation of the photos, use the tools on the left side of the screen. To add a backdrop into the image composition, use the “Background” tool. Click the “Generate” option. Leonardo AI will create a new image by combining the provided photographs and the backdrop.

Tips for using AI Canvas

To gain better results, select high-quality photos. The picture quality of the submitted files has a direct influence on the image quality created.

Choose photos with a similar aesthetic. Combining photos with different styles might result in a crowded or disconnected final product.

Experiment with various parameters. Leonardo AI provides a number of options for controlling the look of the output image. Experiment with different parameters to see what happens.

Use the “Prompt” box to give Leonardo AI more information about the intended image. You can, for example, insert descriptors like “a cityscape at night” or “a landscape with a waterfall.”

Select a style for the created image using the “Style” drop-down menu. Leonardo AI provides a variety of approaches, including realistic, cartoon, and abstract.

Utilize the “Filters” section to apply different filters to the generated image. Leonardo AI provides diverse filter options like blur, sharpen, and sepia.

With practice, you can master the AI Canvas feature to produce stunning and impressive images.

