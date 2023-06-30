Discord is a popular chat platform that is used by gamers, artists, and other creative professionals. In recent years, Discord has become a popular platform for using AI art generators. AI art generators are tools that use artificial intelligence to create images, paintings, and other artworks. There are a number of different AI art generators available on Discord, and each one has its own strengths and weaknesses.

This article will provide an overview of how to use Discord AI Art Generator. It will also list the top 7 AI art servers that you should join in 2023. These servers are a great place to learn about AI art, share your own creations, and collaborate with other artists.

Top 7 Discord AI Art Generator

Midjourney

Midjourney is a Discord AI art generator that offers free image creation with certain limitations. To unlock the ability to generate an unlimited number of images, you can subscribe to one of the available plans. Additionally, if you desire higher quality images, you can upscale them. For a comprehensive list of commands, you can utilize the “/help” function.

If you wish for Midjourney to create an image based on your submission, you can provide an image along with specific instructions. The server also includes a “discussion” section where users can engage in conversations, ask questions, and seek assistance. In the “announcement” section, you can stay up to date with the latest server updates and news.

OpenAI DALL.E 2

The DALL-E Discord server is an official OpenAI group dedicated to fostering helpful and constructive interactions among its members. In the “Help & Tips” sections, you can find valuable information on how to effectively navigate and utilize the DALL-E prompt. To gain inspiration and engage in various activities on the platform, you can explore the different Galleries sections. These areas offer a wealth of ideas and opportunities for creative exploration.

If you have questions or seek more information, the frequently asked questions section is a valuable resource. Here, you can learn about the queries and concerns of other users, providing insights into the server’s offerings. In the “info” section, you will find additional details about the server’s features. This comprehensive information will guide you in navigating the server and making the most of the features you find appealing.

Lexica

Lexica is a website that leverages Stable Diffusion as its foundation for generating AI images. It has optimized its own picture model and also functions as a search engine for images created through Stable Diffusion. With this server, you can generate up to 100 AI photos each month without any charges. Alternatively, you have the option to produce up to 1000 pictures per month for a fee of $10.

The platform offers the choice to use either the Lexica Aperture v2 or v3 model, allowing you to select an image size of up to 768 x 1152. The Lexica model excels at generating high-quality images. If you’re interested in exploring a free AI image generator like Midjourney, the Lexica model powered by Stable Diffusion serves as an excellent starting point.

OpenArt AI

OpenArt AI is an accessible Discord AI art generator that offers a user-friendly experience. It incorporates a “smart” CLIP-based search system, allowing you to explore millions of AI artworks. Additionally, you can share and submit the artwork created by the AI. The Discord AI art generator provides features such as viewing, evaluating, and commenting on the creations of other community members. You can engage in a vibrant artistic community and appreciate the diverse range of generated artwork.

By utilizing the Stable Diffusion AI and DALL-E 2 picture-generating models, you can produce original pieces of art. Furthermore, you have the opportunity to train a specialized model using a unique dataset, enabling you to create personalized and distinctive artwork. To begin your journey on the Discord server, it is recommended to introduce yourself in the “introductions” section. The community is eager to learn more about you. Additionally, you can create a unique profile and assign yourself specific roles in the “roles” section.

To stay updated with the latest information from the team, make sure to visit the “announcements” channel. Furthermore, you can claim your daily free credits by accessing the “-daily-free-credits” feature.

NOWAI

NOWAI AI utilizes a latent diffusion-based diffusion model, which significantly reduces the size of the latent space for photos by 48 times. This enhancement enables faster and more precise processing. Users have the flexibility to input text, images, or a combination of to generate the desired graphics. Initially focused on AI-generated graphics, NOWAI has expanded its offerings to include video, AI support, and speech capabilities. They aim to ensure that all AI advancements are easily accessible and user-friendly as they continue to evolve.

NOWAI aspires to be at the forefront of web3 and AI image production. The Web App will introduce features like Deep Fusion, the Photonic Engine, and INPAINTING, providing users with a comprehensive set of tools. In addition to generating AI content, token holders will enjoy benefits such as staking, revenue-sharing, and the ability to convert their creations into NFTs, adding further value and opportunities to the platform.

Maze Guru

Maze Guru is an efficient platform that enables users to effortlessly create stunning digital artwork in a matter of seconds. By leveraging a text prompt, you can swiftly transform your ideas into authentic and visually appealing pieces. The art style model can be easily modified, allowing you to explore different artistic styles and use text descriptions to bring your imagination to life.

For those interested in generating personalized anime characters, this Discord AI art generator provides the necessary tools to create unique anime characters based on images or text inputs. Maze Guru takes pride in curating the store’s content, featuring historical artwork, artistic movements, and visuals created by contracted artists. The process involves content storage, AI generation, NFT minting, and uploading.

CryptoSanguo BTM and NFT users will enjoy additional benefits such as extended free AI production time and access to a wider range of artistic genres, enhancing their artistic experiences within the platform.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many different Discord servers that offer AI art generators. Some of the most popular servers include Midjourney, DALL.E 2, and Lexica. These servers allow users to generate images from text prompts, and they offer a variety of different styles and features. If you are interested in using an AI art generator on Discord, I recommend joining one of the servers listed in this article. These servers are all free to join, and they offer a great way to experiment with AI art and create amazing images.