Twitter is a social media platform that allows users to share short messages, or tweets, with the rest of the world. However, you may decide that you wish to permanently delete your Twitter account.

In this article, we’ll look at how to delete a Twitter account on a desktop and Android.

Why Would You Delete Twitter?

One of the reasons for deleting the user’s Twitter account was the Elon Musk limitation. So that the user’s can look for Twitter alternatives.

Twitter is a popular social media platform, but it isn’t for everyone. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the noise, tired of the trolls, or concerned about your privacy, you may be wondering if it’s time to delete twitter account permanently.

Twitter has evolved into a platform for cyberbullying, abusive comments, and hate speech. As a result, some users are attempting to completely delete their accounts.

Twitter users can deactivate their accounts, which means they will be hidden from public view. Deactivated accounts, on the other hand, can be reactivated at any time. Users must wait 30 days after deactivating their account before completely deleting it. If an account is not reactivated within 30 days, it will be permanently deleted.

When an account is deleted, the username becomes available for use by other users. Before cancelling their account, users can also download their Twitter data. However, Twitter may save certain information about the deleted account in order to ensure the platform’s safety and security.

How to Delete Twitter Account Permanently

Are you ready to deactivate your Twitter account? It’s an easy process that we’ll walk you through step by step.

Step 1: Go to Twitter and login in to your account.

Step 2: To the left, click the “More” option.

Step 3: Select “Settings and privacy”.

This will open the Settings page. Click “Account” in the left-hand sidebar.

Step 4: Find “Deactivate your account” from the drop-down menu.

This is where you can choose to delete your account.

Step 5: To proceed, click the “Deactivate” button.

Step 6: Enter your password and click “Deactivate” again.

This confirms that you want to delete your account. Twitter will ask you to enter your password again before proceeding.

Step 7: Click “Yes, deactivate” from the drop-down menu.

This will permanently delete your Twitter account. Your tweets, images, and other data will be deleted from Twitter’s servers. That’s all! You’ve successfully deleted your Twitter account. Please keep in mind that once you deactivate your Twitter account, you have 30 days to reactivate it by logging back in. Your account and its data will be permanently destroyed after this period and cannot be recovered.

How to Delete Twitter Account on Mobile

On Android, follow these steps to delete your Twitter account:

Step1: Open the Twitter app on your Android device.

Step2: In the app’s top-left corner, tap on your profile image.

Step3: Click on Settings and Privacy.

Step4: Tap on Account.

Step5: Scroll down and click Deactivate your account.

Step6: Deactivate should be selected.

Step7: Enter your Twitter password and then tap Deactivate again.

Step8: Twitter will confirm that you want to delete your account. Tap Yes to deactivate.

Also read: You might also find useful our guide on Twitter Login Wall – 1 Easy Way to Bypass

Conclusion

Finally, deleting your Twitter account is a simple step that can be completed in just a few minutes. It is critical to understand, however, that once your account is deleted, it cannot be recovered. As a result, before you begin, you should be very certain that you want to delete your account.

If you’re certain you want to delete your Twitter account, complete the steps on this page. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.