Figma is a popular design tool that allows users to build stunning websites, applications, and other digital goods. Figma just developed an AI website builder, making it even easier to design attractive and professional websites without any coding experience.

In this article, we will show you how to use Figma AI Website Builder to create your own stunning website in minutes.

Figma AI Website Builder

Figma AI Website Builder is a Figma plugin that lets users design websites with artificial intelligence (AI). The plugin use artificial intelligence to build a website design based on user input such as the website’s purpose, target audience, and desired style. The generated design may then be customized to the user’s satisfaction and exported to code.

Although Figma AI Website Builder is a new technology, it has already been used to generate a range of websites such as personal portfolios, commercial websites, and landing pages. The plugin is free to use for personal projects, but commercial use requires a paid membership.

How to install the Figma AI Website Builder Plugin

Go to the Builder.io Figma plugin page.

On the plugin page, click the “Try it out” button in the top-right corner.

The Figma workspace will open. Locate the Builder.io plugin within Figma. You can usually find it in the toolbar.

Click on the Builder.io plugin to open it.

Once the Builder.io plugin interface is open, you’ll see different tabs or sections within the interface.

Navigate to the “Generate with AI” tab. Go to the Generate with AI tab at the top, enter your OpenAI key, type a prompt, and start generating!



How to Generate a Website Design with AI

Type a prompt in the “Generate with AI” tab. You can be as detailed and specific as you like.

Click “Generate” and the plugin will generate a design based on your prompt.



How to Customize your Website Design

Generate a design with Figma AI. You can use the Builder.io Figma plugin or the Ando AI Copilot for Designers plugin to generate a design based on your prompts. Once you’ve generated a design, you can customize it to your liking. You can add your own text, images, and colors. You can also rearrange the elements of the design.

Double-click any text field and write in your own text to add your own.You may also modify the text’s font, size, and color. Drag and drop your own images onto the design to add them. The photos can also be resized and repositioned. To alter the colors of a design element, select it and then use the color picker to select a new color. Drag and drop design components to new spots to rearrange them.You may also utilize the alignment tools to align the design components. When you’re satisfied with your unique design, you may save it as a Figma file or as a website.

How to Export your Website to Code

Our plugin allows you to import anything you create in Figma or with our tool into Builder. Once imported, you can easily obtain the code for your preferred framework such as React, Vue, Qwik, Svelte, plain HTML/CSS, and many others.

Features of Figma AI Website Builder

Generate designs with AI: The plugin generates designs based on your prompts using OpenAI’s GPT-3 API. Your prompts can be as extensive and explicit as you like.

The plugin generates designs based on your prompts using OpenAI’s GPT-3 API. Your prompts can be as extensive and explicit as you like. Convert designs to code: Once you’ve created a design, you can use the plugin to convert it to code. The plugin is compatible with a number of frameworks, including React, Vue, Svelte, and plain HTML/CSS.

Once you’ve created a design, you can use the plugin to convert it to code. The plugin is compatible with a number of frameworks, including React, Vue, Svelte, and plain HTML/CSS. Import from the web: You can also use the plugin to import designs from the web into Figma. This is important if you want to utilize an existing design as a starting point for your own.

Also Read: 6 Updates from Figma Config 2023.

Conclusion

Figma AI Website Builder is a powerful tool that can help you to create stunning websites in minutes. The Builder.io Figma AI plugin makes it easy to generate designs with AI, convert designs to code, and import from web. With Figma AI Website Builder, you can save time and effort while creating a website that is both visually appealing and functional.