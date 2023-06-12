Have you ever taken a group photo that everyone looks great in, except for one person? Here after you don’t need to worry about it. With Picsart AI, you can easily swap faces in images to create hilarious or heart-warming results.

Picsart is a powerful photo editing tool with a number of functions, including the ability to substitute faces. With the AI Replace tool, you can easily swap out one face for another or even replace a face with an object or animal. This can be a fun method to make amusing or creative graphics, or just to modify the look of a photo.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to replace a face with Picsart AI Replace. We will also provide you with a few ideas on how to get the best outcomes.

Swap Faces in Images with Picsart AI

1. Open the Picsart AI app.

2. Click on the “+” icon to start a new project or create a new image.

3. Choose an image from your camera roll as the background image. This is the image from which you’ll swap faces.

4. Click on the “Add Photo” option to upload another image containing the face you want to swap in.

5. Once the second image is added, tap on the “Eraser” icon located at the top of the screen. This will allow you to remove the background from the replacement face swap shot. You’ll see the image zoomed in for easier editing.

6. Click on “Face” from the options under the image, and Picsart’s AI function will automatically design a new face mask based on the second image you supplied.

7. After the face mask has been generated, review it and make any required changes. When you’re finished, hit the checkmark icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to confirm and apply the changes.

8. Blend the two images together for a more realistic fit. Move the frame around the image in the direction required to align it properly on top of the original face. Make sure the skin tone and other details match as closely as possible.

9. Once you are happy with the alignment and blending, tap on the “Apply” button to merge the two images together.

10. If you want to make further changes or enhancements, click on “Next” to move on to the refining stage.

11. To add a filter that helps match the skin tone or overall look of the face mask with the background image, tap on the “Fx” tool.

12. Browse the available filters and choose the one that works best with the face swap and appears the most naturalistic.

13. Click the “Adjust” option to change the opacity, saturation levels, and general tone of the face swap. This phase guarantees that the combined face blends in more seamlessly with the background.

Your live face swap is now ready to share after you are satisfied with the final result. You can either save the image or share it straight with others via various social media platforms or messaging apps.

Change Faces in Images with Picsart AI

1. Open the Picsart app and tap the + button to create a new project. Import background image that you want to use.

2. Click the Add Photo button and select the image that contains the face that you want to use.

3. Click the Tools button and select the Crop tool. Use the crop tool to select the face that you want to use.

4. Click the Save button to save the extracted face to your gallery.

5. Again click the Tools button and select the Crop tool. Use the crop tool to extract second face.

6. You can now modify the faces in the editing canvas after you’ve saved the cropped face. To do so, select the cropped face from your gallery and touch the “Add Photo” button. Then, try on the mask to see if it appears realistic on the person whose face you wish to modify.

7. The “Move” and “Transform” tools allow you to change the position and size of the mask. You can also use the “Eraser” tool to delete any unwanted areas of the mask. When you’re satisfied with how the face appears, click the “Save” option to save your altered image.

8. To alter the face for the replacement choice, repeat this method for the second person in the image. Reduce the opacity and, if necessary, erase the edges. Depending on how refined you want the final edit to be, some mixing may be required.

9. Click on the FX option to apply a filter on the mask so that it matches the skin tone of the background image (you can even apply a filter to the entire image to make it look more realistic), and then use the Adjust option to edit, i.e. adjust opacity, fix saturation, or tone.

After completing a live face swap, you may share your work of art on social media with your friends and family. Simply touch the share icon at the top of the post to do so. You may then select the social media platform on which you want to share your face swap.

Conclusion

Replacing a face with Picsart AI Photo Editor is a relatively easy process that can be done in a few steps. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily swap faces in your photos to create fun and creative images.