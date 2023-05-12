Google Bard is a new tool that uses natural language processing to produce creative material. Google Bard can help you unlock your imagination and express yourself in words, whether you want to compose a poem, a narrative, a song, or anything else. I’ll teach you how to utilize Google Bard to generate your own unique and original material in this post. I’ll also go over some of Google Bard’s features and perks, as well as some tips and tactics for getting the most out of it. By the conclusion of this article, you will be able to utilize Google Bard to create interesting, entertaining, and inspiring content.

What is Google Bard?

Google Bard, like ChatGPT, is a conversational AI chatbot that can create text of any type. You may ask it whatever question you want, as long as it doesn’t violate its content restrictions. Bard will respond. Although Bard has not yet officially replaced Google Assistant, it is a significantly more capable AI helper.

Is Google Bard available?

Following its announcement, Google Bard remained available to a limited number of customers via a waiting line. However, at Google I/O 2023, the company revealed that Bard was now available to everyone, including 180 nations and territories worldwide.

Bard is also now available in Japanese and Korean, with up to 40 languages to be supported soon, according to Google.

Bard is still considered an “experiment,” although it is now readily available for anybody to use.

How to use Google Bard

To begin learning how to utilize Google’s new chatbot, go to Bard.Google.com and sign in using your Google account.

Bard chat Window

Bard AI is simple to use; after logging in, you’ll be led directly to the chat window. The Google Bard chat window, like the rest of the most popular AI chatbots available for public usage, has been built to be user friendly and simple to navigate.

When you open the Bard window, you’ll see the following:

Reset chat: The top option on the left side of the window’s Main Menu will clear the current discussion and start a new one.

Bard Activity: Your Google Bard discussions are not saved, but your prompts are. A new tab containing your prompt history will appear when you click on Bard Activity on the left.

FAQ: Have any questions that we haven't addressed in this article? For Bard-specific questions and answers, see the FAQ on the left.

Updates: This option displays a history of the many updates made to Bard AI.

Help & Support: If you're experiencing trouble navigating Google's new AI-powered identity, you can reach out to Bard Help or offer feedback by clicking on Help & Support.

Text area: At the bottom of the screen, insert your questions or prompts and press enter or click Submit on the right to send them.

Microphone: By clicking on the microphone within the text field, you may voice your suggestions to Google Bard.

conversation: Your conversation with Bard AI will be shown in the chat window's center. After the AI chatbot responds to your queries, you'll see that you can view different drafts for each response and provide comments by clicking the thumbs up or down button. You may also refresh for a new response, choose it, copy it to your clipboard, and report it.

Edit: In the chat box, next to your prompt, you'll notice an Edit button, which allows you to amend your prompt to obtain a new answer, which might be beneficial if you realize you need to be more specific but don't want to rewrite your prompt.

Account: In the top-right corner of the window, you may access your Google account.

What is Google Bard used for?

Google Bard offers a wide range of applications. With AI chatbots, especially more capable ones like Bard, the sky is the limit. It’s an excellent tool for brainstorming, outlining, and collaboration. It has surely been used to create essays, articles, and emails, as well as creative jobs such as creating stories and poetry.

And, as of lately, Bard may be used to develop and debug code.

However, as Google advises, using Bard’s text output as a final result is not recommended. It’s best to utilize Bard’s text generating as a starting point only.

Google Bard limitations

Google Bard, unlike ChatGPT, offers full internet access. That means it can reference current events and modern context. That doesn’t imply that all of the information is correct. According to Google, Bard is prone to hallucinations.

On February 6, 2023, Google Bard made a mistake in answering a query on the James Webb Space Telescope’s recent discoveries. It claimed to be the first to photograph an exoplanet beyond our solar system, however this occurred several years earlier.

The fact that Bard showed this incorrect information with such confidence caused heavy criticism, drawing comparisons with some of ChatGPT’s flaws. As a result, Google’s stock price dropped several points.

The major disadvantage of Bard is its inability to save chats. You can export them, but once you shut the window, they’re gone.

Is Google Bard better than ChatGPT?

Both Google Bard and ChatGPT construct chatbots using natural language models and machine learning, but each provides a unique set of features. ChatGPT is fully based on data that was primarily gathered up to 2021 at the time of writing, but Bard has the ability to utilize up-to-date information for its replies and may freely search the internet when asked. Because it is directly connected to the internet, you may also perform similar searches by clicking the “Google it” button. That is one significant advantage Bard has over ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is primarily concerned with conversational questions and responses. It excels at creative work as well. According to Google, ChatGPT has the capacity to answer more questions in natural language at the time.

Most significantly, ChatGPT is able to save all of your chats, which are neatly categorized into “conversations” on the sidebar. As of present, Bard may export but not store your conversations. I enjoy Bard’s drafting capability, but ChatGPT is still the best option in terms of long-term usage.

Google Bard text-to-image creation

Google has revealed that, similar to Bing Chat, text-to-image creation will soon be included into Bard. Dall-E powers Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, while Bard’s text-to-image generation will be driven by an Adobe partnership.

Adobe’s text-to-image generating tool, Firefly, is being integrated in a range of Adobe’s creative apps, beginning with Adobe Express. To avoid the ethical and legal issues associated with picture accreditation, Firefly is trained on the company’s own stock image library.

Text-to-image conversion does not appear to be available in Bard yet, but it was stated at Google I/O 2023 that it would be accessible in the next weeks.

In addition to generating images, Bard will begin importing images from Google Search and the Knowledge Graph.

This article is to help you learn how to use Google Bard. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.