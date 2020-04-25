How to Setup Ubuntu 20.04 on Google Cloud Compute Engine. Ubuntu 20.04 is released on 23rd April and is available immediately on Google Cloud Platform.

In this guide, I will guide you through the process of setting up a Compute Engine Instance with Ubuntu 20.04.

Choose Best Hosting for your Business Platform Reviews Pricing Siteground ★★★★★ $3.95 Kinsta – Google Cloud ★★★★★ $30

Prerequisites

Signup for FREE Google Cloud Account (If you are opening a new account you may get free $300 credit for 1 year).

(If you are opening a new account you may get free $300 credit for 1 year). Setup billing for your account (You must link your credit card before starting)

Create a project and navigate to your project dashboard

Step 1: Create Compute Engine VM Instance

Now create a VM Instance with the following details

Name: Your desired name

Region: Closest to your audience

Zone: Your choice

Machine Type: Micro(0.6 GB Memory) to start with. You can choose the Machine size you need

Boot Disk: In the Operating system choose Ubuntu. Next, in version choose Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Identity and API access: Allow full access to all Cloud APIs

Firewall: Check Allow HTTP traffic & Allow HTTPS traffic

Click Create.

It will take a moment to create your new instance. Once the VM instance is created you will get your public IP address to access it.

Get your Professional Google Cloud Architect certificate with this easy to learn course now.

Conclusion

Now you have learned how to setup a Compute Engine VM Instance on Google Cloud with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.