How to Setup Ubuntu 20.04 on Google Cloud Compute Engine. Ubuntu 20.04 is released on 23rd April and is available immediately on Google Cloud Platform.
In this guide, I will guide you through the process of setting up a Compute Engine Instance with Ubuntu 20.04.
Prerequisites
- Signup for FREE Google Cloud Account (If you are opening a new account you may get free $300 credit for 1 year).
- Setup billing for your account (You must link your credit card before starting)
- Create a project and navigate to your project dashboard
Step 1: Create Compute Engine VM Instance
Now create a VM Instance with the following details
Name: Your desired name
Region: Closest to your audience
Zone: Your choice
Machine Type: Micro(0.6 GB Memory) to start with. You can choose the Machine size you need
Boot Disk: In the Operating system choose Ubuntu. Next, in version choose Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Identity and API access: Allow full access to all Cloud APIs
Firewall: Check Allow HTTP traffic & Allow HTTPS traffic
Click Create.
It will take a moment to create your new instance. Once the VM instance is created you will get your public IP address to access it.
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to setup a Compute Engine VM Instance on Google Cloud with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.